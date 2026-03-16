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NewsPhotosWho is Yash Dayal’s wife? Meet content creator Shweta Pundir - In Pics
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Who is Yash Dayal’s wife? Meet content creator Shweta Pundir - In Pics

Yash Dayal’s wife, Shweta Pundir, is a Delhi-based content creator and social media influencer who married the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer in a private ceremony in Noida on February 4, 2026. The wedding remained largely undisclosed until social media posts surfaced online, sparking widespread curiosity among cricket fans. Pundir has over 580K Instagram followers and has also worked as a broadcaster for the Intercontinental Legends League. Their marriage has gained attention because it comes amid legal controversies surrounding Dayal and ahead of the IPL 2026 season, keeping the RCB pacer in the spotlight both for his cricket career and personal life.

Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
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1. Shweta Pundir Is A Popular Content Creator And Influencer

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1. Shweta Pundir Is A Popular Content Creator And Influencer

Shweta Pundir is a Delhi-based content creator who has built a large online following through lifestyle videos, vlogs, and social media content. Her Instagram account reportedly has over 580,000 followers, making her a recognised digital personality in India’s influencer space.

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2. She Has Worked As A Sports Broadcaster

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2. She Has Worked As A Sports Broadcaster

Apart from content creation, Pundir has also worked in the sports ecosystem. She previously appeared as a broadcaster for the Intercontinental Legends League, giving her visibility among cricket audiences before her marriage to Yash Dayal.

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3. The Couple Married In A Private Ceremony In Noida

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3. The Couple Married In A Private Ceremony In Noida

Yash Dayal and Shweta Pundir reportedly tied the knot on February 4, 2026, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The wedding remained largely private, attended mainly by close family members and relatives rather than high-profile cricket personalities.

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4. Wedding News Surfaced Through Social Media

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4. Wedding News Surfaced Through Social Media

While Dayal has not publicly confirmed the marriage across his social media platforms, Shweta Pundir shared a video reel featuring the couple, which quickly went viral and triggered widespread speculation about the wedding.

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5. Marriage Came Amid Ongoing Legal Controversies

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5. Marriage Came Amid Ongoing Legal Controversies

The timing of the wedding drew attention because Yash Dayal has faced serious sexual assault allegations in two separate cases, including one involving a minor. The cases have been widely reported and remain under legal scrutiny.

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6. Rajasthan High Court Granted Dayal Interim Relief

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6. Rajasthan High Court Granted Dayal Interim Relief

Earlier in January 2026, the Rajasthan High Court granted anticipatory bail to Dayal in one of the cases after a lower court had rejected his plea. The legal developments placed the cricketer in the national spotlight again.

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7. Shweta Pundir Publicly Supported Dayal During Controversy

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7. Shweta Pundir Publicly Supported Dayal During Controversy

Shweta Pundir has been publicly supportive of Dayal during his legal troubles. She posted messages on social media celebrating the interim relief granted by the court, indicating strong personal support during the difficult phase.

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8. The Couple Maintains A Relatively Private Relationship

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8. The Couple Maintains A Relatively Private Relationship

Despite their growing public attention, both Dayal and Pundir have largely kept their relationship away from intense media coverage, sharing only limited glimpses of their personal life online.

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9. Yash Dayal Is Part Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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9. Yash Dayal Is Part Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The left-arm pacer is currently part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for IPL 2026. He joined the franchise in 2024 after beginning his IPL career with Gujarat Titans during their title-winning 2022 campaign.

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10. Dayal’s Career Has Seen Dramatic Highs And Lows

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10. Dayal’s Career Has Seen Dramatic Highs And Lows

Dayal became widely known in 2023 when Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes off him in a dramatic IPL finish. Since then, his performances and personal life have frequently placed him in the cricket news cycle.

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