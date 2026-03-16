Who is Yash Dayal’s wife? Meet content creator Shweta Pundir - In Pics

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Yash Dayal’s wife, Shweta Pundir, is a Delhi-based content creator and social media influencer who married the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer in a private ceremony in Noida on February 4, 2026. The wedding remained largely undisclosed until social media posts surfaced online, sparking widespread curiosity among cricket fans. Pundir has over 580K Instagram followers and has also worked as a broadcaster for the Intercontinental Legends League. Their marriage has gained attention because it comes amid legal controversies surrounding Dayal and ahead of the IPL 2026 season, keeping the RCB pacer in the spotlight both for his cricket career and personal life.