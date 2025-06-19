Who Owns Gujarat Titans Now? Jinal Mehta’s ₹1.41 Lakh Crore Empire Takes Over Shubman Gill’s Team - In Pics
Jinal Mehta, the Managing Director of Torrent Power and son of Sudhir Mehta, is now one of the new owners of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill. The Torrent Group acquired a 67% stake in the team, valued at over ₹5000 crore. With a reported family net worth of ₹1.41 lakh crore, Jinal brings strong business acumen, having led key power and gas infrastructure projects across India. He now also serves as MD of Gujarat Titans, emphasizing the franchise’s deep connection with Gujarati pride. Under his leadership, GT reached the IPL 2025 playoffs, continuing their strong tournament legacy.
1. Jinal Mehta Is Now a Power Player in IPL with Gujarat Titans Ownership
Torrent Group, led by the Mehta family, acquired a 67% stake in Gujarat Titans, valued at over ₹5000 crore, marking a major ownership shift ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs.
2. He Belongs to a Business Empire Worth ₹1.41 Lakh Crore
With a reported family net worth of ₹1.41 lakh crore, Jinal Mehta stands among India’s richest entrepreneurs, ranking alongside IPL’s most influential team owners.
3. He’s the MD of Torrent Power, Fueling India’s Clean Energy Future
Jinal has over 17 years of experience in energy, overseeing massive projects like SUGEN, UNOSUGEN, and DGEN, and steering Torrent’s transition into solar and wind power.
4. Torrent Group Serves 90 Million People with Gas and Power
Through Torrent Gas, Mehta has led expansion into 34 cities, aiming to invest over $3 billion by 2030 in India's natural gas network, touching 7% of India's population.
5. He’s the Managing Director of Gujarat Titans, Shaping Their IPL Future
Jinal Mehta now holds an executive role within Shubman Gill-led GT, guiding team strategy and brand identity. He calls GT’s rise in Gujarat “a remarkable cultural connect.”
6. GT’s Success Under New Ownership Shows Strong Business Synergy
GT reached the IPL 2025 playoffs under Mehta’s leadership, continuing their legacy after winning IPL 2021 and finishing runners-up in IPL 2022, making playoffs 3 out of 4 seasons.
7. Torrent Group Generates ₹23,000 Cr Annually from Multiple Sectors
Founded by Uttambhai Mehta, the Ahmedabad-based Torrent empire spans pharma, power, renewables, and gas, showcasing one of India’s most diversified private conglomerates.
8. Jinal Mehta Holds Degrees in Business from Australia’s UTS
Jinal holds a Bachelor of Business Studies and an MBA from the University of Technology Sydney, combining global business education with India-first expansion strategies.
9. He’s Fast-Tracking Renewable Energy Growth Across India
Torrent Power now has 4.3 GW installed capacity, with another 3 GW of renewables in the pipeline, making it a leader in India’s green power revolution.
10. He’s a Visionary Blending Sports, Sustainability and Scale
From driving clean energy to building an IPL powerhouse, Jinal Mehta symbolizes the new-age Indian entrepreneur—rooted in legacy, driven by innovation, and now, cricket fame.
