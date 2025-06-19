Who Owns Gujarat Titans Now? Jinal Mehta’s ₹1.41 Lakh Crore Empire Takes Over Shubman Gill’s Team - In Pics

photoDetails

Jinal Mehta, the Managing Director of Torrent Power and son of Sudhir Mehta, is now one of the new owners of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill. The Torrent Group acquired a 67% stake in the team, valued at over ₹5000 crore. With a reported family net worth of ₹1.41 lakh crore, Jinal brings strong business acumen, having led key power and gas infrastructure projects across India. He now also serves as MD of Gujarat Titans, emphasizing the franchise’s deep connection with Gujarati pride. Under his leadership, GT reached the IPL 2025 playoffs, continuing their strong tournament legacy.