Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2973462https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-were-kabeer-sibghatullah-and-haroon-afghan-cricketers-who-died-in-an-airstrike-2973462
NewsPhotosWho Were Kabeer, Sibghatullah, And Haroon? Afghan Cricketers Tragically Killed In Paktika Airstrike
photoDetails

Who Were Kabeer, Sibghatullah, And Haroon? Afghan Cricketers Tragically Killed In Paktika Airstrike

Three Afghanistan cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, tragically lost their lives in an airstrike in Paktika province, eastern Afghanistan. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) mourns the tragic loss of three cricketers killed in Pakistan airstrikes in Paktika province, leading to their withdrawal from the upcoming T20I Tri-Nation Series.

All Images:- IANS, X 

 

Updated:Oct 18, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Remembering Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon

1/7
Remembering Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon

Three promising Afghan cricketers- Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon- were tragically killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province. They were returning from a friendly match in Sharana when the attack occurred. 

 

Follow Us

Kabeer - A Rising Star

2/7
Kabeer - A Rising Star

An emerging top-order batsman from Urgun, Paktika. Played in regional clubs and youth tournaments under the ACB’s southern cricket committee and was known for aggressive batting, likely to join the Afghanistan U-23 provincial camp in 2026.

Follow Us

Sibghatullah - A Promising Talent

3/7
Sibghatullah - A Promising Talent

A medium-fast bowler from Paktika and a captaincy contender for the Urgun Warriors, renowned for sharp inswing, disciplined play, and strong leadership. Actively mentored junior bowlers in local cricket academies.

Follow Us

Haroon - A Dedicated Cricketer

4/7
Haroon - A Dedicated Cricketer

A promising all-rounder from Urgun, Paktika, participated in T20 and tape-ball leagues. Recently joined a provincial development camp and balanced college studies with cricket training.

Follow Us

The Attack in Paktika

5/7
The Attack in Paktika

The three cricketers were among eight people killed in an airstrike in Urgun district, Paktika province. The attack occurred while they were returning from a friendly match in Sharana. 

Follow Us

Afghanistan Cricket Board's Response

6/7
Afghanistan Cricket Board's Response

In response to the tragedy, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The ACB expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the players.

Follow Us

A Nation Mourns

7/7
A Nation Mourns

The loss of Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon has deeply affected the Afghan cricket community. Their contributions to the sport will be remembered, and they will be missed by all who knew them. 

Follow Us
Afghanistan Cricket BoardAfghanistan cricketers killedKabeer Afghan cricketerSibghatullah Afghan cricketerHaroon Afghan cricketerPaktika airstrike cricketAfghanistan Cricket Board ACB newsAfghan cricket tragedy 2025Tri-Nation T20I series withdrawalAfghanistan cricket mourningAfghan cricket newscricketers killed in airstrikeAfghan cricket updatesPakistan-Afghanistan border conflictAfghan cricket communityACB withdraws from tri-series
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Indian Railways train cost
Ever Wondered How Much An Indian Railways Train Costs? Here’s The Answer!
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
World’s Longest Railway Station: Holds Guinness World Record With 44 Platforms, Longer Than Many Olympic Tracks, Located In...
camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's ODI Record Against Australia: Matches, Runs, Highest Score, Centuries And More - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World
World's Top 10 Best Airlines In 2025: From Qatar To Japan Who Got What Rank; Did India Make It On The List?
camera icon8
title
Gold Purity Check
Gold Purity Check 2025: 6 Simple Ways To Test Authenticity Before Dhanteras Purchase