Who Were Kabeer, Sibghatullah, And Haroon? Afghan Cricketers Tragically Killed In Paktika Airstrike
Three Afghanistan cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, tragically lost their lives in an airstrike in Paktika province, eastern Afghanistan. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) mourns the tragic loss of three cricketers killed in Pakistan airstrikes in Paktika province, leading to their withdrawal from the upcoming T20I Tri-Nation Series.
All Images:- IANS, X
Remembering Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon
Three promising Afghan cricketers- Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon- were tragically killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province. They were returning from a friendly match in Sharana when the attack occurred.
Kabeer - A Rising Star
An emerging top-order batsman from Urgun, Paktika. Played in regional clubs and youth tournaments under the ACB’s southern cricket committee and was known for aggressive batting, likely to join the Afghanistan U-23 provincial camp in 2026.
Sibghatullah - A Promising Talent
A medium-fast bowler from Paktika and a captaincy contender for the Urgun Warriors, renowned for sharp inswing, disciplined play, and strong leadership. Actively mentored junior bowlers in local cricket academies.
Haroon - A Dedicated Cricketer
A promising all-rounder from Urgun, Paktika, participated in T20 and tape-ball leagues. Recently joined a provincial development camp and balanced college studies with cricket training.
The Attack in Paktika
The three cricketers were among eight people killed in an airstrike in Urgun district, Paktika province. The attack occurred while they were returning from a friendly match in Sharana.
Afghanistan Cricket Board's Response
In response to the tragedy, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The ACB expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the players.
A Nation Mourns
The loss of Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon has deeply affected the Afghan cricket community. Their contributions to the sport will be remembered, and they will be missed by all who knew them.
