Who & when will Team India play T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final?

photoDetails

english

India will face England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on March 5 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, starting 7:00 PM IST. India qualified after defeating West Indies in a crucial Super 8 match, finishing second in their group. The winner will advance to the March 8 final in Ahmedabad to face South Africa or New Zealand. The high-stakes knockout revives a growing India–England rivalry and promises a batting-friendly contest under Mumbai lights. With strong form, match-winning depth, and favourable conditions, India stands one victory away from another ICC final appearance.