Who Will Chennai Super Kings Buy in IPL 2026? Key Players, Overseas Slots, and Auction Insights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 mini auction with a ₹43.4 crore purse, aiming to rebuild after a disappointing 2025 season. The franchise released key players like Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra, creating gaps in overseas opening, death-over bowling, and domestic all-rounder roles. CSK’s strategy focuses on high-impact buys, targeting players like Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Reece Topley, Gerald Coetzee, and Indian all-rounders Venkatesh Iyer or Mohit Sharma. With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading and MS Dhoni returning, CSK aims for a balanced, competitive squad to challenge for the IPL 2026 title.