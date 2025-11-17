Advertisement
Who Will Chennai Super Kings Buy in IPL 2026? Key Players, Overseas Slots, and Auction Insights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 mini auction with a ₹43.4 crore purse, aiming to rebuild after a disappointing 2025 season. The franchise released key players like Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra, creating gaps in overseas opening, death-over bowling, and domestic all-rounder roles. CSK’s strategy focuses on high-impact buys, targeting players like Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Reece Topley, Gerald Coetzee, and Indian all-rounders Venkatesh Iyer or Mohit Sharma. With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading and MS Dhoni returning, CSK aims for a balanced, competitive squad to challenge for the IPL 2026 title.

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
1. Big Purse, Big Plans

1/11
1. Big Purse, Big Plans

 

CSK enters the IPL 2026 mini auction with ₹43.4 crore, the second-highest among all franchises. This gives them flexibility to bid strategically for top domestic and overseas talent.

2. Squad Reset After IPL 2025

2/11
2. Squad Reset After IPL 2025

 

Following a disappointing IPL 2025, CSK released senior stars like Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra, indicating a clear shift toward rebuilding.

3. Overseas Opener Priority

3/11
3. Overseas Opener Priority

 

CSK needs a left-handed, aggressive opener to pair with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Potential targets include Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis, depending on auction dynamics.

4. Death-Bowling Reinforcements

4/11
4. Death-Bowling Reinforcements

 

Replacing Pathirana’s pace, CSK could target Reece Topley, Gerald Coetzee, or even attempt a buy-back, focusing on specialist death-over bowlers.

5. Indian All-Rounder Hunt

5/11
5. Indian All-Rounder Hunt

 

To fill Jadeja’s gap, CSK may pursue Indian all-rounders like Venkatesh Iyer or Mohit Sharma, adding depth with versatile batting and seam options.

6. Retained Core for Stability

6/11
6. Retained Core for Stability

 

CSK retained stars like Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, and Sanju Samson, providing leadership and experience alongside new signings.

7. Overseas Slots and Flexibility

7/11
7. Overseas Slots and Flexibility

 

Four overseas slots remain open, giving CSK the freedom to mix seasoned international players with emerging talent for a balanced squad.

8. Smart Spending Over Hype

8/11
8. Smart Spending Over Hype

 

The franchise plans strategic auction buys rather than overpaying for big names, aiming to maintain squad balance and long-term performance consistency.

9. Auction Timing & Venue

9/11
9. Auction Timing & Venue

 

The IPL 2026 mini auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, continuing the trend of overseas auctions following IPL 2025 in Jeddah.

10. MS Dhoni’s Presence Boosts Strategy

10/11
10. MS Dhoni’s Presence Boosts Strategy

 

The return of MS Dhoni, confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, strengthens leadership on and off the field, ensuring a mix of youth and experience drives the team forward.

 

 

11/11
