Who Will Delhi Capitals Buy in IPL 2026? Top 10 Targets and Auction Predictions
Who Will Delhi Capitals Buy in IPL 2026? Top 10 Targets and Auction Predictions

Delhi Capitals enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with INR 21.80 crore, eight open slots, and major gaps after releasing Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk. This listicle highlights DC's top targets, including Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Liam Livingstone, Prithvi Shaw, and Kuldeep Sen. With strong overseas fast-bowling options available and the need for a powerful all-rounder, DC are likely to pursue high-impact names like Andre Russell or Cameron Green.

Updated:Nov 21, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
1. Finn Allen Emerges as the Most Natural Replacement at the Top

1/11
1. Finn Allen Emerges as the Most Natural Replacement at the Top

 

 

Finn Allen’s powerplay dominance, high strike rate, and fearless approach perfectly suit DC’s need for an explosive opener after releasing Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk. His hitting style aligns with the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch, making him a priority pick for DC.

2. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra Become Prime Overseas Options

2/11
2. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra Become Prime Overseas Options

 

With CSK releasing Conway and Ravindra, Delhi Capitals suddenly have two world-class left-handers to choose from. Both add stability, variety, and big-match temperament — essential for an opening partnership with KL Rahul. This duo appears high on DC’s scouting radar.

3. Liam Livingstone Is the All-Round X-Factor DC Can’t Ignore

3/11
3. Liam Livingstone Is the All-Round X-Factor DC Can’t Ignore

 

DC desperately need a powerful middle-order all-rounder who can clear boundaries and bowl crucial overs. Livingstone’s dual skillset, plus his proven T20 pedigree, makes him an ideal buy — and a replacement for the lack of elite overseas finishers in the squad.

4. Andre Russell or Cameron Green Could Be a Game-Changing Signing

4/11
4. Andre Russell or Cameron Green Could Be a Game-Changing Signing

 

With KKR releasing Andre Russell and RCB releasing Cameron Green, DC suddenly have access to two elite all-round giants. Either player could alter Delhi’s entire power-hitting dynamic and strengthen their death-overs batting — a massive gap highlighted in IPL 2025.

5. Jordan Cox’s Red-Hot Form Puts Him on DC’s “Underrated Targets” List

5/11
5. Jordan Cox’s Red-Hot Form Puts Him on DC’s “Underrated Targets” List

 

Jordan Cox has been one of the most consistent T20 performers this year. His ability to bat at No. 3, score quickly, and anchor chases makes him a valuable backup for the top order if DC chooses Indian openers.

6. The Return of Prithvi Shaw Makes Strategic Sense for DC

6/11
6. The Return of Prithvi Shaw Makes Strategic Sense for DC

 

Prithvi Shaw’s domestic comeback and previous history with Delhi Capitals could trigger a reunion. His powerplay aggression and familiarity with the franchise make him a strong Indian top-order option for DC’s auction strategy.  

7. Kuldeep Sen Is a Smart Backup for India’s Left-Right Pace Combo

7/11
7. Kuldeep Sen Is a Smart Backup for India’s Left-Right Pace Combo

 

With T. Natarajan susceptible to injuries, DC need a reliable Indian pace backup. Kuldeep Sen, released by PBKS, brings raw pace, yorkers, and bounce — ideal for Delhi’s death-overs woes.

8. Overseas Fast Bowling Market Is Strong — DC Will Exploit It

8/11
8. Overseas Fast Bowling Market Is Strong — DC Will Exploit It

 

With names like Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, and William O’Rourke available, DC can reinforce their overseas pace battery. A partner or backup for Mitchell Starc is essential heading into IPL 2026.

9. Nitish Rana’s Arrival Adds Balance — Now DC Need Finishing Firepower

9/11
9. Nitish Rana’s Arrival Adds Balance — Now DC Need Finishing Firepower

 

DC’s trade for Nitish Rana solves the middle-order stability concern, but it also means they can now spend aggressively on a finisher. Expect DC to bid big on a proven T20 power-hitter capable of closing games.

10. With Eight Slots Open, DC’s Auction Will Be a Risk-Reward Game

10/11
10. With Eight Slots Open, DC’s Auction Will Be a Risk-Reward Game

Delhi Capitals must fill five overseas positions and three Indian slots. This means bold bids, strategic targeting, and possibly surprising signings. Their INR 21.80 crore purse signals a mix of heavy hitting and smart value picks.

 

11/11
