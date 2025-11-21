Who Will Delhi Capitals Buy in IPL 2026? Top 10 Targets and Auction Predictions

photoDetails

english

2987594

Delhi Capitals enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with INR 21.80 crore, eight open slots, and major gaps after releasing Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk. This listicle highlights DC’s top targets, including Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Liam Livingstone, Prithvi Shaw, and Kuldeep Sen. With strong overseas fast-bowling options available and the need for a powerful all-rounder, DC are likely to pursue high-impact names like Andre Russell or Cameron Green. This strategic breakdown answers fan questions like “Who will Delhi Capitals buy in IPL 2026?” while boosting search visibility through targeted keywords.