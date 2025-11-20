Who Will Gujarat Titans Buy in IPL 2026 Mini-Auction? Top Picks & Targets Revealed

photoDetails

The Gujarat Titans head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a strong core led by Shubman Gill and a strategic ₹12.9 crore purse. With only five slots to fill, GT focuses on replacing Sherfane Rutherford with a capable finisher like David Miller, reinforcing the middle order with Manish Pandey, and adding cost-effective pace options such as Mohit Sharma. Retaining key overseas stars ensures balance, while scouting domestic talent provides depth. With a well-rounded squad and targeted acquisitions, GT aims to surpass last season’s playoff finish and emerge as strong title contenders in IPL 2026.