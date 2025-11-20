Who Will Gujarat Titans Buy in IPL 2026 Mini-Auction? Top Picks & Targets Revealed
The Gujarat Titans head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a strong core led by Shubman Gill and a strategic ₹12.9 crore purse. With only five slots to fill, GT focuses on replacing Sherfane Rutherford with a capable finisher like David Miller, reinforcing the middle order with Manish Pandey, and adding cost-effective pace options such as Mohit Sharma. Retaining key overseas stars ensures balance, while scouting domestic talent provides depth. With a well-rounded squad and targeted acquisitions, GT aims to surpass last season’s playoff finish and emerge as strong title contenders in IPL 2026.
1. Shubman Gill Remains GT Captain
Gill’s consistency and leadership remain crucial. Retaining him as captain ensures a solid top order, giving GT stability in run-chases and bolstering confidence among emerging players.
2. Core Squad Well-Rounded
With Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Jos Buttler, and Kagiso Rabada retained, GT has a balanced spine. Minimal gaps mean auction moves will focus on filling key strategic spots.
3. Purse of ₹12.9 Crore for Mini-Auction
GT has only five slots to fill. With ₹12.9 crore, they can make selective, high-impact buys rather than splurging on big names, maximizing value per pick.
4. Major Gap: Finisher Role
Sherfane Rutherford’s departure leaves a late-order void. GT needs a power-hitter capable of finishing matches in high-pressure situations.
5. David Miller as Top Option
Miller, GT’s previous hero with 950 runs in 38 innings at a 145+ strike rate, is likely to return, providing explosive finishing and international experience.
6. Strengthening Middle Order with Manish Pandey
GT should consider Pandey for No. 4 or 5. With 3,942 IPL runs, a 29.42 average, and a 121 strike rate, he adds stability and versatility to the batting lineup.
7. Reinforcing Pace with Mohit Sharma
Cost-effective Indian pacer Mohit Sharma offers depth. His IPL career record of 134 wickets in 120 matches, including 27 wickets in 14 games in 2023, makes him a smart pick.
8. Minimal Overseas Changes Needed
GT retains top overseas stars like Buttler, Rabada, and Miller (potential return). Their overseas slots are nearly locked, focusing auction strategies mainly on Indian talent.
9. Domestic Talent Opportunities
GT can scout emerging Indian players to fill the remaining slots. This ensures a blend of experience and fresh energy, keeping the team competitive in IPL 2026.
10. GT’s Playoff Aspirations Remain High
With a balanced core and targeted buys, GT looks to go one step further than last season, turning playoff potential into a serious title challenge in IPL 2026.
