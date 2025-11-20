Advertisement
Who Will Gujarat Titans Buy in IPL 2026 Mini-Auction? Top Picks & Targets Revealed

The Gujarat Titans head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a strong core led by Shubman Gill and a strategic ₹12.9 crore purse. With only five slots to fill, GT focuses on replacing Sherfane Rutherford with a capable finisher like David Miller, reinforcing the middle order with Manish Pandey, and adding cost-effective pace options such as Mohit Sharma. Retaining key overseas stars ensures balance, while scouting domestic talent provides depth. With a well-rounded squad and targeted acquisitions, GT aims to surpass last season’s playoff finish and emerge as strong title contenders in IPL 2026.

Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
1. Shubman Gill Remains GT Captain

1/11
1. Shubman Gill Remains GT Captain

 

Gill’s consistency and leadership remain crucial. Retaining him as captain ensures a solid top order, giving GT stability in run-chases and bolstering confidence among emerging players.

2. Core Squad Well-Rounded

2/11
2. Core Squad Well-Rounded

 

With Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Jos Buttler, and Kagiso Rabada retained, GT has a balanced spine. Minimal gaps mean auction moves will focus on filling key strategic spots.

3. Purse of ₹12.9 Crore for Mini-Auction

3/11
3. Purse of ₹12.9 Crore for Mini-Auction

 

GT has only five slots to fill. With ₹12.9 crore, they can make selective, high-impact buys rather than splurging on big names, maximizing value per pick.

4. Major Gap: Finisher Role

4/11
4. Major Gap: Finisher Role

 

Sherfane Rutherford’s departure leaves a late-order void. GT needs a power-hitter capable of finishing matches in high-pressure situations.

5. David Miller as Top Option

5/11
5. David Miller as Top Option

 

Miller, GT’s previous hero with 950 runs in 38 innings at a 145+ strike rate, is likely to return, providing explosive finishing and international experience.

6. Strengthening Middle Order with Manish Pandey

6/11
6. Strengthening Middle Order with Manish Pandey

 

GT should consider Pandey for No. 4 or 5. With 3,942 IPL runs, a 29.42 average, and a 121 strike rate, he adds stability and versatility to the batting lineup.

7. Reinforcing Pace with Mohit Sharma

7/11
7. Reinforcing Pace with Mohit Sharma

 

Cost-effective Indian pacer Mohit Sharma offers depth. His IPL career record of 134 wickets in 120 matches, including 27 wickets in 14 games in 2023, makes him a smart pick.

8. Minimal Overseas Changes Needed

8/11
8. Minimal Overseas Changes Needed

 

GT retains top overseas stars like Buttler, Rabada, and Miller (potential return). Their overseas slots are nearly locked, focusing auction strategies mainly on Indian talent.

9. Domestic Talent Opportunities

9/11
9. Domestic Talent Opportunities

 

GT can scout emerging Indian players to fill the remaining slots. This ensures a blend of experience and fresh energy, keeping the team competitive in IPL 2026.

10. GT’s Playoff Aspirations Remain High

10/11
10. GT’s Playoff Aspirations Remain High

 

With a balanced core and targeted buys, GT looks to go one step further than last season, turning playoff potential into a serious title challenge in IPL 2026.

11/11
