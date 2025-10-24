Who Will India Women Face in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal? Australia or South Africa?
India Women have officially qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals and will face the top-ranked team from the group stage — either Australia or South Africa. India finished fourth in the points table, meaning their semifinal opponent depends on the result of the final group match between Australia and South Africa. If that match is washed out, India will play Australia. The semifinal is scheduled for October 30 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, giving fans a thrilling knockout clash to watch. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team is now focused on preparing for this crucial semifinal showdown.
1. India Seal Semifinal Spot with Dominant Win Over New Zealand
India Women crushed New Zealand Women by 53 runs (DLS Method) to secure their semifinal qualification in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, continuing their dream campaign under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership.
2. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal Script Record 212-Run Stand
Openers Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95) and Pratika Rawal (122 off 134) stitched a record-breaking 212-run partnership, setting the tone for India’s massive total of 340/3 in 49 overs.
3. Jemimah Rodrigues Adds Late Firepower with Unbeaten 76
Middle-order star Jemimah Rodrigues played a stunning cameo, smashing 76 off 55 balls*, ensuring India ended the innings on a high — a critical boost before the knockout stage.
4. Renuka Singh Thakur Leads with the Ball Once Again
Renuka Singh’s 2/25 proved crucial in dismantling New Zealand’s chase, while Kranti Gaud’s two wickets helped India maintain control throughout the innings under DLS conditions.
5. New Zealand’s Fightback Falls Short Despite Halliday’s 81
Despite Brooke Halliday (81) and Isabella Gaze (65)* showing resistance, New Zealand Women couldn’t keep up with India’s imposing total, eventually finishing at 271/8 in 44 overs.
6. India’s Batting Depth Looks Unstoppable Ahead of Semifinals
India’s top-order consistency, combined with middle-order acceleration, highlights one of the most balanced batting units of the tournament — a major strength ahead of the semifinal clash.
7. India Finish Fourth, Set to Face Table-Toppers in Semifinal
With India finishing fourth on the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table, they are set to face the top-ranked team — either Australia or South Africa — in the semifinals.
8. Australia vs South Africa to Decide India’s Semifinal Opponent
The final group match between Australia and South Africa will determine who finishes first and faces India. A washout would see India Women play Australia in the semifinal.
9. India’s Semifinal Confirmed for October 30 at DY Patil Stadium
Mark your calendars! India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal will be played on October 30 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai — a fitting venue for a high-stakes knockout clash.
10. India Chase Their First-Ever Women’s World Cup Title
With momentum on their side, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team is closer than ever to winning India’s first Women’s World Cup title, igniting massive excitement across fans and social media.
