Who Will India Women Face in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal? Australia or South Africa?

India Women have officially qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals and will face the top-ranked team from the group stage — either Australia or South Africa. India finished fourth in the points table, meaning their semifinal opponent depends on the result of the final group match between Australia and South Africa. If that match is washed out, India will play Australia. The semifinal is scheduled for October 30 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, giving fans a thrilling knockout clash to watch. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team is now focused on preparing for this crucial semifinal showdown.