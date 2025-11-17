Advertisement
Who Will Kolkata Knight Riders Buy in IPL 2026? Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and More in Focus
Who Will Kolkata Knight Riders Buy in IPL 2026? Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and More in Focus

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a massive ₹64.3 crore purse, aiming to rebuild after releasing stars like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer. With key gaps in the squad, KKR are targeting top-tier players, including wicketkeeper-opener options like Josh Inglis and Jonny Bairstow, overseas all-rounders such as Cameron Green, and Indian pacers like Mohit Sharma and Akash Deep. Openers like Faf du Plessis and Rachin Ravindra are also on the radar. The franchise seeks a balanced mix of experienced performers and high-potential youngsters to strengthen batting, pace, and all-round departments, positioning KKR as strong contenders in IPL 2026.

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
1. Massive Purse Gives KKR Flexibility

1. Massive Purse Gives KKR Flexibility

 

With ₹64.3 crore remaining, KKR have the largest auction purse among IPL teams, allowing them to rebuild aggressively and target top-tier Indian and overseas talent.

2. Wicketkeeper-Opener a Top Priority

2. Wicketkeeper-Opener a Top Priority

 

KKR need a wicketkeeper who can also open. Josh Inglis and Jonny Bairstow are leading targets, offering proven IPL experience and solid strike rates to strengthen the top order.

3. Overseas Batting Stars on Radar

3. Overseas Batting Stars on Radar

 

Faf du Plessis, Rachin Ravindra, and Jake Fraser-McGurk are among overseas openers KKR could bid for, balancing experience and potential for immediate impact in the IPL 2026 season.

4. Indian Middle-Order Needs Reinforcement

4. Indian Middle-Order Needs Reinforcement

 

Venkatesh Iyer, recently released, could return as a middle-order anchor. His familiarity with KKR and past performances make him a likely and strategic buy.

5. Superstar All-Rounder Target

5. Superstar All-Rounder Target

 

Cameron Green is a prime target to replace Andre Russell. His dual skills in batting and bowling fit KKR’s need for a game-changing overseas all-rounder.

6. Focus on Pace Bowling Depth

6. Focus on Pace Bowling Depth

 

KKR aim to strengthen Indian pacers with options like Mohit Sharma and Akash Deep, complementing existing fast bowlers like Umran Malik and Vaibhav Arora for a balanced attack.

7. Overseas Pacers Could Be Game-Changers

7. Overseas Pacers Could Be Game-Changers

 

With several key players released, KKR may invest in overseas fast bowlers to add variety and experience, ensuring a competitive edge in crucial IPL matches.

8. Strategic Releases to Maximize Auction Wins

8. Strategic Releases to Maximize Auction Wins

 

Players like Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and Quinton de Kock were released to free up funds. This strategy gives KKR room to bid aggressively for top-tier talent.

9. Spin Department Already Strong

9. Spin Department Already Strong

 

With Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Rinku Singh retained, KKR’s spin attack is solid. Auction focus will likely remain on batting depth and pace rather than spinners.

10. KKR Eye Long-Term IPL Planning

10. KKR Eye Long-Term IPL Planning

 

By balancing immediate impact players with long-term prospects like young overseas openers and all-rounders, KKR aim to rebuild a competitive squad ahead of the next mega auction.

 

