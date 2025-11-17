Who Will Kolkata Knight Riders Buy in IPL 2026? Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and More in Focus

photoDetails

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a massive ₹64.3 crore purse, aiming to rebuild after releasing stars like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer. With key gaps in the squad, KKR are targeting top-tier players, including wicketkeeper-opener options like Josh Inglis and Jonny Bairstow, overseas all-rounders such as Cameron Green, and Indian pacers like Mohit Sharma and Akash Deep. Openers like Faf du Plessis and Rachin Ravindra are also on the radar. The franchise seeks a balanced mix of experienced performers and high-potential youngsters to strengthen batting, pace, and all-round departments, positioning KKR as strong contenders in IPL 2026.