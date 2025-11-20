Who Will LSG Buy in IPL 2026 Auction? Top Auction Targets For Lucknow Super Giants

photoDetails

Lucknow Super Giants enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with ₹22.95 crore and clear gaps in the middle-order, pace, spin, and overseas slots. With strategic trades like Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar already secured, LSG will target high-impact players such as Venkatesh Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, and Rahul Chahar. The franchise aims to balance experience and youth while filling critical roles. Fans can expect a dynamic squad capable of handling pressure moments. LSG’s data-driven auction approach and focus on versatile performers highlight their intent to challenge for the IPL 2026 title.