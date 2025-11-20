Who Will LSG Buy in IPL 2026 Auction? Top Auction Targets For Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with ₹22.95 crore and clear gaps in the middle-order, pace, spin, and overseas slots. With strategic trades like Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar already secured, LSG will target high-impact players such as Venkatesh Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, and Rahul Chahar. The franchise aims to balance experience and youth while filling critical roles. Fans can expect a dynamic squad capable of handling pressure moments. LSG’s data-driven auction approach and focus on versatile performers highlight their intent to challenge for the IPL 2026 title.
1. Healthy Purse Gives Flexibility
With ₹22.95 crore in their kitty, LSG can strategically bid for high-impact players without overspending. The balance of funds allows them to target both overseas stars and domestic talent efficiently.
2. Middle-Order Reinforcements Needed
The release of David Miller left a huge gap in the middle-order. Players like Venkatesh Iyer and Glenn Maxwell could provide the finishing firepower LSG desperately needs.
3. Overseas All-Rounder Depth
Although Mitchell Marsh anchors the all-rounder slot, LSG could consider signing Andre Russell or Cameron Green to boost flexibility in batting and bowling across conditions.
4. Fast Bowling Options Post-Releases
With Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, and Shardul Thakur gone, LSG aims to reinforce pace with players like Matheesha Pathirana, who can dominate in death overs and add overseas experience.
5. Indian Spinner Replacement
Ravi Bishnoi’s exit leaves a leg-spin gap. Rahul Chahar emerges as a prime candidate, offering consistency and the potential to turn matches with wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.
6. Strategic Trades Strengthen the Squad
Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar have been acquired via trades, giving LSG proven pace and all-round options while minimizing auction risk and freeing purse space for other targets.
7. Filling Overseas Slots Smartly
Four overseas slots are open. Prioritizing high-impact players who can contribute in multiple facets, such as batting, bowling, or fielding, will be key to balance the LSG squad.
8. Experience Meets Youth
Combining young talent like Arjun Tendulkar with experienced campaigners like Maxwell and Pathirana ensures LSG has a squad capable of handling pressure in crunch IPL moments.
9. Flexible Batting Order
LSG’s pursuit of multi-dimensional players gives them flexibility to rotate the batting order based on match situations, especially during the death overs where finishing power is crucial.
10. IPL 2026 Strategy is Data-Driven
The franchise is clearly using stats and recent form to guide auction choices, targeting players who can fill specific gaps while maintaining an optimal balance of skills and experience.
