NewsPhotosWho Will LSG Release and Retain for IPL 2026? Big Names Like Mayank Yadav and David Miller Under the Scanner
Who Will LSG Release and Retain for IPL 2026? Big Names Like Mayank Yadav and David Miller Under the Scanner

As the IPL 2026 mini-auction approaches, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to make bold decisions on their retained and released players. After finishing seventh in IPL 2025, the franchise aims to rebuild with a stronger, more consistent squad. Key discussions surround Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, Nicholas Pooran’s leadership role, and potential releases like Mayank Yadav, David Miller, Akash Deep, and Shamar Joseph due to form and fitness issues. With the LSG retention list 2026 deadline nearing, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on who LSG will retain or release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in December.

Updated:Nov 12, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
1. Rishabh Pant Set to Stay as Captain Despite Average Season

1. Rishabh Pant Set to Stay as Captain Despite Average Season

 

Despite a middling 2025 performance, LSG remains confident in Rishabh Pant’s leadership. His aggressive approach and experience make him a long-term investment, anchoring LSG’s rebuild for IPL 2026.

2. David Miller’s Retention Under Review After Poor Form

2. David Miller’s Retention Under Review After Poor Form

 

David Miller’s inconsistent IPL 2025 campaign — 153 runs at a strike rate of 127 — has raised doubts. With a misfiring middle order, LSG could consider releasing him to explore younger, more dynamic finishers.

3. Mayank Yadav’s Injury Woes Could End His LSG Journey

3. Mayank Yadav’s Injury Woes Could End His LSG Journey

 

Though known for his blistering 150 km/h pace, Mayank Yadav’s recurring fitness issues have hurt LSG’s bowling stability. His limited appearances in IPL 2025 make his retention unlikely for the 2026 season.

4. Akash Deep Might Be Released to Free Budget for Reliable Pacers

4. Akash Deep Might Be Released to Free Budget for Reliable Pacers

 

After a forgettable season with just three wickets in six matches, Akash Deep’s ₹8 crore price tag looks excessive. LSG could release him to target consistent Indian pacers in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

5. Shamar Joseph’s Future in Doubt After Limited Impact

5. Shamar Joseph’s Future in Doubt After Limited Impact

 

West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph struggled with Indian conditions, going wicketless in his only IPL 2025 outing. His release could open the door for an overseas quick better suited to subcontinent pitches.

6. Nicholas Pooran Remains Core to LSG’s Batting Vision

6. Nicholas Pooran Remains Core to LSG’s Batting Vision

 

Nicholas Pooran’s explosive form and leadership qualities keep him integral to LSG’s top order. There’s even speculation he could be handed more captaincy responsibility if Pant struggles in 2026.

7. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Likely to Retain Spots

7. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Likely to Retain Spots

 

The Marsh-Markram duo has given LSG batting flexibility across formats. Their ability to anchor innings and chip in with part-time bowling ensures their place in the LSG retained list 2026.

8. Youngsters Like Ayush Badoni and Digvesh Rathi Secure Future Roles

8. Youngsters Like Ayush Badoni and Digvesh Rathi Secure Future Roles

 

Ayush Badoni’s finisher potential and Digvesh Rathi’s breakout bowling performances make them untouchables for LSG. Both represent the team’s long-term strategy to nurture young Indian match-winners.

9. Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh Among Domestic Players Facing Exit

9. Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh Among Domestic Players Facing Exit

 

Despite early promise, Abdul Samad and Himmat Singh struggled for runs and consistency. LSG might release them to scout fresh domestic talent during the IPL 2026 auction player pool.

10. LSG’s 2026 Auction Strategy: Rebuild Around Stability and Fitness

10. LSG’s 2026 Auction Strategy: Rebuild Around Stability and Fitness

 

After years of instability, Lucknow’s 2026 approach focuses on dependable, fit, and form-driven cricketers. Expect a mix of youth, experience, and smart overseas buys to reshape their playoff ambitions.

 

