Who Will LSG Release and Retain for IPL 2026? Big Names Like Mayank Yadav and David Miller Under the Scanner

photoDetails

english

2983196

As the IPL 2026 mini-auction approaches, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to make bold decisions on their retained and released players. After finishing seventh in IPL 2025, the franchise aims to rebuild with a stronger, more consistent squad. Key discussions surround Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, Nicholas Pooran’s leadership role, and potential releases like Mayank Yadav, David Miller, Akash Deep, and Shamar Joseph due to form and fitness issues. With the LSG retention list 2026 deadline nearing, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on who LSG will retain or release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in December.