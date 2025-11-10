photoDetails

english

2982323

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for a strategic squad overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction after a disappointing 2025 season. CSK is expected to retain core players like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja, while prioritizing impactful overseas talent such as Matheesha Pathirana, Dewald Brevis, and Noor Ahmad. Strategic releases may include Sam Curran, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Shreyas Gopal to free up budget and optimize squad balance. With strengthened top-order options, reinforced middle-order, and a focus on bowling depth, CSK aims for a competitive comeback, blending experience and young talent to reclaim IPL glory.