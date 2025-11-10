Who Will MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Retain and Release Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for a strategic squad overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction after a disappointing 2025 season. CSK is expected to retain core players like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja, while prioritizing impactful overseas talent such as Matheesha Pathirana, Dewald Brevis, and Noor Ahmad. Strategic releases may include Sam Curran, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Shreyas Gopal to free up budget and optimize squad balance. With strengthened top-order options, reinforced middle-order, and a focus on bowling depth, CSK aims for a competitive comeback, blending experience and young talent to reclaim IPL glory.
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad Remains CSK’s Cornerstone
CSK will retain Ruturaj Gaikwad as their long-term batting and leadership investment. With his proven consistency, Gaikwad anchors the top order, forming the backbone of CSK’s IPL 2026 strategy.
2. Ravindra Jadeja’s All-Round Value
Despite trade rumors, Jadeja is likely to stay as a three-dimensional player. His versatility balances the team across batting, bowling, and fielding, making him a critical retention for CSK.
3. MS Dhoni: The Tactical Mastermind
MS Dhoni’s retention at INR 4 crore is more than stats-based. Beyond finishing and wicketkeeping, his tactical acumen boosts fielding setups and guides youngsters, ensuring leadership continuity in IPL 2026.
4. Shivam Dube Strengthens Middle-Order
Dube’s ability to dominate spin and accelerate the scoring rate makes him a key middle-order enforcer. CSK plans to retain him to modernize their batting template in T20 conditions.
5. Overseas Talent Focused on X-Factor
CSK will likely retain Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Rachin Ravindra, Dewald Brevis, and Ayush Mhatre. These players offer high-impact performances, covering death bowling, wrist spin, and explosive batting.
6. Top-Order Reinforcements After IPL 2025
Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel revived CSK’s top-order in the second half of IPL 2025. Their aggressive style and high strike rates justify their retention for the next season.
7. Strategic Releases for Financial Flexibility
CSK may release Sam Curran, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Shreyas Gopal. This opens slots to recruit premium Indian top-order batters and high-quality overseas pacers in IPL 2026.
8. Bowling Depth Remains a Priority
Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad led CSK’s bowling in IPL 2025. Retaining them ensures powerplay wickets and middle-over breakthroughs, while Pathirana and Anshul Kamboj provide additional reinforcements.
9. Dewald Brevis: Middle-Order Game-Changer
Brevis scored 225 runs in six IPL 2025 matches at a strike rate of 180. His aggressive approach transformed the middle-order dynamics, making him a crucial asset for CSK’s title ambitions.
10. CSK’s Financial & Auction Strategy
By retaining 16 players, CSK spends approximately INR 89 crore, leaving around INR 31–36 crore for the auction. This allows targeting key Indian and overseas players to optimize squad balance.
