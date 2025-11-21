Who Will Mumbai Indians Buy In IPL 2026? Top Picks, Predictions & Auction Strategy
Mumbai Indians enter the IPL 2026 auction with a settled core, a limited purse, and clearly defined priorities. With five slots open, MI will target a domestic wicketkeeper, a budget-friendly Indian pacer, and a middle-overs overseas fast bowler. Possible picks include Aryan Juyal, Luvnith Sisodia, Prithvi Shaw, Simarjeet Singh, and Rahul Chahar. Their approach focuses on depth, tactical versatility, and long-range squad building. This listicle breaks down MI’s most realistic options, strategic gaps, and predicted moves, helping fans understand who Mumbai Indians might buy in the IPL 2026 mini auction.
1. MI Prioritise a Budget-Friendly Wicketkeeper Backup
With Robin Minz still untested, MI need a domestic wicketkeeper to avoid tactical stagnation. Expect them to chase Aryan Juyal or Luvnith Sisodia, both high-value, low-cost keepers capable of filling in seamlessly during rotation-heavy phases.
2. Aryan Juyal Emerges as MI’s Most Realistic Keeper Target
Released by LSG and boasting consistent domestic numbers, Aryan Juyal fits MI’s long-term template—a young, high-tempo batter with the temperament to mirror a young Ishan Kishan’s early impact. His price point suits MI’s restricted purse perfectly.
3. Luvnith Sisodia Offers Flair, Firepower & Flexibility
MI could take a calculated punt on Sisodia, especially after his explosive run for Hubli Tigers. His left-handed aggression, 146+ strike rate, and improved range make him a sleeper pick ideal for MI’s rotating middle-order combinations.
4. MI Aim for a Foreign Pacer Who Can Bowl in the Middle Overs
Having released Topley and Williams, MI need an overseas pacer who can thrive between overs 7–15. Names like Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje, Matt Henry, or Spencer Johnson remain on their radar if a bargain opportunity arises.
5. Prithvi Shaw Becomes a Possible High-Reward Gamble
If MI want an Indian opener with instant impact potential, Prithvi Shaw becomes a compelling wildcard. His powerplay dominance and familiarity with Mumbai conditions add value—especially if MI seek an alternative to Ryan Rickleton as an opener.
6. Shaik Rasheed Could Be MI’s Next-Gen Investment Pick
Should MI opt for a younger long-term project, Shaik Rasheed fits perfectly. His U19 pedigree, temperament, and recent domestic graph align with MI’s history of grooming young Indian batting talent.
7. Indian Pacer Search Intensifies Due to Chahar’s Workload Concerns
Deepak Chahar’s recurring injuries make an additional Indian pacer non-negotiable. Simarjeet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Chetan Sakariya, or Kamlesh Nagarkoti offer MI varied skill sets without demanding a premium price.
8. Rahul Chahar’s Return or a Budget Spinner Could Strengthen MI’s Balance
With two spinners released, MI may scout for a reliable domestic spinner. A return of Rahul Chahar, or a structured role for Kumar Kartikeya, could re-establish MI’s middle-overs control—crucial on Indian pitches.
9. MI’s Auction Strategy Focuses on Depth, Not Stars
Unlike previous seasons, MI will avoid bidding wars. Their 2026 strategy is simple: fill gaps smartly, build tactical depth, and ensure every new signing enhances squad flexibility without straining the purse.
10. MI’s Final Squad Will Reflect Strategic Continuity, Not Overhaul
With an already strong core—Rohit, Hardik, SKY, Bumrah, Boult, Jacks—MI’s buys will be complementary, not headline-making. Expect an auction defined by measured picks, developmental bets, and role-specific acquisitions.
