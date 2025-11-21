Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2987648https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-will-mumbai-indians-buy-in-ipl-2026-top-picks-predictions-auction-strategy-2987648
NewsPhotosWho Will Mumbai Indians Buy In IPL 2026? Top Picks, Predictions & Auction Strategy
photoDetails

Who Will Mumbai Indians Buy In IPL 2026? Top Picks, Predictions & Auction Strategy

Mumbai Indians enter the IPL 2026 auction with a settled core, a limited purse, and clearly defined priorities. With five slots open, MI will target a domestic wicketkeeper, a budget-friendly Indian pacer, and a middle-overs overseas fast bowler. Possible picks include Aryan Juyal, Luvnith Sisodia, Prithvi Shaw, Simarjeet Singh, and Rahul Chahar. Their approach focuses on depth, tactical versatility, and long-range squad building. This listicle breaks down MI’s most realistic options, strategic gaps, and predicted moves, helping fans understand who Mumbai Indians might buy in the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Updated:Nov 21, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us

1. MI Prioritise a Budget-Friendly Wicketkeeper Backup

1/11
1. MI Prioritise a Budget-Friendly Wicketkeeper Backup

 

With Robin Minz still untested, MI need a domestic wicketkeeper to avoid tactical stagnation. Expect them to chase Aryan Juyal or Luvnith Sisodia, both high-value, low-cost keepers capable of filling in seamlessly during rotation-heavy phases.

Follow Us

2. Aryan Juyal Emerges as MI’s Most Realistic Keeper Target

2/11
2. Aryan Juyal Emerges as MI’s Most Realistic Keeper Target

 

Released by LSG and boasting consistent domestic numbers, Aryan Juyal fits MI’s long-term template—a young, high-tempo batter with the temperament to mirror a young Ishan Kishan’s early impact. His price point suits MI’s restricted purse perfectly.

Follow Us

3. Luvnith Sisodia Offers Flair, Firepower & Flexibility

3/11
3. Luvnith Sisodia Offers Flair, Firepower & Flexibility

 

MI could take a calculated punt on Sisodia, especially after his explosive run for Hubli Tigers. His left-handed aggression, 146+ strike rate, and improved range make him a sleeper pick ideal for MI’s rotating middle-order combinations.

Follow Us

4. MI Aim for a Foreign Pacer Who Can Bowl in the Middle Overs

4/11
4. MI Aim for a Foreign Pacer Who Can Bowl in the Middle Overs

 

Having released Topley and Williams, MI need an overseas pacer who can thrive between overs 7–15. Names like Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje, Matt Henry, or Spencer Johnson remain on their radar if a bargain opportunity arises.

Follow Us

5. Prithvi Shaw Becomes a Possible High-Reward Gamble

5/11
5. Prithvi Shaw Becomes a Possible High-Reward Gamble

 

If MI want an Indian opener with instant impact potential, Prithvi Shaw becomes a compelling wildcard. His powerplay dominance and familiarity with Mumbai conditions add value—especially if MI seek an alternative to Ryan Rickleton as an opener.

Follow Us

6. Shaik Rasheed Could Be MI’s Next-Gen Investment Pick

6/11
6. Shaik Rasheed Could Be MI’s Next-Gen Investment Pick

 

Should MI opt for a younger long-term project, Shaik Rasheed fits perfectly. His U19 pedigree, temperament, and recent domestic graph align with MI’s history of grooming young Indian batting talent.

Follow Us

7. Indian Pacer Search Intensifies Due to Chahar’s Workload Concerns

7/11
7. Indian Pacer Search Intensifies Due to Chahar’s Workload Concerns

 

Deepak Chahar’s recurring injuries make an additional Indian pacer non-negotiable. Simarjeet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Chetan Sakariya, or Kamlesh Nagarkoti offer MI varied skill sets without demanding a premium price.

Follow Us

8. Rahul Chahar’s Return or a Budget Spinner Could Strengthen MI’s Balance

8/11
8. Rahul Chahar’s Return or a Budget Spinner Could Strengthen MI’s Balance

 

With two spinners released, MI may scout for a reliable domestic spinner. A return of Rahul Chahar, or a structured role for Kumar Kartikeya, could re-establish MI’s middle-overs control—crucial on Indian pitches.

Follow Us

9. MI’s Auction Strategy Focuses on Depth, Not Stars

9/11
9. MI’s Auction Strategy Focuses on Depth, Not Stars

 

Unlike previous seasons, MI will avoid bidding wars. Their 2026 strategy is simple: fill gaps smartly, build tactical depth, and ensure every new signing enhances squad flexibility without straining the purse.

Follow Us

10. MI’s Final Squad Will Reflect Strategic Continuity, Not Overhaul

10/11
10. MI’s Final Squad Will Reflect Strategic Continuity, Not Overhaul

 

With an already strong core—Rohit, Hardik, SKY, Bumrah, Boult, Jacks—MI’s buys will be complementary, not headline-making. Expect an auction defined by measured picks, developmental bets, and role-specific acquisitions.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Mumbai Indians auction 2026MI IPL 2026 targetsMI mini auction pickswho will MI buy 2026Mumbai Indians squad analysisMI auction purse 2026Prithvi Shaw MI targetAryan Juyal MILuvnith Sisodia MIMI overseas pacer optionsGerald Coetzee MIAnrich Nortje MIMI domestic picks 2026IPL 2026 MI squad gapsMI spinner targetsRahul Chahar MI returnSimarjeet Singh MIAkash Madhwal MIIndian wicketkeeper for MIMumbai Indians team newsIPL mini auction predictionsMI trade window updatesMI opening batsman optionsMI bowling attack 2026best buys for MI 2026Mumbai Indians match strategyMI squad depth 2026IPL 2026 auction analysisMI middle-overs bowlerMumbai Indians future players.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Narendra Modi tea seller
From Tea Seller To Waitress And Comedian, Check The First Job Of Famous World Leaders - Putin, Modi, Trump, And More
camera icon8
title
Miss Universe 2025
Miss Universe 2025: Best Looks Of India’s Manika Vishwakarma — From Swimsuit Round To National Costume
camera icon9
title
business success story
Meet Woman Who Began Her Startup Journey at 50, Today She’s One Of India’s Richest Self-Made Women With Net Worth Of Rs 4,08,02,00,00,000 – She Is…
camera icon8
title
World’s largest spider web
World’s Largest Spider Web: 1,11,000 Spiders In One Place, Spans Half The Size Of Tennis Court — Check Location, Giant Web Structure
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
Meet 9 Players That Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics