Who Will Mumbai Indians Buy In IPL 2026? Top Picks, Predictions & Auction Strategy

Mumbai Indians enter the IPL 2026 auction with a settled core, a limited purse, and clearly defined priorities. With five slots open, MI will target a domestic wicketkeeper, a budget-friendly Indian pacer, and a middle-overs overseas fast bowler. Possible picks include Aryan Juyal, Luvnith Sisodia, Prithvi Shaw, Simarjeet Singh, and Rahul Chahar. Their approach focuses on depth, tactical versatility, and long-range squad building. This listicle breaks down MI’s most realistic options, strategic gaps, and predicted moves, helping fans understand who Mumbai Indians might buy in the IPL 2026 mini auction.