Who Will Mumbai Indians Release And Retain Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction?
Who Will Mumbai Indians Release And Retain Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction?

Mumbai Indians (MI), five-time IPL champions, are set for a strategic squad overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction. After a mixed IPL 2025 season, MI plans to release underperforming players like Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, and Karn Sharma to free up a substantial auction purse. Core stars including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah are retained to ensure stability. Emerging talents like Tilak Varma and Naman Dheer continue, while MI focuses on strengthening bowling, especially in death overs, and adding consistent middle-order finishers. Fans can expect fresh signings and a strong comeback strategy for IPL 2026.

Updated:Nov 10, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
1. Deepak Chahar Likely to Be Released

1/11
1. Deepak Chahar Likely to Be Released

 

Deepak Chahar, signed for ₹9.25 crore in IPL 2025, struggled with injuries and form, picking only 11 wickets in 14 matches. MI may release him to free up funds for new acquisitions.

2. Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Limited Role

2/11
2. Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s Limited Role

 

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman played just one game in IPL 2025, taking a single wicket. MI may release him ahead of IPL 2026 to create space for consistent performers.

3. Reece Topley Underperforms

3/11
3. Reece Topley Underperforms

 

England pacer Reece Topley, acquired for ₹75 lakh, failed to make an impact in his lone appearance. MI’s strategy will likely see him released to bring in a stronger pace option.

4. Robin Minz's Minimal Contribution

4/11
4. Robin Minz’s Minimal Contribution

 

Wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz scored just six runs across two matches. MI may release him as part of their plan to strengthen the middle-order and enhance team depth.

5. Karn Sharma's Mixed IPL 2025

5/11
5. Karn Sharma’s Mixed IPL 2025

 

Karn Sharma played six matches, taking seven wickets. Despite his experience, MI could release him to prioritize young, consistent Indian bowlers and upgrade their spin department.

6. MI Retains Core Stars for Stability

6/11
6. MI Retains Core Stars for Stability

 

MI continues to trust key players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Retaining this core ensures stability while the team rebuilds around them.

7. Focus on Bowling Overhaul

7/11
7. Focus on Bowling Overhaul

 

Mumbai Indians identified bowling, particularly in the middle and death overs, as a weak spot. Releasing high-value but inconsistent bowlers frees funds to target specialist pacers and spinners.

8. Young Talents Continue

8/11
8. Young Talents Continue

 

Emerging players like Tilak Varma and Naman Dheer are retained to maintain a blend of youth and experience. MI aims to groom young Indian talent while competing for the IPL 2026 title.

9. Auction Purse Management

9/11
9. Auction Purse Management

 

Releasing top players such as Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, and Mitchell Santner has freed around ₹18.85 crore. MI enters the IPL 2026 auction with a strong purse for strategic buys.

10. Strategic Rebuild for IPL 2026

10/11
10. Strategic Rebuild for IPL 2026

 

With new signings, potential trades, and a focus on death-overs specialists and middle-order finishers, MI is set for a calculated rebuild to mount a title challenge in IPL 2026.

11/11
