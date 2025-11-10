Who Will Mumbai Indians Release And Retain Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction?

photoDetails

Mumbai Indians (MI), five-time IPL champions, are set for a strategic squad overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction. After a mixed IPL 2025 season, MI plans to release underperforming players like Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, and Karn Sharma to free up a substantial auction purse. Core stars including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah are retained to ensure stability. Emerging talents like Tilak Varma and Naman Dheer continue, while MI focuses on strengthening bowling, especially in death overs, and adding consistent middle-order finishers. Fans can expect fresh signings and a strong comeback strategy for IPL 2026.