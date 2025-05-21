Who Will Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs If MI vs DC Gets Washed Out At Wankhede? Key Scenarios Explained

photoDetails

Mumbai’s IPL 2025 playoff race faces uncertainty as an 80% chance of rain threatens the crucial MI vs DC match at Wankhede Stadium on May 21. With Mumbai Indians holding 14 points and Delhi Capitals 13 points, a washout would force both teams to share points, complicating playoff qualification. Delhi would then depend on Punjab Kings beating Mumbai in their final game to keep hopes alive, while Mumbai must win their last match to secure a playoff spot. IPL’s new rule adds an extra hour for play to counter weather delays, but Wankhede’s poor drainage could still lead to a no-result, making weather updates critical for fans.