Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3018181https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-will-qualify-for-super-8-if-pak-vs-nam-match-gets-washed-out-in-t20-world-cup-2026-3018181
NewsPhotosWho will qualify for Super 8 if PAK vs NAM match gets washed out in T20 World Cup 2026?
photoDetails

Who will qualify for Super 8 if PAK vs NAM match gets washed out in T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan can qualify for the Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 if rain washes out their Group A match against Namibia. A no-result would give Pakistan one point, taking them to five points and ahead of the USA, who finished with four. This makes weather a decisive factor in the qualification race. If Pakistan win, they qualify comfortably; if they lose, the USA advance due to superior Net Run Rate. Thunderstorms forecast in Colombo could therefore determine the final Super 8 lineup from Group A and reshape the tournament’s knockout stage picture.

Updated:Feb 18, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Washout Sends Pakistan Into the Super 8

1/11
1. Washout Sends Pakistan Into the Super 8

A rain-abandoned match awards one point each, moving Pakistan to five points from four matches. That total guarantees a top-two finish in Group A and secures Super 8 qualification regardless of Net Run Rate. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. USA Eliminated If Match Is Abandoned

2/11
2. USA Eliminated If Match Is Abandoned

The USA have completed their fixtures with four points. If Pakistan receive one point due to a washout, they move ahead in the standings, ending the USA’s historic Super 8 push. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Pakistan’s Net Run Rate Becomes Irrelevant

3/11
3. Pakistan’s Net Run Rate Becomes Irrelevant

Pakistan’s negative Net Run Rate (-0.403) would normally be a concern. However, reaching five points via a no-result removes NRR from the equation and guarantees progression over the USA. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. India Already Through as Group Toppers

4/11
4. India Already Through as Group Toppers

India’s unbeaten run has secured the top spot in Group A. Pakistan’s qualification, if rain intervenes, would confirm India and Pakistan as the two teams advancing to the Super 8 stage. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. USA Qualify Only If Pakistan Lose

5/11
5. USA Qualify Only If Pakistan Lose

The USA advance only if Namibia defeat Pakistan. That result leaves Pakistan on four points, allowing the USA to progress due to their superior Net Run Rate advantage. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Washout or Pakistan Win Both End USA Hopes

6/11
6. Washout or Pakistan Win Both End USA Hopes

Any outcome other than a Pakistan defeat — including a washout or victory — pushes Pakistan to five or six points, officially eliminating the USA from Super 8 qualification. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Netherlands Need a Miracle vs India

7/11
7. Netherlands Need a Miracle vs India

If Pakistan lose and the Netherlands upset India, both teams could reach four points. However, the Dutch would need an enormous victory margin to surpass USA’s strong Net Run Rate. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Massive NRR Swing Required for Dutch Progression

8/11
8. Massive NRR Swing Required for Dutch Progression

To overtake USA’s +0.788 NRR, the Netherlands would likely need a victory margin exceeding 100 runs against India, making this qualification pathway highly improbable. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Colombo Weather Could Decide Pakistan’s Fate

9/11
9. Colombo Weather Could Decide Pakistan’s Fate

Thunderstorms forecast around match time raise the possibility of delays or abandonment. Weather interruptions could ultimately determine which team advances to the Super 8. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Rain Could Rescue Pakistan’s Campaign

10/11
10. Rain Could Rescue Pakistan’s Campaign

Pakistan’s tournament survival may hinge on conditions beyond their control. Ironically, a washout — often seen as unfortunate — could secure their progression and reshape the knockout lineup. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Pakistan vs Namibia rain scenarioPAK vs NAM washout rulesT20 World cup 2026 Super 8 qualificationPakistan qualification chances 2026USA Super 8 scenario T20 world cupGroup A points table 2026Pakistan cricket qualification ruleswhat happens if match abandoned cricketICC T20 World Cup rain rulesPakistan vs Namibia weather ColomboSuper 8 teams T20 World Cup 2026Pakistan knockout scenarioUSA cricket team qualification chancesNetherlands qualification scenarioICC points table rules explainedrain affected match points cricketPakistan vs Namibia match previewPakistan cricket news 2026T20 World Cup group standings explainedhow teams qualify Super 8 ICCPakistan NRR scenario explainedUSA vs Pakistan qualification battlerain impact cricket world cupColombo weather cricket matchICC tournament rules rain abandoned matchPakistan USA NRR comparisonGroup A qualification permutationsPakistan cricket latest updatesT20 WC 2026 standings todaycricket qualification scenari
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
Solar Eclipse 2026
Ring Of Fire 2026: This Surya Grahan Could Shift Your Destiny, Check What The Solar Eclipse Means For Your Zodiac
camera icon8
title
India's fastest train
India's fastest metro train: Meerut to Delhi in under 60 minutes with 120 Kmph top speed - Check route, stations and more
camera icon11
title
Imad Wasim marriage controversy
Imad Wasim marriage controversy explained: Divorce, remarriage timeline, allegations & who is Nyla Raja?
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? Relief for lakhs of central Govt employees as DA may rise from 58% to 60% amid 8th Pay Commission buzz