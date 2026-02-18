Who will qualify for Super 8 if PAK vs NAM match gets washed out in T20 World Cup 2026?

photoDetails

Pakistan can qualify for the Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 if rain washes out their Group A match against Namibia. A no-result would give Pakistan one point, taking them to five points and ahead of the USA, who finished with four. This makes weather a decisive factor in the qualification race. If Pakistan win, they qualify comfortably; if they lose, the USA advance due to superior Net Run Rate. Thunderstorms forecast in Colombo could therefore determine the final Super 8 lineup from Group A and reshape the tournament’s knockout stage picture.