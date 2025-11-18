Who Will RCB Buy In IPL 2026 Auction? Full List of Predicted Targets, Budget Strategy & Top Picks for Bengaluru

photoDetails

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the IPL 2026 mini auction as defending champions with a clear strategy focused on targeted reinforcements rather than major changes. With ₹16.4 crore remaining and eight slots open, RCB aim to strengthen key areas like spin and Indian pace depth. Top targets include Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bishnoi, and experienced pacers like Akash Deep and Mohit Sharma. The franchise will also explore options such as Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, and Prithvi Shaw for middle-order and top-order stability. RCB’s approach prioritises smart, value-driven buys to maintain balance and sustain their championship-winning core.