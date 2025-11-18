Who Will RCB Buy In IPL 2026 Auction? Full List of Predicted Targets, Budget Strategy & Top Picks for Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the IPL 2026 mini auction as defending champions with a clear strategy focused on targeted reinforcements rather than major changes. With ₹16.4 crore remaining and eight slots open, RCB aim to strengthen key areas like spin and Indian pace depth. Top targets include Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bishnoi, and experienced pacers like Akash Deep and Mohit Sharma. The franchise will also explore options such as Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, and Prithvi Shaw for middle-order and top-order stability. RCB’s approach prioritises smart, value-driven buys to maintain balance and sustain their championship-winning core.
1. RCB to Prioritise a Marquee Overseas Spinner in IPL 2026 Auction
RCB are expected to make an aggressive bid for Wanindu Hasaranga, the most in-demand overseas spinner, to strengthen their middle-overs wicket-taking — a crucial void after releasing Lungi Ngidi.
2. Glenn Maxwell & Moeen Ali Emerge as Backup Overseas All-Rounder Options
With just two overseas slots open, RCB could target Maxwell or Moeen Ali as multi-dimensional all-rounders capable of offering finishing power and part-time spin.
3. RCB Eye Ravi Bishnoi as Their No.1 Indian Spin Target
Released by LSG, Ravi Bishnoi tops RCB’s wish list for a specialist Indian wrist-spinner, making him one of the hottest Indian domestic auction picks in 2026.
4. Indian Pacers Akash Deep & Mohit Sharma Likely to Draw Strong Bids
RCB need reliable Indian pace depth, and Akash Deep (former RCB pacer) and Mohit Sharma (senior death specialist) fit their requirement for rotational backup.
5. Matheesha Pathirana Too Expensive? RCB May Opt for Budget Foreign Pacers
With a limited purse, RCB may skip Pathirana and instead target cost-efficient overseas quicks like Reece Topley, Gerald Coetzee, or Matt Henry to replace Ngidi.
6. Middle-Order Depth: Mahipal Lomror & Atharva Taide on Radar
RCB will look to add a budget-friendly Indian batting all-rounder, and Mahipal Lomror offers left-handed balance along with handy spin, making him a strategic fit.
7. RCB Need a Backup Indian Wicketkeeper — Sisodia & Bedi Lead the List
With no overseas slot available for a foreign keeper, Luvnith Sisodia and Vansh Bedi headline RCB’s search for a domestic wicketkeeping option.
8. Top-Order Reinforcement: Venkatesh Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shaik Rasheed in Contention
RCB want a backup top-order Indian batter. While Venkatesh Iyer may be pricey, Prithvi Shaw or Shaik Rasheed are realistic, high-upside targets.
9. Indian Bowling Strength: Rahul Chahar, Karn Sharma & Kartikeya Among Spin Choices
To avoid overdependence on overseas spinners, RCB may pursue Indian options like Rahul Chahar, Karn Sharma, or Kumar Kartikeya for tactical variety.
10. RCB’s Auction Strategy Focuses on Role Players, Not Starters
As defending champions, RCB aim to retain a stable XI while recruiting role-specific replacements — prioritising flexibility, match-ups, and injury cover rather than overhauling their squad.
