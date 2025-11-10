Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2982210https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-will-rcb-retain-and-release-ahead-of-the-ipl-2026-mega-auction-2982210
NewsPhotosWho Will RCB Retain And Release Ahead Of The IPL 2026 Mega Auction?
photoDetails

Who Will RCB Retain And Release Ahead Of The IPL 2026 Mega Auction?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 mega auction with a clear strategy focused on retaining their championship-winning core and releasing underperformers. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Josh Hazlewood headline RCB’s probable retention list, while names like Devdutt Padikkal and Romario Shepherd could be released to free up purse space. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya strengthening both departments, RCB aims to maintain a perfect balance of experience and power. As defending champions, RCB’s smart retention plan and targeted auction strategy could make them strong contenders for IPL 2026 glory.

Updated:Nov 10, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Virat Kohli – The Undisputed Retention

1/11
1. Virat Kohli – The Undisputed Retention

 

No surprises here — Virat Kohli remains RCB’s top retention pick after amassing 657 runs in IPL 2025. His form, leadership, and fan pull make him untouchable in the retention race.

Status: Retained

Follow Us

2. Phil Salt – The Explosive Opener to Stay

2/11
2. Phil Salt – The Explosive Opener to Stay

 

Phil Salt’s aggressive batting (403 runs, SR 175.98) redefined RCB’s powerplays. His chemistry with Kohli at the top makes him a certain retention for the 2026 season.

Status: Retained

Follow Us

3. Rajat Patidar – Dependable Middle-Order Anchor

3/11
3. Rajat Patidar – Dependable Middle-Order Anchor

 

Rajat Patidar provided stability in crunch games, often rescuing RCB’s innings. His consistency and adaptability make him a safe retention bet for IPL 2026.

Status: Retained

Follow Us

4. Devdutt Padikkal – Likely to Be Released

4/11
4. Devdutt Padikkal – Likely to Be Released

 

Despite his potential, Devdutt Padikkal couldn’t deliver the impact expected in 2025. With RCB’s top order already stacked, he might be released to free up purse value.

Status: Released

Follow Us

5. Tim David – Power Finisher to Be Retained

5/11
5. Tim David – Power Finisher to Be Retained

 

Tim David’s death-over explosiveness and match-finishing abilities make him invaluable. RCB will likely back him again to deliver under pressure in tight run chases.

Status: Retained

Follow Us

6. Jitesh Sharma – Retain as Keeper Option

6/11
6. Jitesh Sharma – Retain as Keeper Option

 

A reliable Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Jitesh Sharma adds flexibility and depth. His ability to bat aggressively in the lower middle order ensures his place in the 2026 squad.

Status: Retained

Follow Us

7. Krunal Pandya – Retained for All-Round Value

7/11
7. Krunal Pandya – Retained for All-Round Value

 

Krunal Pandya was one of RCB’s quiet success stories — with 17 wickets and crucial cameos. His left-arm spin and batting depth make him a key all-round retention.

Status: Retained

Follow Us

8. Romario Shepherd – Possible Release to Free Purse

8/11
8. Romario Shepherd – Possible Release to Free Purse

 

While Romario Shepherd had flashes of brilliance, his inconsistency and high base price may see him released as RCB look to invest in a more consistent foreign all-rounder.

Status: Released

Follow Us

9. Josh Hazlewood – Bowling Spearhead to Stay

9/11
9. Josh Hazlewood – Bowling Spearhead to Stay

 

Josh Hazlewood was exceptional in IPL 2025, bagging 22 wickets with an 8.77 economy. His control and experience make him a certain retention for IPL 2026.

Status: Retained

Follow Us

10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Retain for Death-Overs Expertise

10/11
10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Retain for Death-Overs Expertise

 

RCB’s bowling balance hinges on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s death-overs precision and swing with the new ball. He’ll likely be retained to maintain the pace attack’s strength.

Status: Retained

Follow Us

RCB IPL 2026

11/11
RCB IPL 2026

Probable Retained Players (IPL 2026)

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Probable Released Players (IPL 2026)

Devdutt Padikkal, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, and a few underperforming spinners

Follow Us
RCB IPL 2026 retention listRCB retained players 2026RCB released players IPL 2026Royal Challengers Bengaluru retention 2026RCB squad IPL 2026IPL 2026 RCB player listRCB auction 2026 updatesRCB purse remaining IPL 2026RCB players retained and releasedIPL 2026 retention list RCBRCB team news IPL 2026RCB probable retention 2026RCB retained squad 2026RCB released squad 2026RCB mini auction 2026RCB team for IPL 2026Virat Kohli retained RCB 2026Phil Salt RCB retentionJosh Hazlewood RCB IPL 2026Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 2026Krunal Pandya retained by RCBRCB batting lineup IPL 2026RCB bowling attack 2026RCB player updates IPL 2026IPL 2026 RCB retention newsRCB 2026 auction strategyRCB team changes 2026IPL 2026 RCB predictionsRCB retention and release 2026Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2026 squad.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
World’s highest bridge
Discover The World’s Highest Bridge In China – A Two-Minute Ride Across The Sky
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For November 10- 16: Keep Your Meals Light And Timely, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
United States
Meet Minuteman III: The US Nuclear-Capable ICBM That Can Wipe Out Cities
camera icon10
title
rajasthan royals
5 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Trade Or Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...
camera icon8
title
PM-Kisan yojana
PM Kisan Alert: Aadhaar-Based e-KYC Is Mandatory For 21st Instalment — Here’s How To Do It