Who Will RCB Retain And Release Ahead Of The IPL 2026 Mega Auction?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 mega auction with a clear strategy focused on retaining their championship-winning core and releasing underperformers. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Josh Hazlewood headline RCB’s probable retention list, while names like Devdutt Padikkal and Romario Shepherd could be released to free up purse space. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya strengthening both departments, RCB aims to maintain a perfect balance of experience and power. As defending champions, RCB’s smart retention plan and targeted auction strategy could make them strong contenders for IPL 2026 glory.
1. Virat Kohli – The Undisputed Retention
No surprises here — Virat Kohli remains RCB’s top retention pick after amassing 657 runs in IPL 2025. His form, leadership, and fan pull make him untouchable in the retention race.
Status: Retained
2. Phil Salt – The Explosive Opener to Stay
Phil Salt’s aggressive batting (403 runs, SR 175.98) redefined RCB’s powerplays. His chemistry with Kohli at the top makes him a certain retention for the 2026 season.
Status: Retained
3. Rajat Patidar – Dependable Middle-Order Anchor
Rajat Patidar provided stability in crunch games, often rescuing RCB’s innings. His consistency and adaptability make him a safe retention bet for IPL 2026.
Status: Retained
4. Devdutt Padikkal – Likely to Be Released
Despite his potential, Devdutt Padikkal couldn’t deliver the impact expected in 2025. With RCB’s top order already stacked, he might be released to free up purse value.
Status: Released
5. Tim David – Power Finisher to Be Retained
Tim David’s death-over explosiveness and match-finishing abilities make him invaluable. RCB will likely back him again to deliver under pressure in tight run chases.
Status: Retained
6. Jitesh Sharma – Retain as Keeper Option
A reliable Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Jitesh Sharma adds flexibility and depth. His ability to bat aggressively in the lower middle order ensures his place in the 2026 squad.
Status: Retained
7. Krunal Pandya – Retained for All-Round Value
Krunal Pandya was one of RCB’s quiet success stories — with 17 wickets and crucial cameos. His left-arm spin and batting depth make him a key all-round retention.
Status: Retained
8. Romario Shepherd – Possible Release to Free Purse
While Romario Shepherd had flashes of brilliance, his inconsistency and high base price may see him released as RCB look to invest in a more consistent foreign all-rounder.
Status: Released
9. Josh Hazlewood – Bowling Spearhead to Stay
Josh Hazlewood was exceptional in IPL 2025, bagging 22 wickets with an 8.77 economy. His control and experience make him a certain retention for IPL 2026.
Status: Retained
10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Retain for Death-Overs Expertise
RCB’s bowling balance hinges on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s death-overs precision and swing with the new ball. He’ll likely be retained to maintain the pace attack’s strength.
Status: Retained
RCB IPL 2026
Probable Retained Players (IPL 2026)
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Probable Released Players (IPL 2026)
Devdutt Padikkal, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, and a few underperforming spinners
Trending Photos