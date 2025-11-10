Who Will RCB Retain And Release Ahead Of The IPL 2026 Mega Auction?

photoDetails

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 mega auction with a clear strategy focused on retaining their championship-winning core and releasing underperformers. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Josh Hazlewood headline RCB’s probable retention list, while names like Devdutt Padikkal and Romario Shepherd could be released to free up purse space. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya strengthening both departments, RCB aims to maintain a perfect balance of experience and power. As defending champions, RCB’s smart retention plan and targeted auction strategy could make them strong contenders for IPL 2026 glory.