Who will replace Rinku Singh in IND vs ZIM must-win match in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8?

India face a crucial selection dilemma ahead of their must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe after Rinku Singh temporarily left the camp due to a family emergency. His absence has triggered discussions around Axar Patel, Sanju Samson and tactical batting reshuffles to maintain balance and finishing strength. With Chepauk expected to offer a batting-friendly surface, India may adopt a more aggressive approach while ensuring top-order stability. The result will determine semifinal qualification hopes, making team composition, spin match-ups and death-overs finishing strategy decisive factors in this high-pressure encounter.