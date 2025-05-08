photoDetails

Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement has left India with two key vacancies: a new captain and a reliable opener. Shubman Gill is the leading contender for captaincy, while Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are also in the mix. As opener, KL Rahul and Gill are expected to lead, with promising options like Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Ruturaj Gaikwad as backups. Rohit’s exit signals a major transition for India’s red-ball team. The upcoming England Test series will be critical in shaping the new leadership and batting core for the World Test Championship 2025 cycle. Big changes are on the horizon.