Who Will Replace Rohit Sharma As Team India's Test Captain And Opener?
Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement has left India with two key vacancies: a new captain and a reliable opener. Shubman Gill is the leading contender for captaincy, while Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are also in the mix. As opener, KL Rahul and Gill are expected to lead, with promising options like Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Ruturaj Gaikwad as backups. Rohit’s exit signals a major transition for India’s red-ball team. The upcoming England Test series will be critical in shaping the new leadership and batting core for the World Test Championship 2025 cycle. Big changes are on the horizon.
1. Shubman Gill Is the Frontrunner to Lead India's Test Team
At just 25, Shubman Gill combines youthful leadership with consistent performances across formats. His IPL captaincy and prior Test experience make him the top choice for India's next Test captain.
2. Jasprit Bumrah Offers Tactical Brilliance, But Workload Remains a Concern
India’s ace fast bowler has already proven his captaincy skills. Bumrah’s sharp cricketing mind is ideal for the longest format, but his fitness and workload need careful management.
3. Rishabh Pant Could Be India’s Most Vocal and Energetic Leader
Known for inspiring teammates from behind the stumps, Rishabh Pant brings passion, flair, and match-winning ability — a unique leadership combo that can uplift India’s Test squad.
4. KL Rahul Remains a Reliable Opening Option in Rohit’s Absence
With over 2,500 runs as a Test opener, KL Rahul has the experience and composure to handle English conditions. His recent form adds weight to his claim at the top.
5. Shubman Gill Likely to Return as Opener, Reuniting with Jaiswal
After briefly batting at No. 3, Gill is expected to return to the top of the order. His chemistry with Jaiswal could lay the foundation for India's next dominant opening pair.
6. Sai Sudharsan’s County Experience Makes Him a Strong Backup Opener
With a solid County stint and blazing IPL form, Sudharsan is pushing hard for selection. His red-ball temperament makes him an exciting dark horse for the England Tests.
7. Abhimanyu Easwaran Deserves a Call-Up After Years in India A Setup
Easwaran has been grinding in domestic cricket with over 7,500 First-Class runs. His patience and experience could offer much-needed stability as a backup opener.
8. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Technique Suits Overseas Tests, Especially in England
Though not in India’s recent red-ball plans, Gaikwad’s classical technique and calm temperament make him a good fit for challenging overseas conditions like England.
9. Rohit Sharma Leaves a Leadership Void and an Opening Gap
Rohit’s Test retirement marks the end of an era. India now faces a dual challenge — to rebuild a batting order and transition into a new leadership phase smoothly.
10. The England Test Series Will Define India’s New Red-Ball Core
With the new World Test Championship cycle beginning, India’s performance in England will shape the team’s direction. Expect bold selections, leadership tests, and fresh combinations.
Trending Photos