Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3006783https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-will-replace-washington-sundar-in-team-indias-t20-world-cup-2026-squad-if-he-gets-ruled-out-in-pics-3006783
NewsPhotosWho Will Replace Washington Sundar In Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad If He Gets Ruled Out - In Pics
photoDetails

Who Will Replace Washington Sundar In Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad If He Gets Ruled Out - In Pics

Who will replace Washington Sundar is now a serious question facing Indian selectors after the all-rounder was ruled out of the New Zealand T20I series with a side strain. The injury occurred during the first ODI and scans confirmed he would not recover in time. With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, the focus has shifted to contingency planning. Sundar’s role as a spin-bowling all-rounder is hard to replicate, making this situation important right now as India fine-tunes combinations, balance, and backups for a global tournament.

Updated:Jan 15, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Washington Sundar offers rare balance

1/11
Washington Sundar offers rare balance

Washington Sundar combines economical off-spin with reliable lower-order batting, making him a tactical asset in T20 cricket where teams value flexibility across powerplay and middle overs.

Follow Us

Injury timing complicates World Cup planning

2/11
Injury timing complicates World Cup planning

Being ruled out weeks before the T20 World Cup build-up disrupts preparation cycles, forces backup options into focus, and limits India’s chance to test combinations under match pressure.

Follow Us

Lack of like-for-like off-spin options

3/11
Lack of like-for-like off-spin options

India have several spin all-rounders, but very few right-arm off-spinners who can bowl in the powerplay, making Sundar’s potential absence strategically significant in T20 World Cup conditions.

Follow Us

Team balance under threat

4/11
Team balance under threat

Without Sundar, India risk overloading on left-arm spinners or relying on specialist bowlers, reducing batting depth and limiting on-field tactical adjustments during tight matches.

Follow Us

Ayush Badoni firmly on selectors’ radar

5/11
Ayush Badoni firmly on selectors’ radar

Ayush Badoni replacing Sundar in the ODI squad is a clear signal of trust, positioning him as a batting all-rounder option with part-time off-spin versatility.

Follow Us

Riyan Parag brings explosive upside

6/11
Riyan Parag brings explosive upside

Riyan Parag fits the off-spin all-rounder mould with aggressive batting, though recent fitness concerns could influence how seriously he is considered for a World Cup role.

Follow Us

Left-arm spin becomes dominant

7/11
Left-arm spin becomes dominant

Options like Shahbaz Ahmed and Krunal Pandya add balance but tilt India heavily towards left-arm spin, reducing bowling variety.

Follow Us

Captaincy flexibility reduces

8/11
Captaincy flexibility reduces

Sundar’s ability to bowl across phases gives captains control over match-ups, and his absence forces stricter bowling plans and less room for tactical improvisation.

Follow Us

Increased load on senior all-rounders

9/11
Increased load on senior all-rounders

Without Sundar, players like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube may face heavier workloads, increasing injury risk and reducing India’s rotation options across a long tournament.

Follow Us

Wildcard option offers different balance

10/11
Wildcard option offers different balance

Nitish Kumar Reddy is not a like-for-like replacement but provides seam-bowling depth, allowing selectors to reshape balance rather than copy Sundar’s role.

 

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Who will replace Washington SundarWashington Sundar replacement IndiaIndia T20 World Cup 2026 SquadWashington Sundar injury updateIndia off spin all rounderSundar ruled out World CupAyush Badoni selection newsRiyan Parag T20 World CupShahbaz Ahmed India chancesKrunal Pandya comeback IndiaNitish Kumar Reddy all rounderIndia spin bowling depthIndia team balance T20World Cup selection IndiaBCCI injury updateIndia all rounder optionsWashington Sundar fitness newsT20 World Cup preparation IndiaIndia middle order depthoff spin bowling powerplaysub continental conditions cricketIndia selectors radar playersIndia World Cup backupscricket injury impact analysisIndian squad combination T20spin all rounder IndiaWashington Sundar scans updateIndia cricket breaking newsWorld Cup all rounder debate
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Lata Mangeshkar favourite cricketers
Lata Mangeshkar’s All-Time Favourite Cricketing XI: Sir Frank Worrell; Sunil Gavaskar, Gary Sobers, Kapil Dev & Legends. Nightingale Of India's Timeless Dream Team Revealed! Know Captain
camera icon7
title
Haq
Shah Bano Case And Haq: Shah Bano Was 60 During The Legal Battle — What Are The Differences Between Yami Gautam Starrer And The Real Case?
camera icon8
title
World's strongest passports
World's Strongest Passports: Not US Or Japan On Top, THIS Country Takes The Lead; Check India's Rank
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 10 ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli Reclaims No.1 Spot, Daryl Mitchell Follows Behind, Rohit Sharma Slips To...
camera icon9
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Will Pay Hike Automatically Take Effect From 1 January 2026? Explained