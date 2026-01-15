photoDetails

Who will replace Washington Sundar is now a serious question facing Indian selectors after the all-rounder was ruled out of the New Zealand T20I series with a side strain. The injury occurred during the first ODI and scans confirmed he would not recover in time. With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, the focus has shifted to contingency planning. Sundar’s role as a spin-bowling all-rounder is hard to replicate, making this situation important right now as India fine-tunes combinations, balance, and backups for a global tournament.