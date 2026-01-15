Who Will Replace Washington Sundar In Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad If He Gets Ruled Out - In Pics
Who will replace Washington Sundar is now a serious question facing Indian selectors after the all-rounder was ruled out of the New Zealand T20I series with a side strain. The injury occurred during the first ODI and scans confirmed he would not recover in time. With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, the focus has shifted to contingency planning. Sundar’s role as a spin-bowling all-rounder is hard to replicate, making this situation important right now as India fine-tunes combinations, balance, and backups for a global tournament.
Washington Sundar offers rare balance
Washington Sundar combines economical off-spin with reliable lower-order batting, making him a tactical asset in T20 cricket where teams value flexibility across powerplay and middle overs.
Injury timing complicates World Cup planning
Being ruled out weeks before the T20 World Cup build-up disrupts preparation cycles, forces backup options into focus, and limits India’s chance to test combinations under match pressure.
Lack of like-for-like off-spin options
India have several spin all-rounders, but very few right-arm off-spinners who can bowl in the powerplay, making Sundar’s potential absence strategically significant in T20 World Cup conditions.
Team balance under threat
Without Sundar, India risk overloading on left-arm spinners or relying on specialist bowlers, reducing batting depth and limiting on-field tactical adjustments during tight matches.
Ayush Badoni firmly on selectors’ radar
Ayush Badoni replacing Sundar in the ODI squad is a clear signal of trust, positioning him as a batting all-rounder option with part-time off-spin versatility.
Riyan Parag brings explosive upside
Riyan Parag fits the off-spin all-rounder mould with aggressive batting, though recent fitness concerns could influence how seriously he is considered for a World Cup role.
Left-arm spin becomes dominant
Options like Shahbaz Ahmed and Krunal Pandya add balance but tilt India heavily towards left-arm spin, reducing bowling variety.
Captaincy flexibility reduces
Sundar’s ability to bowl across phases gives captains control over match-ups, and his absence forces stricter bowling plans and less room for tactical improvisation.
Increased load on senior all-rounders
Without Sundar, players like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube may face heavier workloads, increasing injury risk and reducing India’s rotation options across a long tournament.
Wildcard option offers different balance
Nitish Kumar Reddy is not a like-for-like replacement but provides seam-bowling depth, allowing selectors to reshape balance rather than copy Sundar’s role.
