Who Will RR Buy In IPL 2026 Auction? Rajasthan Royals’ Shock Targets And Smart Picks Revealed

photoDetails

english

2986787

Rajasthan Royals enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a revamped squad, a ₹16.05 crore purse, and urgent gaps in their pace and spin departments. After trading Sanju Samson for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, RR must now target value-for-money fast bowlers like Simranjeet Singh, Mohit Sharma, and Kuldeep Sen, while eyeing Adam Zampa or Rahul Chahar for the crucial leg-spin role. With Nitish Rana released, RR will also seek budget Indian middle-order batters such as Mahipal Lomror and Abhinav Manohar. Smart, economical picks will define RR’s success in the IPL 2026 auction.