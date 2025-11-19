Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2986796https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-will-rr-buy-in-ipl-2026-auction-rajasthan-royals-shock-targets-and-smart-picks-revealed-2986796
NewsPhotosWho Will RR Buy In IPL 2026 Auction? Rajasthan Royals’ Shock Targets And Smart Picks Revealed
photoDetails

Who Will RR Buy In IPL 2026 Auction? Rajasthan Royals’ Shock Targets And Smart Picks Revealed

Rajasthan Royals enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a revamped squad, a ₹16.05 crore purse, and urgent gaps in their pace and spin departments. After trading Sanju Samson for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, RR must now target value-for-money fast bowlers like Simranjeet Singh, Mohit Sharma, and Kuldeep Sen, while eyeing Adam Zampa or Rahul Chahar for the crucial leg-spin role. With Nitish Rana released, RR will also seek budget Indian middle-order batters such as Mahipal Lomror and Abhinav Manohar. Smart, economical picks will define RR’s success in the IPL 2026 auction.

Updated:Nov 19, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Follow Us

1. RR Enter IPL 2026 Auction With ₹16.05 Crore and Major Bowling Gaps

1/11
1. RR Enter IPL 2026 Auction With ₹16.05 Crore and Major Bowling Gaps

 

Rajasthan Royals have ₹16.05 crore left after a heavy clear-out, making economical buys crucial. Their biggest gap remains the Indian fast-bowling unit, which drastically underperformed last season.

Follow Us

2. The Samson–Jadeja–Curran Trade Resets RR’s Leadership and Balance

2/11
2. The Samson–Jadeja–Curran Trade Resets RR’s Leadership and Balance

 

Trading Sanju Samson for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran signals a strategic reset. RR aim to rebuild their middle order and all-round flexibility while adding crucial death-overs experience.

Follow Us

3. RR Prioritise Fast Bowlers With Market-Value Pacers in Their Sights

3/11
3. RR Prioritise Fast Bowlers With Market-Value Pacers in Their Sights

 

RR need at least two reliable Indian pacers to support Jofra Archer. Cost-effective targets include Simranjeet Singh, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, and Akash Deep, all proven performers in pressure phases.

Follow Us

4. The Overseas Leg-Spinner Slot Is RR’s Most Valuable Auction Card

4/11
4. The Overseas Leg-Spinner Slot Is RR’s Most Valuable Auction Card

 

RR will likely use their final overseas slot on a specialist spinner. Adam Zampa tops the list, with Rahul Chahar, Karn Sharma, and Vignesh Puthur as strong Indian alternatives.

Follow Us

5. Middle-Order Depth Is a Priority After Releasing Nitish Rana

5/11
5. Middle-Order Depth Is a Priority After Releasing Nitish Rana

 

With Nitish Rana gone, RR will hunt for budget-friendly Indian middle-order batters. Strong options include Mahipal Lomror, Abhinav Manohar, and Karan Sharma to complement Parag and Jurel.

Follow Us

6. RR’s Young Core—Led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi—Needs Experienced Support

6/11
6. RR’s Young Core—Led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi—Needs Experienced Support

 

The emergence of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shifts RR’s long-term strategy, but they still require experienced, stabilizing finishers to prevent repeated late-overs collapses.

Follow Us

7. Jofra Archer Remains the Attack Leader, Requires Strong Backup Options

7/11
7. Jofra Archer Remains the Attack Leader, Requires Strong Backup Options

 

RR continue to build their attack around Jofra Archer, but the release of multiple Indian bowlers means they must secure dependable backups to avoid another season of inconsistency.

Follow Us

8. Spin Department Rebuild Is Essential After Hasaranga & Theekshana Exits

8/11
8. Spin Department Rebuild Is Essential After Hasaranga & Theekshana Exits

 

With Hasaranga and Theekshana released, Jadeja becomes the only frontline spinner. RR must prioritize a second strike-spinner to avoid overloading Jadeja in long tournament phases.

Follow Us

9. Value Buys Will Shape RR’s Auction Success Due to Limited Purse

9/11
9. Value Buys Will Shape RR’s Auction Success Due to Limited Purse

 

RR cannot afford marquee bidding wars. Their auction will depend on smart, undervalued picks in pace, spin, and finishing roles to achieve a balanced playing XI under budget pressure.

Follow Us

10. RR’s Final Squad Will Depend on Auction Flexibility and Fast Reaction

10/11
10. RR’s Final Squad Will Depend on Auction Flexibility and Fast Reaction

 

With nine slots open, RR must stay agile during the auction, targeting mid-tier uncapped players, bargain overseas spinners, and domestic finishers to plug multiple holes efficiently.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
RR IPL 2026 auction targetsWho will RR buy in IPL 2026Rajasthan Royals mini auction 2026RR players retained 2026RR released players list 2026RR auction purse IPL 2026Rajasthan Royals squad IPL 2026RR trade news IPL 2026Sanju Samson traded to CSKRavindra Jadeja Sam Curran RRRR fast bowler targets 2026RR pacers to buy IPL 2026RR leg spinner options 2026Adam Zampa RR targetRahul Chahar IPL 2026RR middle-order batsman targetMahipal Lomror RR buyAbhinav Manohar IPL 2026RR team changes 2026Rajasthan Royals strategy IPL 2026IPL 2026 auction predictionsRR best cheap buys 2026RR squad rebuild 2026Jofra Archer RR bowling attackRajasthan Royals latest updatesIPL 2026 team news RRRR possible playing XI 2026RR spin department overhaulIPL 2026 uncapped players to watchRajasthan Royals new signings 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
From Virat Kohli's Peak Red-Ball Captaincy To Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Low: How India's Test Fortunes Have Changed; Check Contrasting Records - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Busiest airport
World's Busiest Airport: With 5.29 Million Seats, It Dethrones Atlanta's Airport; Not Delhi's IGI, It Is...
camera icon11
title
Ind vs SA
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against South Africa: Shubman Gill, Axar Patel OUT; Devdutt Padikkal IN
camera icon10
title
Technology
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025: Is Elon Musk Set To Be First Trillionaire In History? Check Net Worth And Find Out India’s Wealthiest
camera icon7
title
dhurandhar cast fees
Dhurandhar Cast Fees: From Ranveer Singh To Sanjay Dutt, See Who’s Highest-Paid Actor And Their WHOPPING Salaries