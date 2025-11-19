Who Will RR Buy In IPL 2026 Auction? Rajasthan Royals’ Shock Targets And Smart Picks Revealed
Rajasthan Royals enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a revamped squad, a ₹16.05 crore purse, and urgent gaps in their pace and spin departments. After trading Sanju Samson for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, RR must now target value-for-money fast bowlers like Simranjeet Singh, Mohit Sharma, and Kuldeep Sen, while eyeing Adam Zampa or Rahul Chahar for the crucial leg-spin role. With Nitish Rana released, RR will also seek budget Indian middle-order batters such as Mahipal Lomror and Abhinav Manohar. Smart, economical picks will define RR’s success in the IPL 2026 auction.
1. RR Enter IPL 2026 Auction With ₹16.05 Crore and Major Bowling Gaps
Rajasthan Royals have ₹16.05 crore left after a heavy clear-out, making economical buys crucial. Their biggest gap remains the Indian fast-bowling unit, which drastically underperformed last season.
2. The Samson–Jadeja–Curran Trade Resets RR’s Leadership and Balance
Trading Sanju Samson for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran signals a strategic reset. RR aim to rebuild their middle order and all-round flexibility while adding crucial death-overs experience.
3. RR Prioritise Fast Bowlers With Market-Value Pacers in Their Sights
RR need at least two reliable Indian pacers to support Jofra Archer. Cost-effective targets include Simranjeet Singh, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, and Akash Deep, all proven performers in pressure phases.
4. The Overseas Leg-Spinner Slot Is RR’s Most Valuable Auction Card
RR will likely use their final overseas slot on a specialist spinner. Adam Zampa tops the list, with Rahul Chahar, Karn Sharma, and Vignesh Puthur as strong Indian alternatives.
5. Middle-Order Depth Is a Priority After Releasing Nitish Rana
With Nitish Rana gone, RR will hunt for budget-friendly Indian middle-order batters. Strong options include Mahipal Lomror, Abhinav Manohar, and Karan Sharma to complement Parag and Jurel.
6. RR’s Young Core—Led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi—Needs Experienced Support
The emergence of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shifts RR’s long-term strategy, but they still require experienced, stabilizing finishers to prevent repeated late-overs collapses.
7. Jofra Archer Remains the Attack Leader, Requires Strong Backup Options
RR continue to build their attack around Jofra Archer, but the release of multiple Indian bowlers means they must secure dependable backups to avoid another season of inconsistency.
8. Spin Department Rebuild Is Essential After Hasaranga & Theekshana Exits
With Hasaranga and Theekshana released, Jadeja becomes the only frontline spinner. RR must prioritize a second strike-spinner to avoid overloading Jadeja in long tournament phases.
9. Value Buys Will Shape RR’s Auction Success Due to Limited Purse
RR cannot afford marquee bidding wars. Their auction will depend on smart, undervalued picks in pace, spin, and finishing roles to achieve a balanced playing XI under budget pressure.
10. RR’s Final Squad Will Depend on Auction Flexibility and Fast Reaction
With nine slots open, RR must stay agile during the auction, targeting mid-tier uncapped players, bargain overseas spinners, and domestic finishers to plug multiple holes efficiently.
