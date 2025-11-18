Who Will SRH Buy in IPL 2026 Auction? Top Targets Sunrisers Hyderabad Could Bid Big On This Season

photoDetails

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a strong ₹25.50 crore purse and clear targets to strengthen their squad. With Mohammed Shami traded and several players released, SRH are expected to pursue high-impact names like Cameron Green, Anrich Nortje, Andre Russell, and Wanindu Hasaranga. The franchise will also look for Indian middle-order options such as Venkatesh Iyer, Mahipal Lomror, and all-rounder R Sanjay Yadav, while exploring backup opener Mayank Agarwal. SRH also aim to reinforce pace, spin, and finishing roles, making them one of the most aggressive teams in the IPL 2026 auction.