Who Will SRH Buy in IPL 2026 Auction? Top Targets Sunrisers Hyderabad Could Bid Big On This Season
Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a strong ₹25.50 crore purse and clear targets to strengthen their squad. With Mohammed Shami traded and several players released, SRH are expected to pursue high-impact names like Cameron Green, Anrich Nortje, Andre Russell, and Wanindu Hasaranga. The franchise will also look for Indian middle-order options such as Venkatesh Iyer, Mahipal Lomror, and all-rounder R Sanjay Yadav, while exploring backup opener Mayank Agarwal. SRH also aim to reinforce pace, spin, and finishing roles, making them one of the most aggressive teams in the IPL 2026 auction.
1. SRH’s INR 25.5 Crore Purse Makes Them a Major Auction Player
With ₹25.50 crore left, SRH have one of the largest budgets, allowing them to chase premium names and plug crucial gaps across batting, pace, spin, and middle-order depth.
2. Cameron Green Emerges as SRH’s No.1 High-Value Target
SRH are expected to push hard for Cameron Green, whose power-hitting and seam-bowling make him a perfect all-round upgrade and a long-term middle-order pillar alongside Travis Head.
3. Anrich Nortje Could Be SRH’s Answer to Post-Shami Pace Gap
After trading Mohammed Shami, SRH need a strike pacer. Anrich Nortje, fresh from recovery and red-hot in the CSA T20 Challenge, perfectly fits their need for raw pace and death-overs impact.
4. Andre Russell Offers Explosive Power and Experienced Finishing Ability
Even though past his peak, Andre Russell brings unmatched finishing firepower. SRH may consider him to strengthen late-overs hitting and add multi-phase bowling depth.
5. Wanindu Hasaranga Becomes the Top Overseas Spin Option After Chahar & Zampa Exit
With both Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa released, SRH could eye Wanindu Hasaranga for elite leg-spin, wicket-taking ability, and an aggressive lower-order presence.
6. R Sanjay Yadav Is a Smart Indian All-Round Pick for Middle-Order Balance
SRH need an Indian finisher. R Sanjay Yadav, after a strong TNPL season, offers clean hitting plus left-arm spin—making him a cost-effective and strategic Indian middle-order reinforcement.
7. Mayank Agarwal Fits SRH’s Need for a Reliable Backup Opener
SRH require a stable Indian opener. Mayank Agarwal, fresh from an improved strike rate and strong 2025 season, provides experience, flexibility, and a budget-friendly top-order option.
8. SRH Eye Indian Pacers Like Mohit Sharma & Akash Deep for Rotation Depth
To avoid over-reliance on Cummins or Unadkat, SRH may bid for Mohit Sharma, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Sen, or Darshan Nalkande to solidify their domestic seam attack.
9. Middle-Order Reinforcements Like Venkatesh Iyer & Mahipal Lomror Remain Priority Picks
SRH’s top-heavy batting needs stability at No.4–5. Venkatesh Iyer or Mahipal Lomror offer proven hitting, IPL experience, and affordability—perfect for strengthening the collapsible middle-order.
10. SRH Seek Low-Cost Spin Bench Options Like Karn Sharma & Vignesh Puthur
To support frontline spinners Harsh Dubey and Zeeshan Ansari, SRH could target Karn Sharma or Vignesh Puthur, ensuring depth in slow conditions without overspending.
