Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934423https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-wins-a-one-off-final-between-india-s-2011-world-cup-xi-and-the-2023-world-cup-final-xi-2934423
NewsPhotosWho Wins A One-Off Final Between India’s 2011 World Cup XI And The 2023 World Cup Final XI?
photoDetails

Who Wins A One-Off Final Between India’s 2011 World Cup XI And The 2023 World Cup Final XI?

the triumphant 2011 champions and the valiant 2023 finalists. Who would emerge victorious in this dream encounter? Let's break down the head-to-head battles, player by player.

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us

The Ultimate Clash: 2011 vs. 2023 Indian World Cup XIs

1/12
The Ultimate Clash: 2011 vs. 2023 Indian World Cup XIs

Imagine a hypothetical one-off final between two of India's most formidable World Cup squads: the triumphant 2011 champions and the valiant 2023 finalists. Who would emerge victorious in this dream encounter? Let's break down the head-to-head battles, player by player.

 

Follow Us

Opening Salvo: Virender Sehwag (2011) vs. Rohit Sharma (2023)

2/12
Opening Salvo: Virender Sehwag (2011) vs. Rohit Sharma (2023)

In a battle of aggressive openers, Rohit Sharma emerges as the winner. His consistent big-hitting and captaincy in 2023 give him the edge. Remember, this is a point of view, and your choices might differ!

 

Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar (2011) vs. Shubman Gill (2023)

3/12
Sachin Tendulkar (2011) vs. Shubman Gill (2023)

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar takes this round against the promising Shubman Gill. Tendulkar's unparalleled experience and World Cup form in 2011 make him the chosen victor here. It's all about perspective!

 

Follow Us

Anchor vs. Aggressor: Gautam Gambhir (2011) vs. Virat Kohli (2023)

4/12
Anchor vs. Aggressor: Gautam Gambhir (2011) vs. Virat Kohli (2023)

Virat Kohli's dominant 2023 World Cup performance, blending aggression with consistency, sees him win against Gautam Gambhir. Despite GG winning the cup for India, Virat is a legend and even won the Man of the tournament that edition.

Follow Us

Middle Order Power: Virat Kohli (2011) vs. Shreyas Iyer (2023)

5/12
Middle Order Power: Virat Kohli (2011) vs. Shreyas Iyer (2023)

Shreyas Iyer's explosive hitting and crucial middle-order contributions in 2023 give him the nod over 2011's developing Virat Kohli. 

 

Follow Us

All-Round Brilliance: Yuvraj Singh (2011) vs. KL Rahul (2023)

6/12
All-Round Brilliance: Yuvraj Singh (2011) vs. KL Rahul (2023)

Yuvraj Singh's incredible all-round performance in 2011, with both bat and ball, makes him the winner against KL Rahul.

 

Follow Us

The Finishers: MS Dhoni (2011) vs. Suryakumar Yadav (2023)

7/12
The Finishers: MS Dhoni (2011) vs. Suryakumar Yadav (2023)

MS Dhoni's legendary finishing prowess and calm demeanor in 2011 secure his win over Suryakumar Yadav. This is a hypothetical scenario, and individual choices can vary.

 

Follow Us

All Rounders : Suresh Raina & Ravindra Jadeja (2011) vs. Ravindra Jadeja (2023)

8/12
All Rounders : Suresh Raina & Ravindra Jadeja (2011) vs. Ravindra Jadeja (2023)

This battle of all-rounders is deemed equal, with the collective impact of Raina and Jadeja from 2011 balancing out the individual brilliance of 2023's Ravindra Jadeja. 

 

Follow Us

Off-Spin vs. Wrist-Spin: Harbhajan Singh (2011) vs. Kuldeep Yadav (2023)

9/12
Off-Spin vs. Wrist-Spin: Harbhajan Singh (2011) vs. Kuldeep Yadav (2023)

Harbhajan Singh's experience and wicket-taking ability in 2011 see him win against Kuldeep Yadav. 

Follow Us

Pace Spearheads: Zaheer Khan (2011) vs. Mohammed Shami (2023)

10/12
Pace Spearheads: Zaheer Khan (2011) vs. Mohammed Shami (2023)

Zaheer Khan's masterful swing and leadership of the pace attack in 2011 make him the winner against Mohammed Shami. Your perspective may lead to a different choice!

 

Follow Us

The Workhorses: Munaf Patel (2011) vs. Jasprit Bumrah (2023)

11/12
The Workhorses: Munaf Patel (2011) vs. Jasprit Bumrah (2023)

Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional pace, accuracy, and wicket-taking ability in 2023 make him the clear winner over Munaf Patel. This is one person's view, and you might have your own.

 

Follow Us

The X-Factor: Sreesanth (2011) vs. Mohammed Siraj (2023)

12/12
The X-Factor: Sreesanth (2011) vs. Mohammed Siraj (2023)

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spells and improved consistency in 2023 give him the victory over Sreesanth. Ultimately, these comparisons are subjective and open to debate among cricket fans!

Follow Us
India 2011 World Cup XIIndia 2023 World Cup XIhypothetical cricket matchIndia dream teamWorld Cup final comparisonRohit Sharma vs Virender SehwagSachin Tendulkar vs Shubman Gillvirat kohli vs gautam gambhirShreyas Iyer vs Virat KohliYuvraj Singh vs KL RahulMS Dhoni vs Suryakumar YadavSuresh Raina Ravindra Jadeja comparisonHarbhajan Singh vs Kuldeep YadavZaheer Khan vs Mohammed ShamiMunaf Patel vs Jasprit BumrahSreesanth vs Mohammed Sirajbest Indian cricket teamcricket fantasy matchIndia World Cup legendscricket player comparisonODI World Cup XIIndian cricket historycricket dream XItactical analysis cricketplayer strengths weaknessescricket debatefan's choice cricketcricket match simulationiconic Indian cricketersWorld Cup championsWorld Cup finalistsbatting showdownbowling attack comparisonall-rounders battlespin bowling supremacypace attack dominanceWicketkeeper Batsmanfinisher role cricketCaptaincy comparisonleadership qualities c
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
business success story
Meet 82-Year-Old Man Who Lives In A Simple Home, Doesn’t Own Mobile Phone Yet Leads Rs 1,50,000 Crore Business Empire—He Is...
camera icon12
title
India 2011 World Cup XI
Who Wins A One-Off Final Between India’s 2011 World Cup XI And The 2023 World Cup Final XI?
camera icon7
title
Meet The President Who Torched His Country’s Economy—Best Friend To Pakistan, Chief Architect Of Disaster at Home
camera icon7
title
mobility
FASTag Annual Pass Launch In August: Can You Use It On Another Vehicle? Check New Rules, Cost, Validity, And How To Activate It
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For July 21- 27: Check What Numbers Hold For You THIS Week
NEWS ON ONE CLICK