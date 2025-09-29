Who Won What in Asia Cup 2025? Complete Awards List, Top Scorers, Wickets & Stats
India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, lifting the trophy for a record ninth time. Powered by Tilak Varma’s match-winning 69 runs*, India chased down 147 comfortably, while Kuldeep Yadav’s 17 wickets earned him the Most Valuable Player award. Abhishek Sharma, with 314 runs, bagged the Player of the Tournament, also winning the most sixes award. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka recorded the highest individual score, while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi smashed the most sixes in an innings. India’s unbeaten run underlines their dominance ahead of the T20 World Cup 2025.
1. India Clinch Record Ninth Asia Cup Title
India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final at Dubai, winning their ninth title, further extending their dominance as the most successful team in Asia Cup history.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Tilak Varma Wins Player of the Match in Final
Tilak Varma’s match-winning 69 (53 balls)* sealed the final, earning him the Player of the Match award and USD 5000 prize money (₹4 lakh).(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Abhishek Sharma Shines as Player of the Tournament
With 314 runs across seven innings, Abhishek Sharma bagged the Player of the Tournament award, winning USD 15000 (₹13 lakh) and a brand-new SUV.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. Kuldeep Yadav Dominates as Most Valuable Player
Kuldeep Yadav finished as the highest wicket-taker (17 wickets), claiming the Most Valuable Player award and showcasing his importance ahead of the T20 World Cup 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Shivam Dube Named Game Changer of the Final
All-rounder Shivam Dube’s quick 33 runs and steady presence made him the Game Changer of the Match, further cementing his spot in India’s T20 plans.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Abhishek Sharma Tops Run-Scoring Charts
Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-scorer in Asia Cup 2025, smashing 314 runs in seven innings, proving his consistency and ability to deliver in pressure games.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Kuldeep Yadav Registers Best Bowling Figures
Kuldeep not only ended with the most wickets but also recorded the best bowling figures of the tournament—4/7 against UAE—highlighting his world-class spin bowling.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Pathum Nissanka Scores Highest Individual Knock
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka lit up the group stage with a stunning 107 off 58 balls against India, registering the highest individual score of Asia Cup 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Big Hitting Records: Nabi & Abhishek Dominate Sixes
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi smashed six sixes in an innings, while Abhishek Sharma topped the charts with 19 sixes, earning the title of most sixes in the tournament.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. Full Prize Money Breakdown: India & Pakistan Rewards
India bagged ₹21 crore as champions, while Pakistan earned ₹66 lakh as runners-up, underlining the massive financial rewards in Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
Trending Photos