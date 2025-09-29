Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2965969https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-won-what-in-asia-cup-2025-complete-awards-list-top-scorers-wickets-stats-2965969
NewsPhotosWho Won What in Asia Cup 2025? Complete Awards List, Top Scorers, Wickets & Stats
photoDetails

Who Won What in Asia Cup 2025? Complete Awards List, Top Scorers, Wickets & Stats

India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, lifting the trophy for a record ninth time. Powered by Tilak Varma’s match-winning 69 runs*, India chased down 147 comfortably, while Kuldeep Yadav’s 17 wickets earned him the Most Valuable Player award. Abhishek Sharma, with 314 runs, bagged the Player of the Tournament, also winning the most sixes award. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka recorded the highest individual score, while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi smashed the most sixes in an innings. India’s unbeaten run underlines their dominance ahead of the T20 World Cup 2025.

Updated:Sep 29, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India Clinch Record Ninth Asia Cup Title

1/10
1. India Clinch Record Ninth Asia Cup Title

India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final at Dubai, winning their ninth title, further extending their dominance as the most successful team in Asia Cup history.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

2. Tilak Varma Wins Player of the Match in Final

2/10
2. Tilak Varma Wins Player of the Match in Final

Tilak Varma’s match-winning 69 (53 balls)* sealed the final, earning him the Player of the Match award and USD 5000 prize money (₹4 lakh).(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

3. Abhishek Sharma Shines as Player of the Tournament

3/10
3. Abhishek Sharma Shines as Player of the Tournament

With 314 runs across seven innings, Abhishek Sharma bagged the Player of the Tournament award, winning USD 15000 (₹13 lakh) and a brand-new SUV.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

4. Kuldeep Yadav Dominates as Most Valuable Player

4/10
4. Kuldeep Yadav Dominates as Most Valuable Player

Kuldeep Yadav finished as the highest wicket-taker (17 wickets), claiming the Most Valuable Player award and showcasing his importance ahead of the T20 World Cup 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

5. Shivam Dube Named Game Changer of the Final

5/10
5. Shivam Dube Named Game Changer of the Final

All-rounder Shivam Dube’s quick 33 runs and steady presence made him the Game Changer of the Match, further cementing his spot in India’s T20 plans.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

6. Abhishek Sharma Tops Run-Scoring Charts

6/10
6. Abhishek Sharma Tops Run-Scoring Charts

Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-scorer in Asia Cup 2025, smashing 314 runs in seven innings, proving his consistency and ability to deliver in pressure games.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

7. Kuldeep Yadav Registers Best Bowling Figures

7/10
7. Kuldeep Yadav Registers Best Bowling Figures

Kuldeep not only ended with the most wickets but also recorded the best bowling figures of the tournament—4/7 against UAE—highlighting his world-class spin bowling.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

8. Pathum Nissanka Scores Highest Individual Knock

8/10
8. Pathum Nissanka Scores Highest Individual Knock

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka lit up the group stage with a stunning 107 off 58 balls against India, registering the highest individual score of Asia Cup 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

9. Big Hitting Records: Nabi & Abhishek Dominate Sixes

9/10
9. Big Hitting Records: Nabi & Abhishek Dominate Sixes

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi smashed six sixes in an innings, while Abhishek Sharma topped the charts with 19 sixes, earning the title of most sixes in the tournament.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

 

Follow Us

10. Full Prize Money Breakdown: India & Pakistan Rewards

10/10
10. Full Prize Money Breakdown: India & Pakistan Rewards

India bagged ₹21 crore as champions, while Pakistan earned ₹66 lakh as runners-up, underlining the massive financial rewards in Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025 winnerAsia Cup 2025 final highlightsIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 finalAsia Cup 2025 prize moneyAsia Cup 2025 award winners listTilak Varma Asia Cup 2025 finalAbhishek Sharma player of the tournament Asia CupKuldeep Yadav most wickets Asia Cup 2025Shivam Dube game changer Asia Cup finalAsia Cup 2025 most runs scorerAsia Cup 2025 most sixes recordPathum Nissanka highest score Asia Cup 2025Mohammad Nabi most sixes in an innings Asia CupAsia Cup 2025 records and statsIndia ninth Asia Cup titleAsia Cup 2025 presentation controversyIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 scorecardAsia Cup 2025 champions prize money IndiaPakistan runners-up prize Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 full awards listAsia Cup 2025 best bowling figures Kuldeep YadavAsia Cup 2025 Sanju Samson wicketkeeper recordsAsia Cup 2025 top performersAsia Cup 2025 complete statsAsia Cup 2025 player of the match finalAsia Cup 2025 cricket records brokenAsia Cup 2025 Dubai final matchAsia Cup 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Mithun Manhas
Last 10 BCCI Presidents: Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny, Mithun Manhas And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
Bihar To Get Seven New Trains Tomorrow, Including Three Amrit Bharat Express; Check Routes, Other Details
camera icon9
title
RCB
Virat Kohli To Phil Salt: RCB Join Gemini AI Trend; Players Pictured With Their Younger Selves And IPL Trophy - IN PICS
camera icon14
title
Navratri
Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful
camera icon9
title
New Releases On Netflix
New OTT Releases In October 2025: From Kurukshetra To True Haunting - 8 Must-Watch Titles Dropping On Netflix - In Pics