Who Won What in Asia Cup 2025? Complete Awards List, Top Scorers, Wickets & Stats

India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, lifting the trophy for a record ninth time. Powered by Tilak Varma’s match-winning 69 runs*, India chased down 147 comfortably, while Kuldeep Yadav’s 17 wickets earned him the Most Valuable Player award. Abhishek Sharma, with 314 runs, bagged the Player of the Tournament, also winning the most sixes award. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka recorded the highest individual score, while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi smashed the most sixes in an innings. India’s unbeaten run underlines their dominance ahead of the T20 World Cup 2025.