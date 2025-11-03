Who Won What in Women’s World Cup 2025? Complete Awards Breakdown, Top Performers & Record Prize Money

photoDetails

India scripted history by winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Powered by Shafali Verma’s brilliant 87 and Deepti Sharma’s game-changing 5-wicket haul, India posted a record 298 in a World Cup final and clinched their maiden ODI world title. Smriti Mandhana also set a new record for India’s highest single-edition World Cup run tally. This landmark triumph marks a new era for women’s cricket, breaking Australia-England dominance, boosting the WPL’s legacy, and signalling India's rise as a global powerhouse in women’s cricket.