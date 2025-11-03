Who Won What in Women’s World Cup 2025? Complete Awards Breakdown, Top Performers & Record Prize Money
India scripted history by winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Powered by Shafali Verma’s brilliant 87 and Deepti Sharma’s game-changing 5-wicket haul, India posted a record 298 in a World Cup final and clinched their maiden ODI world title. Smriti Mandhana also set a new record for India’s highest single-edition World Cup run tally. This landmark triumph marks a new era for women’s cricket, breaking Australia-England dominance, boosting the WPL’s legacy, and signalling India's rise as a global powerhouse in women’s cricket.
1. India Lift First-Ever Women’s World Cup Title
India Women scripted history in Navi Mumbai, beating South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their first ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, ending decades of heartbreak and rewriting cricket history.
2. Shafali Verma Powers India With Historic Knock
Shafali Verma’s explosive 87 off 78 balls set the tone for India, earning her the Player of the Match award and cementing her reputation as women’s cricket’s most fearless opener.
3. Deepti Sharma Delivers Tournament of a Lifetime
Deepti Sharma dominated with bat and ball, finishing as the top wicket-taker (18 wickets) and producing a match-winning 5/39 in the final — securing Player of the Tournament honours.
4. Mandhana Breaks India’s World Cup Records
Smriti Mandhana became India’s highest run-scorer in a single Women’s ODI World Cup edition (434 runs), surpassing Mithali Raj's 2017 milestone and showcasing her world-class consistency.
5. South Africa Reach First-Ever Women’s World Cup Final
Laura Wolvaardt’s century powered South Africa into their maiden World Cup final, reflecting the growing strength of the Proteas and proving world cricket is no longer dominated by two nations.
6. Historic Final Without Australia or England
For the first time in modern history, neither Australia nor England featured in the Women’s World Cup final, underlining a competitive shift and a new balance of power in women’s cricket.
7. Emotional Win Sparks New Era for Women’s Cricket
India’s victory symbolises a generational rise fuelled by the Women’s Premier League, improved domestic pathways, and growing fan engagement — ushering in a global evolution for women’s cricket.
8. Record-Breaking World Cup Final Total
India posted 298/8 — the highest score in a Women’s World Cup final — powered by aggressive shot-making and fearless cricket, redefining modern ODI batting standards for women's cricket.
9. Historic Equal-Pay Push & Record Prize Pool
The ICC awarded $4.48M (₹37.3 crore) to champions India and $2.24M to runners-up South Africa — the biggest payout in women’s cricket history and a landmark moment for gender equality in sport.
10. India’s Road to Glory Featured Iconic Knockouts
India’s campaign included the biggest chase in Women’s World Cup history (341/5 vs Australia in the semi-final) and Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 — one of the greatest knockout innings ever.
