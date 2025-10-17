Why Ahmedabad Is India’s Perfect Choice for the 2030 Commonwealth Games

photoDetails

Ahmedabad has been officially recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking India’s second time hosting the prestigious multi-sport event after Delhi 2010. The city’s world-class infrastructure, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, SVP Sports Enclave, Naranpura Sports Complex, and Karai Sports Hub, positions it as a premier destination for international sports. With over ₹6,000 crore invested in modern venues, Ahmedabad aims to deliver an exceptional athlete experience while boosting India’s global sporting reputation. Hosting the centenary CWG also strengthens India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics, showcasing its capability to stage mega multi-sport events and inspire youth engagement nationwide.