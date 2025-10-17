Why Ahmedabad Is India’s Perfect Choice for the 2030 Commonwealth Games
Ahmedabad has been officially recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking India’s second time hosting the prestigious multi-sport event after Delhi 2010. The city’s world-class infrastructure, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, SVP Sports Enclave, Naranpura Sports Complex, and Karai Sports Hub, positions it as a premier destination for international sports. With over ₹6,000 crore invested in modern venues, Ahmedabad aims to deliver an exceptional athlete experience while boosting India’s global sporting reputation. Hosting the centenary CWG also strengthens India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics, showcasing its capability to stage mega multi-sport events and inspire youth engagement nationwide.
1. Centenary Celebration: A Historic Hosting Opportunity
Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada, making it only the second Indian city after Delhi to host this global multi-sport spectacle.
2. Prime Minister’s Olympic Vision
The Narendra Modi government plans to leverage the 2030 CWG as a stepping stone to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, showcasing India’s ambition on the global sporting stage.
3. Proven Cricketing Legacy
Since the inauguration of the renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in 2020, Ahmedabad has hosted multiple IPL finals and the 2023 ICC World Cup final, reinforcing its reputation as a world-class sporting hub.
4. Massive Infrastructure Investment
Over ₹6,000 crore is being invested in new sports infrastructure, including the SVP Sports Enclave, Naranpura Sports Complex, and Karai Sports Hub, ensuring world-class venues for athletes and spectators.
5. Multi-Purpose Sports Facilities
Ahmedabad’s sports complexes include indoor arenas, aquatics and tennis centres, Olympic-sized swimming pools, and temporary venues for basketball, volleyball, and other sports, highlighting its versatility as a host city.
6. Commonwealth Sport Recommendation
The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has officially recommended Ahmedabad, reflecting confidence in the city’s technical delivery, athlete experience, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth values.
7. Strategic Geographic Advantage
Located in western India, Ahmedabad offers excellent connectivity, accommodation capacity, and urban infrastructure, making it ideal for attracting athletes, officials, and global spectators.
8. Inspiring National Pride
Hosting the centenary Games in Ahmedabad boosts India’s sporting prestige, strengthens youth engagement, and aligns with “Viksit Bharat 2047” goals to showcase India as a world-class sporting nation.
9. Catalyst for Future Global Events
Successfully hosting CWG 2030 positions Ahmedabad as a credible contender for future major sporting events, including Olympics and other international championships, boosting India’s long-term sports roadmap.
10. Focus on Commonwealth Values
Ahmedabad’s bid emphasizes inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement, ensuring the Games inspire athletes and fans while promoting lasting social and economic impact across India and the Commonwealth.
