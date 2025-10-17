Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2972990https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/why-ahmedabad-is-india-s-perfect-choice-for-the-2030-commonwealth-games-2972990
NewsPhotosWhy Ahmedabad Is India’s Perfect Choice for the 2030 Commonwealth Games
photoDetails

Why Ahmedabad Is India’s Perfect Choice for the 2030 Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad has been officially recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking India’s second time hosting the prestigious multi-sport event after Delhi 2010. The city’s world-class infrastructure, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, SVP Sports Enclave, Naranpura Sports Complex, and Karai Sports Hub, positions it as a premier destination for international sports. With over ₹6,000 crore invested in modern venues, Ahmedabad aims to deliver an exceptional athlete experience while boosting India’s global sporting reputation. Hosting the centenary CWG also strengthens India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics, showcasing its capability to stage mega multi-sport events and inspire youth engagement nationwide.

Updated:Oct 17, 2025, 08:23 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Centenary Celebration: A Historic Hosting Opportunity

1/11
1. Centenary Celebration: A Historic Hosting Opportunity

 

Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada, making it only the second Indian city after Delhi to host this global multi-sport spectacle.

Follow Us

2. Prime Minister’s Olympic Vision

2/11
2. Prime Minister’s Olympic Vision

 

The Narendra Modi government plans to leverage the 2030 CWG as a stepping stone to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, showcasing India’s ambition on the global sporting stage.

Follow Us

3. Proven Cricketing Legacy

3/11
3. Proven Cricketing Legacy

 

Since the inauguration of the renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in 2020, Ahmedabad has hosted multiple IPL finals and the 2023 ICC World Cup final, reinforcing its reputation as a world-class sporting hub.

Follow Us

4. Massive Infrastructure Investment

4/11
4. Massive Infrastructure Investment

 

Over ₹6,000 crore is being invested in new sports infrastructure, including the SVP Sports Enclave, Naranpura Sports Complex, and Karai Sports Hub, ensuring world-class venues for athletes and spectators.

Follow Us

5. Multi-Purpose Sports Facilities

5/11
5. Multi-Purpose Sports Facilities

 

Ahmedabad’s sports complexes include indoor arenas, aquatics and tennis centres, Olympic-sized swimming pools, and temporary venues for basketball, volleyball, and other sports, highlighting its versatility as a host city.

Follow Us

6. Commonwealth Sport Recommendation

6/11
6. Commonwealth Sport Recommendation

 

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has officially recommended Ahmedabad, reflecting confidence in the city’s technical delivery, athlete experience, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth values.

Follow Us

7. Strategic Geographic Advantage

7/11
7. Strategic Geographic Advantage

 

Located in western India, Ahmedabad offers excellent connectivity, accommodation capacity, and urban infrastructure, making it ideal for attracting athletes, officials, and global spectators.

Follow Us

8. Inspiring National Pride

8/11
8. Inspiring National Pride

 

Hosting the centenary Games in Ahmedabad boosts India’s sporting prestige, strengthens youth engagement, and aligns with “Viksit Bharat 2047” goals to showcase India as a world-class sporting nation.

Follow Us

9. Catalyst for Future Global Events

9/11
9. Catalyst for Future Global Events

 

Successfully hosting CWG 2030 positions Ahmedabad as a credible contender for future major sporting events, including Olympics and other international championships, boosting India’s long-term sports roadmap.

Follow Us

10. Focus on Commonwealth Values

10/11
10. Focus on Commonwealth Values

 

Ahmedabad’s bid emphasizes inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement, ensuring the Games inspire athletes and fans while promoting lasting social and economic impact across India and the Commonwealth.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Ahmedabad 2030 Commonwealth GamesIndia Commonwealth Games host cityNarendra Modi Stadium eventsSVP Sports Enclave facilitiesNaranpura Sports Complex updatesKarai Sports Hub newsIndia multi-sport events 2030CWG 2030 venues AhmedabadCommonwealth Games centenary editionIndia global sports hostingAhmedabad sports infrastructureIndian sporting legacyIPL finals Narendra Modi Stadium2036 Olympics India bidCWG 2030 athlete experienceIndia sports investment 2025Gujarat sports developmentAhmedabad international sporting eventsIndia Commonwealth Games historyCWG 2030 official announcementIndian sports mega-eventsIndia multi-sport hosting capabilityAhmedabad Olympic-sized swimming poolCommonwealth Games planning IndiaIndia CWG 2030 preparationAhmedabad sports complexesIndia sports tourism 2030Viksit Bharat 2047 sportsIndia sporting infrastructure projectsAhmedabad global sports recognitionCWG 2030 executive board recommendationIndia sports legacy promotionMU
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Swap Deal Featuring Sanju Samson, KL Rahul: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Team India practice session
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back In Action As Team India Gears Up For ODI Series Against Australia - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
7 Nations With Air Force But Without Fighter Jets
7 Air Forces Of The World Without Fighter Jets
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players LSG Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep And...
camera icon13
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025 Tarot Reading: Check Your Diwali Message For The Universe