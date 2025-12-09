Why Cameron Green Registered Himself As A Batsman In IPL 2026 Auction? Bold Auction Masterstroke Explained

photoDetails

english

2993864

Cameron Green’s decision to list himself as a batter for the IPL 2026 mini-auction has reshaped the entire auction narrative. By entering the early phase, he maximizes visibility, unlocks higher bidding potential, and positions himself perfectly against the BCCI’s 18 crore overseas player cap. With massive purses held by teams like KKR and CSK, Green’s strategy aligns with franchise needs and auction dynamics, making him the frontrunner for the top buy of the season.