NewsPhotosWhy Cameron Green Won’t Get More Than Rs 18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction
Why Cameron Green Won’t Get More Than Rs 18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction

Cameron Green is set to be the most talked-about player in the IPL 2026 auction, but rules cap his payout at ₹18 crore. Despite potential bids exceeding ₹30 crore, BCCI regulations, retention limits, and mini-auction policies ensure franchises cannot pay more than the highest retention price. Taxes, NOC fees, and budget constraints further limit earnings for overseas players. Teams will strategically allocate funds across Indian and foreign players, while extra bids over the cap funnel to the BCCI. Understanding these rules helps fans and franchises anticipate auction outcomes and the true financial value of marquee players like Cameron Green.

Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
1. Maximum Retention Cap Sets the Ceiling

1. Maximum Retention Cap Sets the Ceiling

 

Even if franchises bid beyond ₹30 crore, IPL rules cap overseas player salaries at the highest retention price from last season—currently ₹18 crore. This ensures fairness and budget balance. (Photo Credit - X)

2. BCCI’s Overseas Player Regulation

2. BCCI’s Overseas Player Regulation

 

New IPL regulations require all overseas players to register for the auction. Failing to do so makes them ineligible, controlling demand and limiting inflated salaries for top foreign stars.(Photo Credit - X)

3. Mega Auction vs. Mini Auction Rules

3. Mega Auction vs. Mini Auction Rules

 

Mini-auction rules state the player’s fee will not exceed the lower of highest retention price or last mega-auction winning bid. Green’s winning bid could be higher, but payout stays capped.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Differential Goes to BCCI

4. Differential Goes to BCCI

 

Any bid exceeding ₹18 crore for Green will funnel extra money to the BCCI. This policy prevents artificial inflation of player wages, ensuring franchises stay within financial limits.(Photo Credit - X)

5. Retention and RTM Dynamics

5. Retention and RTM Dynamics

 

Franchises can retain up to six players with varying costs. These retention rules indirectly impact auction budgets, making it unlikely for teams to overspend on an overseas player like Green.(Photo Credit - X)

6. Strong Competition and Slot Limitation

6. Strong Competition and Slot Limitation

 

With only 31 overseas slots available in IPL 2026 mini-auction, teams will strategize, often favoring multiple players over a single big-ticket signing like Green.(Photo Credit - X)

7. Tax Implications for Overseas Players

7. Tax Implications for Overseas Players

 

Foreign stars pay 20% flat tax plus 20% NOC fee to their boards, reducing net income. High bids may look attractive, but actual earnings remain constrained by taxes and caps.(Photo Credit - X)

8. Precedent from Last Season

8. Precedent from Last Season

 

Even Heinrich Klaasen fetched ₹23 crore as a retention, but the rule for payout remains capped at the highest retention price—Green’s salary will follow the same principle.(Photo Credit - X)

9. Franchise Budget Prioritization

9. Franchise Budget Prioritization

 

Teams balance budgets between star overseas players and top Indian talents. Spending excessively on Green would limit options to retain or buy multiple critical players.(Photo Credit - X)

10. Auction Strategy and Player Valuation

10. Auction Strategy and Player Valuation

Bidding wars may inflate market perception, but strategic IPL franchises know that Green’s effective payout cannot exceed ₹18 crore, making overbidding financially ineffective.(Photo Credit - X)

