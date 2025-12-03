Why Cameron Green Won’t Get More Than Rs 18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction
Cameron Green is set to be the most talked-about player in the IPL 2026 auction, but rules cap his payout at ₹18 crore. Despite potential bids exceeding ₹30 crore, BCCI regulations, retention limits, and mini-auction policies ensure franchises cannot pay more than the highest retention price. Taxes, NOC fees, and budget constraints further limit earnings for overseas players. Teams will strategically allocate funds across Indian and foreign players, while extra bids over the cap funnel to the BCCI. Understanding these rules helps fans and franchises anticipate auction outcomes and the true financial value of marquee players like Cameron Green.
1. Maximum Retention Cap Sets the Ceiling
Even if franchises bid beyond ₹30 crore, IPL rules cap overseas player salaries at the highest retention price from last season—currently ₹18 crore. This ensures fairness and budget balance. (Photo Credit - X)
2. BCCI’s Overseas Player Regulation
New IPL regulations require all overseas players to register for the auction. Failing to do so makes them ineligible, controlling demand and limiting inflated salaries for top foreign stars.(Photo Credit - X)
3. Mega Auction vs. Mini Auction Rules
Mini-auction rules state the player’s fee will not exceed the lower of highest retention price or last mega-auction winning bid. Green’s winning bid could be higher, but payout stays capped.(Photo Credit - X)
4. Differential Goes to BCCI
Any bid exceeding ₹18 crore for Green will funnel extra money to the BCCI. This policy prevents artificial inflation of player wages, ensuring franchises stay within financial limits.(Photo Credit - X)
5. Retention and RTM Dynamics
Franchises can retain up to six players with varying costs. These retention rules indirectly impact auction budgets, making it unlikely for teams to overspend on an overseas player like Green.(Photo Credit - X)
6. Strong Competition and Slot Limitation
With only 31 overseas slots available in IPL 2026 mini-auction, teams will strategize, often favoring multiple players over a single big-ticket signing like Green.(Photo Credit - X)
7. Tax Implications for Overseas Players
Foreign stars pay 20% flat tax plus 20% NOC fee to their boards, reducing net income. High bids may look attractive, but actual earnings remain constrained by taxes and caps.(Photo Credit - X)
8. Precedent from Last Season
Even Heinrich Klaasen fetched ₹23 crore as a retention, but the rule for payout remains capped at the highest retention price—Green’s salary will follow the same principle.(Photo Credit - X)
9. Franchise Budget Prioritization
Teams balance budgets between star overseas players and top Indian talents. Spending excessively on Green would limit options to retain or buy multiple critical players.(Photo Credit - X)
10. Auction Strategy and Player Valuation
Bidding wars may inflate market perception, but strategic IPL franchises know that Green’s effective payout cannot exceed ₹18 crore, making overbidding financially ineffective.(Photo Credit - X)
