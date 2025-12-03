Why Cameron Green Won’t Get More Than Rs 18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction

photoDetails

Cameron Green is set to be the most talked-about player in the IPL 2026 auction, but rules cap his payout at ₹18 crore. Despite potential bids exceeding ₹30 crore, BCCI regulations, retention limits, and mini-auction policies ensure franchises cannot pay more than the highest retention price. Taxes, NOC fees, and budget constraints further limit earnings for overseas players. Teams will strategically allocate funds across Indian and foreign players, while extra bids over the cap funnel to the BCCI. Understanding these rules helps fans and franchises anticipate auction outcomes and the true financial value of marquee players like Cameron Green.