Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2947551https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/why-daria-bondar-savina-s-interview-incident-is-making-headlines-worldwide-2947551
NewsPhotosWhy Daria Bondar Savina’s Interview Incident Is Making Headlines Worldwide
photoDetails

Why Daria Bondar Savina’s Interview Incident Is Making Headlines Worldwide

Daria Bondar Savina is emerging as a rising name in the world of fashion, modeling, and lifestyle influence, captivating audiences with her unique style, elegance, and confidence. Known for her stunning appearances, creative collaborations, and inspiring digital presence, she continues to grow as a global fashion icon. Fans admire her ability to blend glamour with authenticity, making her stand out in today’s competitive influencer space. From high-profile photoshoots to social media influence, Daria Bondar Savina’s journey reflects ambition, passion, and artistry. Her growing popularity positions her among the most talked-about personalities in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Daria Bondar Savina: Rising Star in Ukrainian Sports Journalism

1/20
1. Daria Bondar Savina: Rising Star in Ukrainian Sports Journalism

Daria Savina has quickly become one of Ukraine’s most recognized sports journalists, working with Shakhtar Donetsk and earning global attention for her sharp reporting style and striking on-screen presence. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

2. Daria Bondar Savina Age, Early Life, and Background

2/20

Born on April 17, 2001, in Dnipro, Ukraine, Savina is just 24 years old yet already a rising figure in football media and European sports culture. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

3. Daria Bondar Savina and Valeriy Bondar: A Football Power Couple

3/20
3. Daria Bondar Savina and Valeriy Bondar: A Football Power Couple

She is married to Shakhtar defender Valeriy Bondar, creating one of football’s most high-profile couples and balancing her professional media career with family life inside the sport. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

4. Daria Bondar Savina’s Journey from TV Presenter to Sports Reporter

4/20
4. Daria Bondar Savina’s Journey from TV Presenter to Sports Reporter

Savina started as a TV presenter on Ukrainian channels before moving into sports journalism, where her professionalism and charisma made her a standout voice in football coverage. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

5. Inside Daria Savina’s Role with Shakhtar Donetsk Media Team

5/20
5. Inside Daria Savina’s Role with Shakhtar Donetsk Media Team

Currently, she works with Shakhtar Donetsk’s media department, conducting post-match interviews, producing features, and offering fans exclusive insights into the club and its players. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

6. Daria Bondar Savina: Model, Influencer, and PUMA Brand Ambassador

6/20
6. Daria Bondar Savina: Model, Influencer, and PUMA Brand Ambassador

Beyond journalism, she has modeled for major campaigns and is a brand ambassador for PUMA Ukraine, blending sports media with lifestyle and fashion influence. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

7. Daria Bondar Savina’s Ballroom Dance Career and Sports Titles

7/20
7. Daria Bondar Savina’s Ballroom Dance Career and Sports Titles

Before journalism, she was a decorated ballroom dancer, holding the Master of Sports title in Ukraine and winning multiple national and international dance competitions. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

8. How Dance Shaped Daria Savina’s Confidence in Sports Journalism

8/20
8. How Dance Shaped Daria Savina’s Confidence in Sports Journalism

Her dance background gave her confidence, discipline, and stage presence, which translated seamlessly into live sports reporting and on-camera professionalism. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

9. Arda Turan’s Awkward Interview with Daria Bondar Savina Goes Viral

9/20
9. Arda Turan’s Awkward Interview with Daria Bondar Savina Goes Viral

In July 2025, Shakhtar coach Arda Turan avoided eye contact with Savina during two post-match interviews, sparking viral memes and fan theories worldwide. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

10. Daria Savina Breaks the Internet After Arda Turan Avoids Eye Contact

10/20
10. Daria Savina Breaks the Internet After Arda Turan Avoids Eye Contact

Clips of the interviews flooded TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, with fans joking about Turan’s “loyalty” while spotlighting Savina’s professional composure. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

11. Why Fans Believe Arda Turan Avoided Daria Bondar Savina

11/20
11. Why Fans Believe Arda Turan Avoided Daria Bondar Savina

Some fans linked his behavior to Savina’s marriage with Valeriy Bondar, while others suggested Turan was simply staying extra careful because of his own wife, Aslıhan Doğan. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

12. Global Spotlight: Daria Bondar Savina’s Name Trends Worldwide

12/20
12. Global Spotlight: Daria Bondar Savina’s Name Trends Worldwide

The incident gave Savina international recognition, making her one of the most-searched football reporters in Europe, with SEO spikes across Turkey, Ukraine, and global sports media. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

13. A Love Story: Daria Bondar Savina and Valeriy Bondar’s Romantic Wedding

13/20
13. A Love Story: Daria Bondar Savina and Valeriy Bondar’s Romantic Wedding

The couple married in 2020 after a fairytale proposal involving a helicopter ride, dinner, and limousine—cementing their reputation as a beloved Ukrainian football couple. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

14. Daria Savina’s Past Relationship with Footballer Vladyslav Supriaha

14/20
14. Daria Savina’s Past Relationship with Footballer Vladyslav Supriaha

Before meeting Valeriy Bondar, Savina dated Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Supriaha, adding an interesting chapter to her personal life that fans often discuss. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

15. Daria Bondar Savina’s Family Life and Love for Pets

15/20
15. Daria Bondar Savina’s Family Life and Love for Pets

Away from football, Savina enjoys a warm family life with her husband and their two dogs, often sharing adorable pet moments with her Instagram followers. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

16. Daria Bondar Savina’s Instagram Following Nears Half a Million

16/20
16. Daria Bondar Savina’s Instagram Following Nears Half a Million

Her Instagram handle @savinadasha has nearly 500,000 followers, making her one of Ukraine’s most popular sports media personalities online. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

17. What Daria Bondar Savina Shares on Instagram: Football, Fashion & Lifestyle

17/20
17. What Daria Bondar Savina Shares on Instagram: Football, Fashion & Lifestyle

Her content mixes exclusive Shakhtar coverage with modeling shoots, travel highlights, and family updates, keeping fans engaged and boosting her social media reach. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

18. Exclusive Access: Daria Savina’s Behind-the-Scenes Coverage at Shakhtar

18/20
18. Exclusive Access: Daria Savina’s Behind-the-Scenes Coverage at Shakhtar

As an insider reporter, she offers unmatched behind-the-scenes content from Shakhtar’s matches, training sessions, and player interviews, giving fans exclusive access. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

19. Daria Bondar Savina: Blending Sports Journalism and Influencer Culture

19/20
19. Daria Bondar Savina: Blending Sports Journalism and Influencer Culture

She seamlessly merges football journalism with influencer marketing, elevating Shakhtar’s global image while building her own strong brand identity. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

 

Follow Us

20. Why Daria Bondar Savina Is Now a Global Football Media Personality

20/20
20. Why Daria Bondar Savina Is Now a Global Football Media Personality

Between her viral interviews, football marriage, and dynamic media role, Savina has become a global sports personality—bridging football, journalism, fashion, and pop culture. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us
Daria Bondar SavinaDaria Bondar Savina modelDaria Bondar Savina fashionDaria Bondar Savina InstagramDaria Bondar Savina lifestyleDaria Bondar Savina photoshootDaria Bondar Savina biographyDaria Bondar Savina ageDaria Bondar Savina heightDaria Bondar Savina net worthDaria Bondar Savina outfitsDaria Bondar Savina styleDaria Bondar Savina modeling careerDaria Bondar Savina fashion influencerDaria Bondar Savina hot picsDaria Bondar Savina trendingDaria Bondar Savina newsDaria Bondar Savina glamorous lookDaria Bondar Savina latest photosDaria Bondar Savina viral picsDaria Bondar Savina bold lookDaria Bondar Savina fashion modelDaria Bondar Savina 2025Daria Bondar Savina stunning picturesDaria Bondar Savina influencer journeyDaria Bondar Savina social mediaDaria Bondar Savina photos viralDaria Bondar Savina trending newsDaria Bondar Savina beautyDaria Bondar Savina rising star
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025
IPL Stars From RCB, KKR, DC, SRH, MI, RR Who Will Play In Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Asia Cup
5 Indian Players To Win Asia Cup Title As Captain: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma And...
camera icon11
title
GenZ
7 Yoga Poses That Melt Stress And Boost Flexibility Instantly - Find Your Natural Mind-Body Balance
camera icon10
title
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson Net Worth 2025: How RR Skipper Built A Multi-Crore Assets? Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements And More - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Food plating
Food So Beautiful It Looks Unreal - Sushi Art Rolls To Mirror Glaze Cake | CHECK
NEWS ON ONE CLICK