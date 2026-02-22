Why did CSK spinner Rahul Chahar divorce Ishani Johar? Details inside

photoDetails

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has confirmed his divorce from wife Ishani Johar after a 15-month legal process, ending their four-year marriage. In a reflective statement, Chahar emphasized personal growth, clarity, and moving forward without bitterness, while not revealing specific reasons for the separation. The news has triggered widespread searches about their relationship timeline and Ishani Johar’s background. With IPL 2026 approaching and Chahar set to play for Chennai Super Kings, attention now shifts to his professional focus. The respectful handling of the split and its timing have made the story a major talking point in Indian cricket and celebrity news.