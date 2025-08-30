Why Did Harbhajan Singh Slap S Sreesanth? The Real Story Behind IPL’s Infamous Slapgate

photoDetails

The Harbhajan Singh vs S Sreesanth slapgate controversy from IPL 2008 remains one of the darkest moments in cricket history. During a post-match handshake in Mohali, Harbhajan, then Mumbai Indians’ stand-in captain, shockingly slapped Kings XI Punjab pacer Sreesanth, leaving him in tears. Recently, Lalit Modi released unseen footage of the incident, reigniting debates after 17 years. Harbhajan was banned for 11 IPL matches and 5 ODIs, with threats of a lifetime ban. While Harbhajan has since apologized and expressed regret, the slapgate video continues to trend, reminding fans why this ugly spat overshadowed IPL’s inaugural season.