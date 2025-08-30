Why Did Harbhajan Singh Slap S Sreesanth? The Real Story Behind IPL’s Infamous Slapgate
The Harbhajan Singh vs S Sreesanth slapgate controversy from IPL 2008 remains one of the darkest moments in cricket history. During a post-match handshake in Mohali, Harbhajan, then Mumbai Indians’ stand-in captain, shockingly slapped Kings XI Punjab pacer Sreesanth, leaving him in tears. Recently, Lalit Modi released unseen footage of the incident, reigniting debates after 17 years. Harbhajan was banned for 11 IPL matches and 5 ODIs, with threats of a lifetime ban. While Harbhajan has since apologized and expressed regret, the slapgate video continues to trend, reminding fans why this ugly spat overshadowed IPL’s inaugural season.
1. The Slapgate Incident Defined IPL’s First Season
In 2008, Harbhajan Singh shocked fans by slapping Sreesanth during a post-match handshake after Mumbai Indians lost to Kings XI Punjab, forever etching the “slapgate” into IPL folklore. (Image Credit – Twitter)
2. What Provoked Harbhajan Singh?
Reports suggest Harbhajan was frustrated after Mumbai’s poor start as captain and was provoked by Sreesanth’s aggressive on-field send-offs, which boiled over into the infamous backhand slap. (Image Credit – Twitter)
3. Lalit Modi Finally Revealed the Unseen Footage
For 17 years, only Sreesanth’s tearful face was broadcast. IPL founder Lalit Modi recently released the unseen video showing Harbhajan calling Sreesanth over before slapping him. (Image Credit – Twitter)
4. BCCI Handed Harbhajan a Heavy Punishment
The BCCI banned Harbhajan for 11 IPL matches and 5 ODIs, warning him of a possible lifetime ban for repeat offenses, marking one of the harshest penalties in IPL history. (Image Credit – Twitter)
5. The Controversy Was Buried to Protect IPL’s Image
Commentator Harsha Bhogle revealed the footage was kept hidden in 2008 to safeguard IPL’s reputation during its inaugural year, proving how far the league went to protect its brand. (Image Credit – Twitter)
6. Harbhajan’s Link With Monkeygate Made It Worse
The slapgate came the same year Harbhajan was embroiled in the Monkeygate scandal with Andrew Symonds, amplifying his reputation as cricket’s most controversial figure of that era. (Image Credit – Twitter)
7. Harbhajan Singh’s Emotional Regret
Harbhajan has repeatedly apologized, calling it the “biggest mistake” of his career. He admitted the slap is the one incident he wishes he could erase from his cricketing journey. (Image Credit – Twitter)
8. Sreesanth’s Family Still Carries the Hurt
Harbhajan revealed Sreesanth’s daughter once refused to speak to him, saying, “You hit my father,” leaving him heartbroken and underlining how the incident scarred families beyond the players. (Image Credit – Twitter)
9. Sreesanth’s Wife Slammed Lalit Modi & Michael Clarke
After the video resurfaced, Sreesanth’s wife criticized Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke for “reopening old wounds” just for views, calling it “disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.” (Image Credit – Twitter)
10. Slapgate Will Always Overshadow IPL 2008
Despite the glitz of the IPL’s debut season, the Harbhajan Singh vs Sreesanth slap controversy remains its darkest chapter, still fueling debates, viral searches, and fan curiosity 18 years later. (Image Credit – Twitter)
