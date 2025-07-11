photoDetails

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was tragically shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram residence in Sector 57. The shocking incident unfolded after a heated argument over Radhika’s tennis academy, which her father disapproved of due to societal taunts about living off her income. Deepak used his licensed revolver to fire three fatal shots while Radhika was cooking. The murder has sparked nationwide outrage, highlighting issues of parental control, social pressure, and violence against women athletes. Gurugram Police have arrested Deepak, and investigations are ongoing. Radhika was ranked 113 in ITF women’s doubles rankings.