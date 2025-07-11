Why Did Radhika Yadav's Father Kill Her? Inside the Shocking Gurugram Murder Case
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was tragically shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram residence in Sector 57. The shocking incident unfolded after a heated argument over Radhika’s tennis academy, which her father disapproved of due to societal taunts about living off her income. Deepak used his licensed revolver to fire three fatal shots while Radhika was cooking. The murder has sparked nationwide outrage, highlighting issues of parental control, social pressure, and violence against women athletes. Gurugram Police have arrested Deepak, and investigations are ongoing. Radhika was ranked 113 in ITF women’s doubles rankings.
1. Tennis Prodigy Gunned Down by Her Father in Gurugram
State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav, 25, was fatally shot by her father, Deepak Yadav, inside their Sector 57 home in Gurugram, using his licensed revolver.
2. Argument Over Tennis Academy Turned Deadly
The incident stemmed from repeated disputes between Radhika and her father over her tennis academy, which he disapproved of due to perceived societal ridicule.
3. Father Confessed: ‘Locals Mocked Me for Living Off Her’
Deepak Yadav admitted to the murder, citing humiliation from villagers who taunted him for living off his daughter's earnings, as stated in the police FIR.
4. Murder Took Place While Radhika Was Cooking
Radhika was in the kitchen when her father fired five shots—three of which struck her from behind—highlighting the calculated nature of the attack.
5. Social Pressure and 'Wounded Pride' Were Key Motives
Investigators revealed Deepak Yadav’s growing frustration over criticism from their native Wazirabad village, triggering what he called an attack on his “dignity.”
6. Instagram Reels and Rumoured Affair Also Under Probe
Police are exploring additional motives, including the father's disapproval of a possible relationship or Radhika’s celebratory social media content with him.
7. Radhika Was Recovering from a Shoulder Injury
Despite a recent injury, Radhika remained active, running her tennis academy and inspiring young players — a move her father reportedly resented.
8. Family in the House, But No One Could Stop It
Radhika’s mother and uncle were home during the incident. Her uncle Kuldeep filed the FIR after rushing her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
9. A Rising Star with International Rankings
Radhika had reached a career-best 113 in ITF women's doubles and ranked 5th in Haryana doubles, making her a rising face in Indian women’s tennis.
10. Nation Outraged Over Family Violence Against Women
This tragic murder has sparked widespread debate on parental control, women’s independence, and how societal shame can lead to heinous crimes—even within families.
