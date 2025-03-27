Why Did Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma Get Divorced? REAL Reason Finally Out
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma’s divorce has been making headlines, but what really led to their split? A new report uncovers the key reason behind their separation.
1. Marriage and Early Days
Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020 and initially moved to Haryana to live with Chahal’s parents, marking the beginning of their marital journey.
2. Mumbai vs. Haryana Dispute
Reports suggest that Dhanashree wanted to relocate to Mumbai, while Chahal preferred staying in Haryana with his parents. This disagreement reportedly became a major conflict in their relationship.
3. Vickey Lalwani’s Revelations
Senior entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani claimed that the Mumbai-Haryana dispute was one of the main reasons behind their separation, as Chahal was unwilling to leave his family home.
4. Mutual Divorce Settlement
The couple’s divorce was finalized on March 20, 2025, on mutual terms, just before Chahal’s commitments for IPL 2025, which started on March 22.
5. Alimony Controversy
Initial reports suggested that Dhanashree demanded Rs 60 crore as alimony, but her family dismissed these claims as ‘baseless.’ Chahal reportedly agreed to pay Rs 4.75 crore instead.
6. RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post
Amid the divorce controversy, RJ Mahvash, rumored to be dating Chahal, posted a cryptic message on social media, seemingly taking a dig at Dhanashree’s alimony settlement.
7. Media Speculation and Trolling
Dhanashree faced online backlash and trolling for the alimony she received. However, neither she nor Chahal has publicly commented on these accusations.
8. Legal Aspects of the Divorce
The couple was granted a waiver of the six-month cooling-off period, allowing them to finalize their divorce faster due to Chahal’s professional commitments.
9. No Official Confirmation on Dispute
Despite numerous reports, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has confirmed the relocation dispute as the primary reason for their divorce, maintaining that they separated amicably.
10. Life Post-Divorce
While Chahal is focusing on his cricketing career, Dhanashree continues to engage with her fans through social media and professional work in the entertainment industry.
