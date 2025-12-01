Why Faf du Plessis Chose PSL Over IPL: 10 Reasons Behind His Stunning 2026 Decision

photoDetails

Faf du Plessis’ decision to skip the IPL 2026 auction and join the Pakistan Super League sparked huge debate among cricket fans. After 14 IPL seasons with CSK, RCB, DC and nearly 4,800 runs, Faf opted for a fresh challenge instead of risking an uncertain auction. Overlapping schedules, franchise interest, form in IPL 2025, and his desire to experience PSL conditions played key roles. In this listicle, we break down the real reasons behind Faf’s move while exploring his legacy, future possibilities, and how this shift shapes both leagues. A must-read for fans tracking PSL–IPL dynamics.