Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915557https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/why-gautam-gambhir-returned-to-india-when-will-india-head-coach-rejoin-the-team-heres-all-you-need-to-know-2915557
NewsPhotosWhy Gautam Gambhir Returned To India? When Will India Head Coach Rejoin The Team? Here's All You Need To Know
photoDetails

Why Gautam Gambhir Returned To India? When Will India Head Coach Rejoin The Team? Here's All You Need To Know

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to New Delhi from England after his mother suffered a heart attack on June 11. He is expected to rejoin the team by June 17, ahead of the first Test against England beginning June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. In his absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, along with Morne Morkel and Sitanshu Kotak, will oversee the team’s preparation, including a four-day intra-squad warm-up match starting June 13. This series marks India’s first under new captain Shubman Gill and the beginning of a new era following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Gautam Gambhir Leaves England Tour Midway Due to Family Emergency

1/18
1. Gautam Gambhir Leaves England Tour Midway Due to Family Emergency

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir rushed back to New Delhi after his mother suffered a heart attack, just days before India’s first Test against England at Headingley.

Follow Us

2. Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Takes Charge in Gambhir’s Absence

2/18
2. Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Takes Charge in Gambhir’s Absence

With Gambhir away, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate is leading the Indian squad during the crucial intra-squad match, alongside Morne Morkel and Sitanshu Kotak.

Follow Us

3. Gambhir Expected to Return Before 1st Test at Headingley

3/18
3. Gambhir Expected to Return Before 1st Test at Headingley

Sources confirm Gambhir is likely to rejoin Team India by June 17, just three days before the first Test vs England, if his mother’s condition stabilizes.

Follow Us

4. Test Series Marks New Era Post-Rohit & Kohli Retirement

4/18
4. Test Series Marks New Era Post-Rohit & Kohli Retirement

With legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, this England series inaugurates a fresh chapter under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

Follow Us

5. India vs England Test Series Begins June 20 at Headingley

5/18
5. India vs England Test Series Begins June 20 at Headingley

The five-Test series kicks off June 20 in Leeds and will be India’s first World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle assignment.

Follow Us

6. Closed-Door Intra-Squad Match Features Full-Scale Match Simulation

6/18
6. Closed-Door Intra-Squad Match Features Full-Scale Match Simulation

Team India will play a 360-over intra-squad game starting June 13 to simulate real match conditions—vital for acclimatizing to England’s pace-friendly pitches.

Follow Us

7. Squad Spots Up for Grabs Amidst Selection Uncertainty

7/18
7. Squad Spots Up for Grabs Amidst Selection Uncertainty

With batting slots open, performances from Karun Nair, KL Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel in warm-ups could impact India’s final playing XI for the 1st Test.

Follow Us

8. England Series to Test Shubman Gill’s Captaincy & Leadership Grit

8/18
8. England Series to Test Shubman Gill’s Captaincy & Leadership Grit

Gill’s leadership credentials will be under scrutiny as he leads a relatively young squad in one of cricket’s toughest touring destinations.

Follow Us

9. Gambhir’s Tactical Focus Evident Despite Personal Crisis

9/18
9. Gambhir’s Tactical Focus Evident Despite Personal Crisis

Before leaving, Gambhir emphasized strategy secrecy, opting for a closed-door warm-up game to keep England guessing on team plans and combinations.

 

Follow Us

10. Five-Test Series Crucial for WTC Points and Momentum

10/18
10. Five-Test Series Crucial for WTC Points and Momentum

With venues like Lord’s, The Oval, and Old Trafford hosting later matches, India’s performance in this series will shape their WTC standing and team morale.

Follow Us

11/18
Follow Us

12/18
Follow Us

13/18
Follow Us

14/18
Follow Us

15/18
Follow Us

16/18
Follow Us

17/18
Follow Us

18/18
Follow Us
Gautam GambhirGautam Gambhir returns to IndiaGautam Gambhir family emergencyGautam Gambhir mother heart attackIndia vs England Test series 2025India tour of England 2025India Test squad vs EnglandShubman Gill Test captainRohit Sharma test retirementVirat Kohli Test retirementWorld Test Championship 2025-27India vs England 1st Test Headingleygautam gambhir latest newsRyan ten Doeschate India coachIndia A vs India warm-up matchIndia England Test series scheduleTeam India England tour updatesShubman Gill captaincy debutIndia vs England Live UpdatesMorne Morkel India bowling coachSitanshu Kotak batting coachIndia Test team preparationBCCI Gambhir updateIndia intra-squad match June 2025India vs England key playersIndian cricket news June 2025Gambhir Test strategyIndian cricket coaching staffIndia vs England match simulationIndia vs England Test venuesIndia playing XI prediction vs England
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
monsoon street food to avoid
Stay Away From These 7 Unhygienic Street Foods In Monsoon
camera icon7
title
South Africa most wickets
Top 7 South African Bowlers With Most International Wickets: Kagiso Rabada Surpasses Jacques Kallis - Check Full List
camera icon20
title
Lockie Ferguson
Happy Birthday Lockie Ferguson: All About New Zealand Fast Bowler's Love Story With Wife Emma Komocki - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Rajasthan colorful cities
7 Colorful Cities Of Rajasthan And Why They’re So Unique
camera icon11
title
Lifestyle
International Yoga Day 2025: 10 Yoga Asanas To Manage High Blood Sugar Levels
NEWS ON ONE CLICK