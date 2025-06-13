photoDetails

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to New Delhi from England after his mother suffered a heart attack on June 11. He is expected to rejoin the team by June 17, ahead of the first Test against England beginning June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. In his absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, along with Morne Morkel and Sitanshu Kotak, will oversee the team’s preparation, including a four-day intra-squad warm-up match starting June 13. This series marks India’s first under new captain Shubman Gill and the beginning of a new era following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.