Why Gautam Gambhir Returned To India? When Will India Head Coach Rejoin The Team? Here's All You Need To Know
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to New Delhi from England after his mother suffered a heart attack on June 11. He is expected to rejoin the team by June 17, ahead of the first Test against England beginning June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. In his absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, along with Morne Morkel and Sitanshu Kotak, will oversee the team’s preparation, including a four-day intra-squad warm-up match starting June 13. This series marks India’s first under new captain Shubman Gill and the beginning of a new era following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
1. Gautam Gambhir Leaves England Tour Midway Due to Family Emergency
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir rushed back to New Delhi after his mother suffered a heart attack, just days before India’s first Test against England at Headingley.
2. Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Takes Charge in Gambhir’s Absence
With Gambhir away, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate is leading the Indian squad during the crucial intra-squad match, alongside Morne Morkel and Sitanshu Kotak.
3. Gambhir Expected to Return Before 1st Test at Headingley
Sources confirm Gambhir is likely to rejoin Team India by June 17, just three days before the first Test vs England, if his mother’s condition stabilizes.
4. Test Series Marks New Era Post-Rohit & Kohli Retirement
With legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, this England series inaugurates a fresh chapter under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.
5. India vs England Test Series Begins June 20 at Headingley
The five-Test series kicks off June 20 in Leeds and will be India’s first World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle assignment.
6. Closed-Door Intra-Squad Match Features Full-Scale Match Simulation
Team India will play a 360-over intra-squad game starting June 13 to simulate real match conditions—vital for acclimatizing to England’s pace-friendly pitches.
7. Squad Spots Up for Grabs Amidst Selection Uncertainty
With batting slots open, performances from Karun Nair, KL Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel in warm-ups could impact India’s final playing XI for the 1st Test.
8. England Series to Test Shubman Gill’s Captaincy & Leadership Grit
Gill’s leadership credentials will be under scrutiny as he leads a relatively young squad in one of cricket’s toughest touring destinations.
9. Gambhir’s Tactical Focus Evident Despite Personal Crisis
Before leaving, Gambhir emphasized strategy secrecy, opting for a closed-door warm-up game to keep England guessing on team plans and combinations.
10. Five-Test Series Crucial for WTC Points and Momentum
With venues like Lord’s, The Oval, and Old Trafford hosting later matches, India’s performance in this series will shape their WTC standing and team morale.
