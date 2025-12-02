photoDetails

The IPL 2026 Auction has taken a dramatic turn. With Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell withdrawing, demand for power-hitters and multi-dimensional all-rounders has exploded — and so has the earning potential of players like Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Cameron Green, and Matheesha Pathirana. For teams with massive purses like KKR and CSK, this auction could redefine squad balance, strategy, and long-term investments.