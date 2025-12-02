Advertisement
Why Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell's Exit From IPL 2026 Will Make Liam Livingstone & David Miller Millionaires Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 Auction has taken a dramatic turn. With Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell withdrawing, demand for power-hitters and multi-dimensional all-rounders has exploded — and so has the earning potential of players like Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Cameron Green, and Matheesha Pathirana. For teams with massive purses like KKR and CSK, this auction could redefine squad balance, strategy, and long-term investments.

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
1. Maxwell & Russell's Exit Creates a High-Value Power Hitter Vacuum

1. Maxwell & Russell’s Exit Creates a High-Value Power Hitter Vacuum

 

With Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell out, franchises desperately need proven T20 finishers. This surge in demand positions Livingstone and Miller as premium targets capable of reshaping late-overs dominance.

2. Liam Livingstone Becomes a Top-Tier Millionaire Candidate

2. Liam Livingstone Becomes a Top-Tier Millionaire Candidate

 

Livingstone’s rare combination of fearless hitting and utility bowling suddenly makes him one of the most valuable players in the ₹2 crore bracket, especially with RCB set to rebuild aggressively.

3. David Miller's Experience Gives Him a Massive Advantage

3. David Miller’s Experience Gives Him a Massive Advantage

 

Miller’s proven finishing ability and calmness under pressure could trigger a bidding war. His value skyrockets as teams look for reliable middle-order anchors after Russell’s departure.

4. Cameron Green Emerges as the Auction's MVP Contender

4. Cameron Green Emerges as the Auction’s MVP Contender

 

Green’s all-round package fits perfectly for KKR and CSK, who have huge purses and need multi-utility overseas talent. His comeback narrative boosts both hype and commercial appeal.

5. Pathirana & Hasaranga Headline the High-Impact Bowling Market

5. Pathirana & Hasaranga Headline the High-Impact Bowling Market

 

Pathirana’s slingy pace and Hasaranga’s wrist-spin threat make them premium death-overs and middle-overs specialists as teams search for wicket-takers in pressure phases.

6. Injuries and Availability Issues Create High-Stakes Risks

6. Injuries and Availability Issues Create High-Stakes Risks

 

Inglis’s 25% availability and Pathirana’s injury record force teams into calculated risks, reshaping bidding patterns for reliability versus explosiveness.

7. Indian Stars Face Fierce Competition at Top Base Price

7. Indian Stars Face Fierce Competition at Top Base Price

 

Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer stand out as the only Indians in the top bracket, but inconsistent numbers mean they need a perfect fit franchise to secure premium deals.

8. 1,355 Registrations Highlight the Global Rush for IPL Contracts

8. 1,355 Registrations Highlight the Global Rush for IPL Contracts

 

With players from 14 nations entering the pool, the IPL reaffirms its status as cricket’s biggest marketplace — but only 77 slots mean ruthless trimming for the final list.

9. KKR & CSK Hold the Auction's Most Influential Purses

9. KKR & CSK Hold the Auction’s Most Influential Purses

 

KKR's ₹64.3 crore and CSK's ₹43.4 crore war chests will dictate bidding tempo, strategy shifts, and price ceilings, especially in the overseas category.

10. December 16 Auction Promises Record-Breaking Drama

10. December 16 Auction Promises Record-Breaking Drama

 

With a crowded top bracket, high-profile absentees, and stacked retentions, the IPL 2026 Auction is set to deliver unpredictable bidding wars, viral moments, and massive financial leaps for select stars.

