Why India Boycotted The 1986 Asia Cup; And It Wasn’t Because Of Pakistan - Here’s Why
India did not take part in the 1986 Asia Cup, and the reasons behind this decision were quite different from what many assume. The boycott was shaped by a mix of external circumstances and cricketing issues, which eventually led to a historic first for another Asian team.
Background
The 1986 Asia Cup was held in Sri Lanka. Many believe India skipped the tournament because of Pakistan. In reality, the reasons were different and more complex.
Civil War in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka was in the middle of a civil war. The government was fighting the LTTE. The Anuradhapura Massacre in May 1985 killed 146 civilians.
Government Advisory
The Indian government advised the BCCI not to participate. Security risks for players were considered too high. Ensuring player safety became the top priority.
Cricketing Tensions
India had tensions with Sri Lanka after the 1985 Test series. Controversial umpiring decisions had caused resentment. Indian officials did not want to return to Sri Lanka so soon.
Bangladesh’s ODI Debut
With India absent, Bangladesh was invited to participate. Bangladesh had won the 1984 South-East Asia Cup. This tournament marked their first ODI appearance.
Tournament Outcome
The tournament featured Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the final. India’s absence did not affect the excitement of the matches.
Conclusion
India boycotted the 1986 Asia Cup due to security and cricketing concerns. It was not related to Pakistan. The decision prioritized player safety and helped Bangladesh make their ODI debut.
All Images:- X, BCCI, Wikipedia, ESPNcricinfo
