Why Is Shubman Gill Likely To Miss Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

Shubman Gill is reportedly set to miss India’s Asia Cup 2025 T20 squad, as selectors prefer established openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to retain his spot as the third opener, continuing the momentum from India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory. Despite Gill’s impressive IPL 2025 performance and Test series success in England, the team management emphasizes T20 experience and squad continuity. Key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya are likely to feature, while Mohammed Siraj faces uncertainty. The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will announce the final squad on 19 August 2025.