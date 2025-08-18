Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2947719https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/why-is-shubman-gill-likely-to-miss-team-india-s-asia-cup-2025-squad-2947719
NewsPhotosWhy Is Shubman Gill Likely To Miss Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad?
photoDetails

Why Is Shubman Gill Likely To Miss Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

Shubman Gill is reportedly set to miss India’s Asia Cup 2025 T20 squad, as selectors prefer established openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to retain his spot as the third opener, continuing the momentum from India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory. Despite Gill’s impressive IPL 2025 performance and Test series success in England, the team management emphasizes T20 experience and squad continuity. Key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya are likely to feature, while Mohammed Siraj faces uncertainty. The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will announce the final squad on 19 August 2025.

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Gill’s T20 Spot Is Uncertain

1/10
1. Gill’s T20 Spot Is Uncertain

Despite excelling in Test cricket, Shubman Gill may miss India’s Asia Cup T20 squad, as selectors feel he doesn’t fit the current T20 strategy, favoring established openers.

Follow Us

2. Established Openers Retain Preference

2/10
2. Established Openers Retain Preference

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are set to continue as India’s first-choice T20 openers, reflecting selectors’ preference for continuity and team balance in high-pressure Asia Cup matches.

Follow Us

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal Secures Third Opener Role

3/10
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal Secures Third Opener Role

Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to remain India’s third opener, continuing the momentum from the 2024 T20 World Cup squad despite Gill’s recent red-ball form.

Follow Us

4. IPL 2025 Performance Boosts Gill’s Case

4/10
4. IPL 2025 Performance Boosts Gill’s Case

Gill scored 650 runs in IPL 2025, ranking fourth behind top batsmen like Kohli and Surya, yet selectors prioritize team cohesion over individual form for Asia Cup T20 inclusion.

Follow Us

5. Test Success Doesn’t Guarantee T20 Spot

5/10
5. Test Success Doesn’t Guarantee T20 Spot

Shubman’s strong showing in the England Test series (2-2 draw) may not influence Asia Cup T20 selection, as selectors view red-ball and T20 formats distinctly.

Follow Us

6. Avoiding Unfair Drops in Squad

6/10
6. Avoiding Unfair Drops in Squad

Tilak Varma’s retention as ICC’s No. 2 ranked left-handed T20 batsman ensures Gill won’t replace him, reflecting fairness and strategic depth in India’s 15-member Asia Cup squad.

Follow Us

7. Squad Announcement Date Confirmed

7/10
7. Squad Announcement Date Confirmed

The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will announce India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad on 19 August 2025 in Mumbai, finalizing tough decisions on openers and all-rounders.

Follow Us

8. Key Bowlers in the Line-Up

8/10
8. Key Bowlers in the Line-Up

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana are likely to form India’s pace attack, while spinners Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy will anchor the spin department.

Follow Us

9. Middle-Order Stability Matters

9/10
9. Middle-Order Stability Matters

Selectors are backing Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rinku Singh for the middle order, highlighting experience and IPL performance as deciding factors over experimental picks like Gill.

 

Follow Us

10. Leadership and Team Strategy Influence Picks

10/10
10. Leadership and Team Strategy Influence Picks

Gautam Gambhir’s inputs and BCCI’s desire to maintain a settled T20 combination outweigh Gill’s red-ball achievements, emphasizing strategic consistency over recent Test exploits.

Follow Us
Shubman Gill Asia Cup 2025Shubman Gill T20 omissionIndia Asia Cup squad 2025Yashasvi Jaiswal India openerSanju Samson T20 openerAbhishek Sharma India T20India cricket team Asia CupBCCI Asia Cup 2025 squadShubman Gill IPL 2025 performanceIndia T20 World Cup playersShubman Gill T20I chancesTilak Varma Asia CupIndia cricket squad updatesAsia Cup 2025 UAEIndia vs UAE Asia Cup 2025Shubman Gill Test captainGautam Gambhir India coachIndia T20 batting lineupMohammed Siraj Asia Cup selectionJasprit Bumrah Asia Cup 2025Arshdeep Singh India T20Prasidh Krishna Asia CupHardik Pandya all-rounder Asia CupRavi Bishnoi India spinnerKuldeep Yadav Asia Cup 2025Varun Chakravarthy India spinnerSuryakumar Yadav Asia CupRinku Singh India middle orderShreyas Iyer Asia Cup 2025India T20 openers newsAsia Cup 2025 team predictions
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
OTT releases this week
OTT Releases This Week (August18 - August24):Vijay Sethupathi's Thalaivan Thalaivii To Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 What's New On Netflix, Prime Video And More
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India's Most Affordable Diesel Car: Over 23 Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety Rating, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, BIG Display And More - Priced From Rs 6.89 Lakh
camera icon10
title
Overtourism 2025
Most Overly Crowded Holiday Destinations In The World: Planning Your Next Holiday....Skip THIS List
camera icon6
title
Baal Aadhaar
Blue Aadhaar For NRI Kids: Full List Of Documents Required For Baal Aadhaar
camera icon10
title
Sports
Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan To Dravid-Laxman: Indian Batting Duos With The Highest Percentage Of Runs In Wins
NEWS ON ONE CLICK