Why MS Dhoni And CSK Are Not Practicing At Chepauk Stadium In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2025?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already begun their preparation for IPL 2025 at a different venue this time. Many big names of CSK including MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, R Ashwin and others are taking part in the camp.
Here's all you need to know about CSK's preparation ahead of IPL 2025:
1. CSK Start Their Preparation For Of IPL 2025
Five-times champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have started their preparation for IPL 2025 with a 10-day camp.
2. Where Are CSK Conducting Their Camp?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are having their 10-day camp at their High-Performance Centre in Navalur, Tamil Nadu.
3. Why Are CSK Not Practicing At Chepauk?
Notably, Chennai Super Kings are not practicing at their home ground which is M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai due to BCCI's directives.
According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI has issued strict directives to state associations regarding the use of their grounds ahead of the IPL 2025. The board has instructed state associations to not even allow the IPL franchises to use these grounds before the start of the 2025 seasons.
4. Why Is BCCI Not Allowing Teams To Practice At Home Grounds?
The BCCI wants to ensure that IPL venues are in pristine condition, with the outfields maintained in 'optimal conditions' for the upcoming 2025 season. The board has also instructed the state associations to prevent the grounds from being used for any private celebrity events.
5. Which CSK Players Are Taking Part In Camp?
Many Indian players, including CSK talisman MS Dhoni are attending the 10-day camp. Apart from MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh are taking part in CSK camp.
6. Home Coming For R Ashwin
The upcoming IPL 2025 season will be a homecoming for veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has returned to the Super Kings for the first time since the 2015 season. Ashwin was bought by CSK in the mega auction for Rs 9.75 crore.
In a heartwarming moment during CSK's camp, MS Dhoni and R Ashwin were seen engaging in fun drills with a football.
7. MS Dhoni's Last IPL Season?
Once again, speculations are rife about MS Dhoni's future in the IPL even after CSK retained their former captain as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore.
Notably, Dhoni was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the words "One Last Time" printed in Morse code upon his arrival in Chennai, which led to increased speculation that the 2025 season might be his final IPL season as a player.
8. CSK's First Match In IPL 2025
CSK will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
