MS Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2025, five years after his international retirement, as per ICC’s eligibility rules. Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in cricket history, Dhoni is the only skipper to have won all three ICC white-ball tournaments. With over 17,000 international runs and 829 dismissals, his legacy is unmatched. The Hall of Fame induction, voted by peers and experts, took place at London’s Abbey Road Studios. Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to receive the honour, joining an elite group of 122 global cricket legends.