Why MS Dhoni Was Inducted In ICC Hall Of Fame So Late? What Is The Criteria? Here's All You Need To Know
MS Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2025, five years after his international retirement, as per ICC’s eligibility rules. Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in cricket history, Dhoni is the only skipper to have won all three ICC white-ball tournaments. With over 17,000 international runs and 829 dismissals, his legacy is unmatched. The Hall of Fame induction, voted by peers and experts, took place at London’s Abbey Road Studios. Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to receive the honour, joining an elite group of 122 global cricket legends.
Why So Late?
To be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, a player must have retired from international cricket for at least five years, and demonstrated outstanding achievements, impact on the game, and long-standing contributions to cricket at the global level.
MS Dhoni Met the Five-Year Retirement Rule
According to ICC Hall of Fame eligibility criteria, players can only be inducted five years after retirement from international cricket—a key reason Dhoni wasn’t honoured earlier despite his iconic status.
ICC Hall of Fame Celebrates Global Cricket Legends
Launched in 2009, the ICC Hall of Fame honours players who've shaped cricket’s legacy. It features elite names like Sachin Tendulkar, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Brian Lara, making Dhoni’s induction a historic milestone.
Dhoni Is the Only Captain to Win All ICC White-Ball Tournaments
MS Dhoni remains the only skipper to win the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy—an unmatched feat that cements his place among cricket’s greatest leaders.
17000+ International Runs and Elite Wicketkeeping Records
Dhoni scored over 17,000 international runs across formats, with elite averages and lightning-fast glovework. His 829 dismissals across formats place him among the greatest wicketkeeper-batters ever.
Voted In by Peers, Legends, and Experts
Inductees are selected through voting by current Hall of Famers, media, and ICC executives—making it a prestigious and peer-recognised honour. Dhoni's inclusion signals universal respect across the cricketing fraternity.
Dhoni Became the 11th Indian in the Hall of Fame
Dhoni joins Indian icons like Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, and Sachin Tendulkar. His induction in 2025 follows that of Virender Sehwag and Neetu David in 2023 and 2024 respectively, expanding India’s legacy.
The 2025 Ceremony Was Held at Abbey Road Studios
The iconic 2025 Hall of Fame event took place at Abbey Road Studios in London, where Dhoni was inducted alongside Graeme Smith, Matthew Hayden, and Daniel Vettori, making headlines globally.
Post-Retirement, Dhoni's Legacy Only Grew Stronger
Even after retiring, Dhoni remained in the spotlight through the IPL and his unmatched fan following. His cool-headed leadership and influence off the field amplified his eligibility and legacy.
The Hall of Fame Now Includes 122 Cricketing Icons
With Dhoni’s addition, the ICC Hall of Fame features 122 legends. This elite club is reserved for those who’ve made generational impact—not just with stats, but with influence and leadership.
Fans Wanted It Sooner, But The Wait Made It Sweeter
The delay puzzled many fans, but understanding the criteria explains why it took this long. Dhoni’s belated entry makes his legacy feel even more special and immortalised.
