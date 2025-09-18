Why Pakistan Did Not Pull Out Of Asia Cup 2025? From $16M Financial Losses, ACC Pressure To India Clash Factor Explained

photoDetails

english

2961164

Pakistan’s threat to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025 over the Andy Pycroft handshake row made headlines, but the PCB ultimately stayed in the tournament. Pulling out would have cost Pakistan USD 12–16 million in broadcast and sponsorship revenue, jeopardized their 15% ACC revenue share, and risked broadcaster compensation demands. With Sony’s $170 million ACC rights deal at stake and the India vs Pakistan clash driving record viewership, the financial and political consequences were too severe. Backed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and officials, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi chose survival over boycott, ensuring Pakistan’s continued participation.