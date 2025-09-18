Advertisement
Why Pakistan Did Not Pull Out Of Asia Cup 2025? From $16M Financial Losses, ACC Pressure To India Clash Factor Explained

Pakistan’s threat to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025 over the Andy Pycroft handshake row made headlines, but the PCB ultimately stayed in the tournament. Pulling out would have cost Pakistan USD 12–16 million in broadcast and sponsorship revenue, jeopardized their 15% ACC revenue share, and risked broadcaster compensation demands. With Sony’s $170 million ACC rights deal at stake and the India vs Pakistan clash driving record viewership, the financial and political consequences were too severe. Backed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and officials, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi chose survival over boycott, ensuring Pakistan’s continued participation.

Updated:Sep 18, 2025, 07:25 AM IST
1. Withdrawing Could Have Cost Pakistan $16 Million

1/10
1. Withdrawing Could Have Cost Pakistan $16 Million

Pakistan stood to lose USD 12–16 million in broadcast and sponsorship revenue if they had boycotted the Asia Cup. Walking away from such massive funds wasn’t financially feasible for PCB. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

2. Sony’s $170 Million Broadcast Deal Was at Stake

2/10
2. Sony’s $170 Million Broadcast Deal Was at Stake

The Sony Pictures Network India–ACC deal (2024–2031) covers men’s, women’s, and U-19 Asia Cups. A withdrawal could have jeopardized the contract, angering broadcasters and sponsors globally. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

3. India vs Pakistan Clash Generates Premium Revenue

3/10
3. India vs Pakistan Clash Generates Premium Revenue

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match is the tournament’s biggest money-spinner. Broadcasters sell ad slots at premium rates, making Pakistan’s participation crucial to safeguard these high-value deals. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

4. PCB’s 15% ACC Share Was on the Line

4/10
4. PCB’s 15% ACC Share Was on the Line

Each Test nation gets 15% of ACC’s annual revenue. Pulling out would have threatened Pakistan’s guaranteed share, weakening its financial and political clout within Asian cricket governance. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

5. Mohsin Naqvi Balanced Politics and Sports

5/10
5. Mohsin Naqvi Balanced Politics and Sports

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and ACC head, admitted boycotting would’ve been a “big decision.” He stressed “politics and sports can’t go together.” (Photo Credit: Twitter)

6. ICC Flatly Rejected PCB’s Complaint Against Pycroft

6/10
6. ICC Flatly Rejected PCB’s Complaint Against Pycroft

The ICC dismissed PCB’s demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft, calling it baseless. They ruled Pycroft acted correctly during the India-Pakistan handshake controversy, leaving PCB with no leverage. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

7. Pycroft’s ‘Apology’ Helped Ease Tensions

7/10
7. Pycroft’s ‘Apology’ Helped Ease Tensions

PCB claimed Pycroft admitted to a “miscommunication” and apologized, even if ICC sources denied it. This face-saving moment allowed Pakistan to backtrack without looking weak on the global stage. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

8. Government Pressure Tilted the Decision

8/10
8. Government Pressure Tilted the Decision

Naqvi revealed that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and senior officials advised against withdrawal. Their support ensured PCB avoided a move that could have isolated Pakistan cricket internationally. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

9. Boycott Risked Broadcaster Compensation Demands

9/10
9. Boycott Risked Broadcaster Compensation Demands

Had Pakistan pulled out, broadcasters might have demanded financial compensation for losses, further denting PCB’s annual budget of USD 227 million by nearly 7%. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

10. Pakistan Had More to Lose Than Gain

10/10
10. Pakistan Had More to Lose Than Gain

From lost revenue to damaged credibility, a boycott offered no real benefits. Playing ensured Pakistan kept its financial share, avoided sanctions, and maintained its voice in the ACC. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

