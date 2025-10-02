Why Ravichandran Ashwin Went Unsold in ILT20 2025 Auction: Scheduling and Strategy Explained

photoDetails

Ravichandran Ashwin’s unexpected unsold status in the ILT20 2025 auction shocked cricket fans and experts worldwide. Despite a base price of USD 120,000 and proven T20 credentials as a world-class spinner and all-rounder, Ashwin reportedly pulled out of the auction, leaving franchises without a chance to bid. Scheduling conflicts with Australia’s Big Bash League, where he signed for Sydney Thunder, likely influenced his strategic decision, prioritizing fitness and workload management. His IPL retirement and global T20 aspirations further shaped the scenario. While absent from ILT20, Ashwin remains a high-impact player, ensuring fans witness his craft in upcoming tournaments like BBL 2025.