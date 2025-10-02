Why Ravichandran Ashwin Went Unsold in ILT20 2025 Auction: Scheduling and Strategy Explained
Ravichandran Ashwin’s unexpected unsold status in the ILT20 2025 auction shocked cricket fans and experts worldwide. Despite a base price of USD 120,000 and proven T20 credentials as a world-class spinner and all-rounder, Ashwin reportedly pulled out of the auction, leaving franchises without a chance to bid. Scheduling conflicts with Australia’s Big Bash League, where he signed for Sydney Thunder, likely influenced his strategic decision, prioritizing fitness and workload management. His IPL retirement and global T20 aspirations further shaped the scenario. While absent from ILT20, Ashwin remains a high-impact player, ensuring fans witness his craft in upcoming tournaments like BBL 2025.
1. Unexpected Unsold Status Shocks Fans
Ravichandran Ashwin, a world-class spinner and second-highest wicket-taker for India, went unsold despite a base price of USD 120,000, surprising fans and cricket experts globally.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Ashwin’s Proven T20 Credentials
With a strong track record in domestic T20 leagues and experience as an all-rounder, Ashwin has historically been a high-value player for franchise cricket teams.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Auction Pullout Twist Emerges
Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull revealed that Ashwin may have voluntarily pulled out of the ILT20 auction after the first round, leaving franchises unable to bid for him.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. Criticism for Not “Reading the Room”
Doull noted that Ashwin’s withdrawal might have been short-sighted, as several teams still had over $400,000 in their budget and could have signed him in later rounds.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Strategic Scheduling Conflicts
The ILT20 overlaps with Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), which starts December 14. Ashwin signed with Sydney Thunder, indicating a strategic choice to prioritize the BBL over ILT20.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Avoiding Physical Strain and Overcommitment
Considering back-to-back tournaments, travel between UAE and Australia, and his age, Ashwin likely opted out to maintain peak fitness and avoid burnout during the T20 season.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Retirement from IPL Influences Decisions
After a tough IPL 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin announced his retirement from IPL to explore global T20 leagues, affecting his availability and market perception.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Potential Impact on ILT20 Viewership
Ashwin’s absence from the auction could have reduced expected TV ratings and fan engagement, as he remains one of the most recognizable faces in international cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Sydney Thunder Signing Confirms BBL Priority
Ashwin officially confirmed joining Sydney Thunder in January 2026, highlighting alignment with team leadership and a clear role, reflecting careful career planning.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. Future of Ashwin in Global T20 Leagues
Though unsold in ILT20, Ashwin’s skills and leadership ensure he remains a sought-after player globally, and fans can expect stellar performances in upcoming tournaments like BBL. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
