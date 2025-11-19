Why Ravindra Jadeja Is All Set to Become Rajasthan Royals Captain in IPL 2026

photoDetails

english

2986836

Ravindra Jadeja’s move from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 has sparked widespread discussion, especially due to his reported Rs 4 crore pay cut. The all-rounder’s transfer, part of a swap involving Sanju Samson and Sam Curran, positions Jadeja as the frontrunner for Rajasthan Royals captaincy, bringing experience, leadership, and tactical balance to the squad. His return to RR, where he debuted in 2008, strengthens the middle order, reduces reliance on overseas players, and adds flexibility ahead of the mini-auction 2026. Jadeja’s strategic decision highlights a shift toward player consent, leadership ambitions, and squad transparency in the IPL.