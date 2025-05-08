Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2897665https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/why-rohit-sharma-announced-retirement-from-test-cricket-heres-all-you-need-to-know-2897665
NewsPhotosWhy Rohit Sharma Announced Retirement From Test Cricket, Here's All You Need To Know
photoDetails

Why Rohit Sharma Announced Retirement From Test Cricket, Here's All You Need To Know

Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of India’s tour of England, ending a 67-Test career with 4301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries. Despite his recent poor form, Rohit retires as India’s 10th most successful Test captain with 12 wins from 24 matches. His Test career saw a revival after becoming an opener in 2019. The decision allows Rohit to focus solely on ODIs, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup. His exit ends hopes of a historic milestone with Virat Kohli, as the duo fell one run short of 1000 Test partnership runs.

Updated:May 08, 2025, 08:54 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Rohit Sharma’s Historic Test Career Comes to an End

1/19
1. Rohit Sharma’s Historic Test Career Comes to an End

Rohit’s decision to retire from Test cricket ends a remarkable career where he amassed 4301 runs in 67 matches, leaving a legacy in Indian cricket.

Follow Us

2. Impressive Captaincy Record

2/19
2. Impressive Captaincy Record

Rohit Sharma captained India to 12 wins in 24 Test matches, holding a 60% win rate, the best for any Indian skipper with fewer than 40 Test matches.

Follow Us

3. A Leader Who Led by Example

3/19
3. A Leader Who Led by Example

Under his leadership, India achieved significant series wins against Australia in 2023 and England in 2024, cementing his role as a calm and composed captain.

Follow Us

4. Test Form Dipped Post 2023

4/19
4. Test Form Dipped Post 2023

Despite early success as Test opener, Rohit's form in 2024-2025 saw a decline, culminating in disappointing performances against Australia, where he struggled to score consistently.

Follow Us

5. The End of a Historic Opening Partnership

5/19
5. The End of a Historic Opening Partnership

Rohit’s Test retirement prevents him and Virat Kohli from achieving the milestone of 1000-run partnerships across all formats, which would have made history.

Follow Us

6. Rohit’s T20I and ODI Focus Now

6/19
6. Rohit’s T20I and ODI Focus Now

Having retired from T20Is in 2024, Rohit now shifts all his attention to ODIs, including a potential appearance in the 2027 World Cup at age 40.

Follow Us

7. Challenges During the Australian Tour

7/19
7. Challenges During the Australian Tour

Rohit's underwhelming performance in Australia, where he averaged just 10.93, led to his exclusion from the final Test, accelerating his decision to retire.

Follow Us

8. New Test Captaincy on the Horizon

8/19
8. New Test Captaincy on the Horizon

With Rohit stepping down, the Indian team will need a new Test captain for the upcoming series against England, with names like Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in contention.

Follow Us

9. The End of an Era for India’s Test Leadership

9/19
9. The End of an Era for India’s Test Leadership

Rohit joins a long list of Indian Test captains who have had their time at the helm. His departure marks the beginning of a new leadership era in red-ball cricket.

Follow Us

10. Rohit’s Record-Breaking Innings

10/19
10. Rohit’s Record-Breaking Innings

Rohit's double century against South Africa in Ranchi (2019) remains a standout moment in his Test career, showcasing his potential as an all-time great.

Follow Us

11. A Player of Two Halves in Tests

11/19
11. A Player of Two Halves in Tests

Rohit’s Test career can be divided into two phases—his struggles as a middle-order batter and his stunning success after being promoted as an opener in 2019.

Follow Us

12. India’s Test Journey Without Him

12/19
12. India’s Test Journey Without Him

Rohit’s absence in the upcoming England tour will force India to re-evaluate their batting order, particularly in the absence of a reliable opening partnership.

Follow Us

13. Rohit’s ODI Focus Post-Retirement

13/19
13. Rohit’s ODI Focus Post-Retirement

Now that he has stepped away from Tests, Rohit is likely to focus on ODI cricket, where he remains a key player in India’s long-term plans, including the 2027 World Cup.

Follow Us

14. BCCI’s Influence on Rohit’s Decision

14/19
14. BCCI’s Influence on Rohit’s Decision

Reports suggest BCCI officials were unhappy with Rohit’s recent Test form, influencing his decision to retire from the longest format to avoid further scrutiny.

Follow Us

15. Rohit’s Early Test Success

15/19
15. Rohit’s Early Test Success

Rohit made a blazing start in his Test career, with a memorable debut hundred against the West Indies and impressive innings in subsequent series, which set the stage for his future success.

Follow Us

16. A Captain Who Balanced the Formats

16/19
16. A Captain Who Balanced the Formats

Rohit’s ability to juggle captaining all formats—ODIs, T20Is, and Tests—was a remarkable feat, though his struggles in Tests eventually led to his retirement from the format.

Follow Us

17. Struggles Against Top Sides

17/19
17. Struggles Against Top Sides

Rohit’s record against the top-tier teams like Australia and New Zealand in recent years showed a decline, a crucial factor in his decision to retire from Test cricket.

Follow Us

18. Rohit’s Impact on Indian Cricket

18/19
18. Rohit’s Impact on Indian Cricket

Beyond his runs and leadership, Rohit's cool demeanor and ability to perform under pressure have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket, inspiring the next generation of cricketers.

Follow Us

19. The Emotional Farewell

19/19
19. The Emotional Farewell

Rohit’s heartfelt retirement announcement was made via Instagram, thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout his Test career, marking a bittersweet farewell to the format.

 

Follow Us
Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma test retirementWhy did Rohit Sharma retire from Test cricketRohit Sharma Test career highlightsRohit Sharma last Test matchIndia Test captain replacementRohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli partnership recordRohit Sharma retirement reasonRohit Sharma 2025 newsRohit Sharma focus on ODI World CupRohit Sharma Test statsRohit Sharma vs Australia 2025Rohit Sharma red-ball formRohit Sharma cricket news todayIndia vs England Test series 2025Rohit Sharma retirement reactionRohit Sharma Test record as openerRohit Sharma Captaincy RecordRohit Sharma 2023 World Cup performanceRohit Sharma farewell messageRohit Sharma test centuriesRohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni Test captaincyRohit Sharma Instagram announcementRohit Sharma BCCI decisionRohit Sharma ODI focusRohit Sharma Test cricket timelineRohit Sharma and Kohli partnershipIndia next Test captain 2025Rohit Sharma Test debut 2013Rohit Sharma career milestonesRohit Sharma Test average
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 budget buys
5 Players Bought For ₹30 Lakh Who’ve Delivered Big In IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre, Aniket Verma & More - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma test retirement
Rohit Sharma Retires From Test Cricket: A Look At The Milestones Of India’s Trusted Opener
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025
Top 8 IPL Stars With The Most Single-Digit Dismissals: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & More - Check Full List
camera icon5
title
5 OTT And Movie Releases This Week: Bhool Chuk Maaf To The Royals
camera icon9
title
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: Full List Of 9 Terror Camps Targeted By Indian Armed Forces
NEWS ON ONE CLICK