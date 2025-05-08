photoDetails

Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of India’s tour of England, ending a 67-Test career with 4301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries. Despite his recent poor form, Rohit retires as India’s 10th most successful Test captain with 12 wins from 24 matches. His Test career saw a revival after becoming an opener in 2019. The decision allows Rohit to focus solely on ODIs, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup. His exit ends hopes of a historic milestone with Virat Kohli, as the duo fell one run short of 1000 Test partnership runs.