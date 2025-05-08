Why Rohit Sharma Announced Retirement From Test Cricket, Here's All You Need To Know
Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of India’s tour of England, ending a 67-Test career with 4301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries. Despite his recent poor form, Rohit retires as India’s 10th most successful Test captain with 12 wins from 24 matches. His Test career saw a revival after becoming an opener in 2019. The decision allows Rohit to focus solely on ODIs, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup. His exit ends hopes of a historic milestone with Virat Kohli, as the duo fell one run short of 1000 Test partnership runs.
1. Rohit Sharma’s Historic Test Career Comes to an End
Rohit’s decision to retire from Test cricket ends a remarkable career where he amassed 4301 runs in 67 matches, leaving a legacy in Indian cricket.
2. Impressive Captaincy Record
Rohit Sharma captained India to 12 wins in 24 Test matches, holding a 60% win rate, the best for any Indian skipper with fewer than 40 Test matches.
3. A Leader Who Led by Example
Under his leadership, India achieved significant series wins against Australia in 2023 and England in 2024, cementing his role as a calm and composed captain.
4. Test Form Dipped Post 2023
Despite early success as Test opener, Rohit's form in 2024-2025 saw a decline, culminating in disappointing performances against Australia, where he struggled to score consistently.
5. The End of a Historic Opening Partnership
Rohit’s Test retirement prevents him and Virat Kohli from achieving the milestone of 1000-run partnerships across all formats, which would have made history.
6. Rohit’s T20I and ODI Focus Now
Having retired from T20Is in 2024, Rohit now shifts all his attention to ODIs, including a potential appearance in the 2027 World Cup at age 40.
7. Challenges During the Australian Tour
Rohit's underwhelming performance in Australia, where he averaged just 10.93, led to his exclusion from the final Test, accelerating his decision to retire.
8. New Test Captaincy on the Horizon
With Rohit stepping down, the Indian team will need a new Test captain for the upcoming series against England, with names like Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in contention.
9. The End of an Era for India’s Test Leadership
Rohit joins a long list of Indian Test captains who have had their time at the helm. His departure marks the beginning of a new leadership era in red-ball cricket.
10. Rohit’s Record-Breaking Innings
Rohit's double century against South Africa in Ranchi (2019) remains a standout moment in his Test career, showcasing his potential as an all-time great.
11. A Player of Two Halves in Tests
Rohit’s Test career can be divided into two phases—his struggles as a middle-order batter and his stunning success after being promoted as an opener in 2019.
12. India’s Test Journey Without Him
Rohit’s absence in the upcoming England tour will force India to re-evaluate their batting order, particularly in the absence of a reliable opening partnership.
13. Rohit’s ODI Focus Post-Retirement
Now that he has stepped away from Tests, Rohit is likely to focus on ODI cricket, where he remains a key player in India’s long-term plans, including the 2027 World Cup.
14. BCCI’s Influence on Rohit’s Decision
Reports suggest BCCI officials were unhappy with Rohit’s recent Test form, influencing his decision to retire from the longest format to avoid further scrutiny.
15. Rohit’s Early Test Success
Rohit made a blazing start in his Test career, with a memorable debut hundred against the West Indies and impressive innings in subsequent series, which set the stage for his future success.
16. A Captain Who Balanced the Formats
Rohit’s ability to juggle captaining all formats—ODIs, T20Is, and Tests—was a remarkable feat, though his struggles in Tests eventually led to his retirement from the format.
17. Struggles Against Top Sides
Rohit’s record against the top-tier teams like Australia and New Zealand in recent years showed a decline, a crucial factor in his decision to retire from Test cricket.
18. Rohit’s Impact on Indian Cricket
Beyond his runs and leadership, Rohit's cool demeanor and ability to perform under pressure have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket, inspiring the next generation of cricketers.
19. The Emotional Farewell
Rohit’s heartfelt retirement announcement was made via Instagram, thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout his Test career, marking a bittersweet farewell to the format.
