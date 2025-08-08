Why Sanju Samson Wants To Leave Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2026: Inside The Rift

photoDetails

english

2942920

Sanju Samson’s future with Rajasthan Royals looks uncertain ahead of IPL 2026, with reports claiming the skipper has formally requested a trade or release. Serious differences have reportedly emerged between Samson and the RR management, with his family confirming he no longer wishes to stay. Chennai Super Kings have shown interest, but contractual obligations keep Samson tied to RR until 2027 unless a trade deal is struck. His reduced batting role after the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, coupled with RR’s poor 2025 season, has fueled speculation of a big move in the IPL 2026 auction.