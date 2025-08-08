Advertisement
Why Sanju Samson Wants To Leave Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2026: Inside The Rift
Why Sanju Samson Wants To Leave Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2026: Inside The Rift

Sanju Samson’s future with Rajasthan Royals looks uncertain ahead of IPL 2026, with reports claiming the skipper has formally requested a trade or release. Serious differences have reportedly emerged between Samson and the RR management, with his family confirming he no longer wishes to stay. Chennai Super Kings have shown interest, but contractual obligations keep Samson tied to RR until 2027 unless a trade deal is struck. His reduced batting role after the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, coupled with RR’s poor 2025 season, has fueled speculation of a big move in the IPL 2026 auction.

Updated:Aug 08, 2025, 08:19 AM IST
1. Sanju Samson Officially Requests Trade from Rajasthan Royals

1. Sanju Samson Officially Requests Trade from Rajasthan Royals

According to reports, Sanju Samson has formally asked to be traded or released ahead of IPL 2026, signalling the end of his long association with Rajasthan Royals.

2. Rift Between Samson and RR Management Runs Deep

2. Rift Between Samson and RR Management Runs Deep

Multiple sources claim serious differences have emerged between Samson and the Royals’ management, straining a relationship that began in IPL 2013 under Rahul Dravid’s mentorship.

3. Family Confirms He Doesn't Want to Stay

3. Family Confirms He Doesn’t Want to Stay

In a rare public stance, Samson’s family has openly stated he no longer wishes to play for Rajasthan Royals, adding credibility to the speculation of a possible IPL trade or auction exit.

4. Chennai Super Kings Show Interest — But There's a Twist

4. Chennai Super Kings Show Interest — But There’s a Twist

CSK, led by MS Dhoni, has shown interest in Samson, but IPL trade rules and the lack of a player-swap agreement make the deal complicated, at least before the IPL 2026 auction.

5. Contract Locks Samson with RR Until 2027

5. Contract Locks Samson with RR Until 2027

Under IPL player contract rules, the decision to trade or release lies entirely with the franchise, meaning Samson remains an RR player legally until 2027 unless a deal is struck.

6. Injury and Reduced Role Sparked Discontent

6. Injury and Reduced Role Sparked Discontent

Samson missed part of IPL 2025 due to a hand injury and was shifted to No.3 batting position after the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi — a move he reportedly disliked.

7. Playoff Miss Added to the Tensions

7. Playoff Miss Added to the Tensions

Rajasthan Royals endured a disappointing 2025 campaign, finishing ninth and missing the playoffs, a result that reportedly deepened locker-room tensions and player-management disagreements.

8. Dravid Publicly Denied Rift During IPL 2025

8. Dravid Publicly Denied Rift During IPL 2025

During the season, RR head coach Rahul Dravid dismissed rumours of a fallout, calling them “baseless” and insisting he had a good working relationship with Samson.

9. CSK's Only Option Might Be Auction Bid

9. CSK’s Only Option Might Be Auction Bid

If RR refuses a trade, Chennai Super Kings may target Samson in the IPL 2026 mega auction, potentially making him one of the most expensive buys in IPL history.

10. Samson's Departure Could Reshape RR's Future

10. Samson’s Departure Could Reshape RR’s Future

Losing Samson — a top-order batter and experienced leader — could force Rajasthan Royals into a major rebuild ahead of IPL 2026, reshaping their batting lineup and captaincy plans.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK