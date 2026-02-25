Advertisement
Why semi-final & final tickets of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are on sale before teams & venues are finalised

The ICC has begun selling tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals and final despite venue uncertainty to manage demand and logistics. Semi-final 1 may be held in Kolkata or Colombo depending on Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualification scenarios, while the final shifts from Ahmedabad to Colombo if Pakistan reach it. To protect fans, the ICC is offering full refunds if venue changes affect purchased tickets. The flexible hosting model reflects security considerations, travel planning needs, and broadcast priorities. Fans are advised to book early but choose flexible travel options as knockout venue decisions will depend on tournament outcomes.

Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
1. ICC opens knockout ticket sales before team confirmations

1. ICC opens knockout ticket sales before team confirmations

The ICC released tickets early to manage global demand and travel planning pressures, especially for high-stakes knockout matches. Early sales also help organisers estimate crowd logistics and security needs across host cities. Photo Credit - X

2. Semi-final 1 venue remains a floating arrangement

2. Semi-final 1 venue remains a floating arrangement

Semi-final 1 (March 4) will be held either at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium or Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, depending on qualification scenarios involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India. Photo Credit - X

3. Pakistan qualification triggers Colombo shift

3. Pakistan qualification triggers Colombo shift

If Pakistan reach the semi-finals, they will play in Colombo due to geopolitical sensitivities and security arrangements, a contingency planning pattern seen in previous ICC tournament scheduling decisions. Photo Credit - X

4. Sri Lanka scenario could also keep match in Colombo

4. Sri Lanka scenario could also keep match in Colombo

If Pakistan fail to qualify but Sri Lanka reach the semis and face a team other than India, the match remains in Colombo to streamline logistics and crowd management. Photo Credit - X

5. Kolkata hosts if India vs Sri Lanka clash occurs

5. Kolkata hosts if India vs Sri Lanka clash occurs

If neither Pakistan qualify nor Sri Lanka face another opponent, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, semi-final 1 shifts to Eden Gardens, ensuring maximum fan attendance and broadcast value. Photo Credit - X

6. Second semi-final venue is fixed in Mumbai

6. Second semi-final venue is fixed in Mumbai

Semi-final 2 will be played at Wankhede Stadium on March 5, providing scheduling certainty and allowing fans to plan travel without venue-related risk. Photo Credit - X

7. Ahmedabad hosts final unless Pakistan qualify

7. Ahmedabad hosts final unless Pakistan qualify

The final on March 8 is scheduled in Ahmedabad, but will move to Colombo if Pakistan reach the summit clash — a contingency reflecting hybrid hosting protocols introduced for sensitive fixtures. Photo Credit - X

8. Refund policy protects fans from venue switches

8. Refund policy protects fans from venue switches

If a purchased ticket corresponds to a venue that does not host the match due to scheduling shifts, ticket holders will receive a full refund, reducing financial risk for early buyers. Photo Credit - X

9. Early ticket release helps international travel planning

9. Early ticket release helps international travel planning

Fans travelling from abroad require early confirmations for visas, flights, and accommodation. Early ticket access helps mitigate travel cost spikes closer to knockout stages. Photo Credit - X

10. Floating venue strategy balances politics, safety, and revenue

10. Floating venue strategy balances politics, safety, and revenue

The ICC’s flexible hosting model balances security concerns, diplomatic realities, fan demand, and broadcast revenue — similar to hybrid models used in recent Asia Cup and ICC tournament planning. Photo Credit - X

