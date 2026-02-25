Why semi-final & final tickets of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are on sale before teams & venues are finalised

photoDetails

The ICC has begun selling tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals and final despite venue uncertainty to manage demand and logistics. Semi-final 1 may be held in Kolkata or Colombo depending on Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualification scenarios, while the final shifts from Ahmedabad to Colombo if Pakistan reach it. To protect fans, the ICC is offering full refunds if venue changes affect purchased tickets. The flexible hosting model reflects security considerations, travel planning needs, and broadcast priorities. Fans are advised to book early but choose flexible travel options as knockout venue decisions will depend on tournament outcomes.