Why Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Have Emerged As Front-Runners For India Test Captaincy, Vice-Captaincy Role? All You Need To Know
India appears to be ushering in a new era in Test cricket as Rohit Sharma and possibly Virat Kohli step away from the format. The Test squad for the upcoming England series is expected to be announced next week, during which the BCCI is also likely to officially introduce the new captain.
Shubman Gill Likely to Lead India in Tests After Rohit’s Exit
With Rohit Sharma officially retiring from Test cricket on May 7, the Indian cricket setup is preparing for a leadership transition. According to media reports, young batter Shubman Gill has emerged as the front-runner to take over the Test captaincy.
BCCI Favors Gill Over Bumrah Due to Workload Management
While Jasprit Bumrah was expected to be the natural successor of Rohit Sharma, concerns about his ability to play all five Tests due to past injuries have led the BCCI to shift its focus toward Gill.
Bumrah’s Vice-Captaincy Role Likely to Be Scrapped
Bumrah has served as vice-captain and even captained India when Rohit was unavailable. However, with him not getting captaincy, it is very unlikely that he is going to be the vice-captain as well as it doesn't serve any purpose.
Rishabh Pant Poised to Become Gill’s Deputy
As part of this new leadership structure, Rishabh Pant, who has recently returned from injury, is expected to be named vice-captain under Shubman Gill.
Virat Kohli Also Contemplating Test Retirement
With Rohit’s exit confirmed, speculation around Virat Kohli’s retirement has intensified. Reports indicate that Kohli has communicated his desire to retire from Test cricket to the board.
BCCI Urging Kohli to Reconsider Test Retirement
Despite his intentions, BCCI officials are trying to convince Kohli to stay, especially with the upcoming England Test series marking the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
Kohli Was Briefly Considered for a Captaincy Comeback
According to media reports, selectors briefly weighed the option of handing the Test captaincy back to Virat Kohli to help Gill transition. However, Kohli’s recent dip in Test form held them back.
Gill Seen as the Future of Indian Cricket
At 25, Shubman Gill is considered to be entering his prime. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee sees him as the most suitable long-term leader for red-ball cricket.
KL Rahul Misses Out Due to Age and Inconsistency
Though KL Rahul was considered for the role, his inconsistency in the format over the years prevented the BCCI from making him captain. However, he’s expected to be a key opener.
A New Era Begins: Jaiswal and Rahul to Open for India
As India prepares for life without Rohit and possibly Kohli, the new opening duo is likely to be KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, signaling a fresh chapter in Indian Test cricket permanently.
