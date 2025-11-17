Why Team India Lost Kolkata Test: Poor Pitch, Shubman Gill's Injury Or Gautam Gambhir's Flawed Tactics - In Pics
India suffered a shocking 30-run defeat to South Africa in the Eden Gardens Test, collapsing for just 93 while chasing 124 on a tricky, uneven surface. With Shubman Gill injured, India were effectively a batter short, and early strikes from Marco Jansen and a match-winning eight-wicket haul from Simon Harmer exposed the batting unit’s lack of temperament. Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 and the crucial Bavuma–Bosch partnership pushed the target beyond India’s control. Rishabh Pant admitted India “should have chased it,” while Gautam Gambhir highlighted the team’s struggle to absorb pressure. The defeat leaves India trailing 1-0 ahead of the Guwahati Test.
1. Shubman Gill’s Injury Left India a Batter Short
India’s chase of 124 became tougher as skipper Shubman Gill couldn’t bat due to a neck spasm, effectively reducing India to 10 wickets and disrupting the batting order on a challenging Eden pitch.
2. Bavuma–Bosch Partnership Shifted Momentum Completely
South Africa’s crucial 44-run stand on Day 3 between Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch pushed the lead beyond India’s comfort zone, turning a fragile innings into a match-deciding advantage.
3. Temba Bavuma’s Unbeaten 55 Became the Game-Winner
Bavuma’s composed fifty, built with patience and grit, ensured South Africa posted a defendable 123-run lead — a total that proved decisive on a surface offering sharp turn and uneven bounce.
4. Marco Jansen’s Early Double Strike Destroyed India’s Start
Jansen’s new-ball brilliance removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for single digits, triggering panic and forcing India into survival mode before they could settle into the chase.
5. India’s Middle Order Crumbled Under Pressure
Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja failed to build partnerships, falling to a mix of pace and spin. Pant later admitted pressure kept “building” after the Bavuma–Bosch stand.
6. Simon Harmer’s Match-Changing Spell Exposed India’s Technique
Harmer’s eight-wicket match haul, featuring sharp turn and surprise variations, dismantled India’s middle order. His stunning yorker to Jadeja became the defining moment of the second innings.
7. Keshav Maharaj’s Double Break Ended India’s Resistance
Maharaj dismissed Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj in back-to-back balls, snuffing out India’s final hopes and sealing South Africa’s historic first Test win in India since 2010.
8. Treacherous Eden Pitch Favoured Bowlers Throughout
Variable bounce and increasing turn made scoring difficult, but India failed to adapt. While both teams struggled, South Africa showed better discipline and temperament on the deteriorating track.
9. India’s Poor Home Chasing Record Under Gautam Gambhir Continued
India suffered their second defeat while chasing under 150 since Gambhir took charge — a rare failure for a team historically dominant in home conditions, highlighting issues with pressure handling.
10. Tactical Misreading of Conditions Hurt India
Sourav Ganguly pointed out the pitch behaved exactly as India expected, implying the real issue was misjudging approach and strategy, not pitch preparation. India simply failed to execute their plans.
