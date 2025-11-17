photoDetails

India suffered a shocking 30-run defeat to South Africa in the Eden Gardens Test, collapsing for just 93 while chasing 124 on a tricky, uneven surface. With Shubman Gill injured, India were effectively a batter short, and early strikes from Marco Jansen and a match-winning eight-wicket haul from Simon Harmer exposed the batting unit’s lack of temperament. Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 and the crucial Bavuma–Bosch partnership pushed the target beyond India’s control. Rishabh Pant admitted India “should have chased it,” while Gautam Gambhir highlighted the team’s struggle to absorb pressure. The defeat leaves India trailing 1-0 ahead of the Guwahati Test.