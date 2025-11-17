Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2985918https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/why-team-india-lost-kolkata-test-poor-pitch-shubman-gills-injury-or-gautam-gambhirs-flawed-tactics-in-pics-2985918
NewsPhotosWhy Team India Lost Kolkata Test: Poor Pitch, Shubman Gill's Injury Or Gautam Gambhir's Flawed Tactics - In Pics
photoDetails

Why Team India Lost Kolkata Test: Poor Pitch, Shubman Gill's Injury Or Gautam Gambhir's Flawed Tactics - In Pics

India suffered a shocking 30-run defeat to South Africa in the Eden Gardens Test, collapsing for just 93 while chasing 124 on a tricky, uneven surface. With Shubman Gill injured, India were effectively a batter short, and early strikes from Marco Jansen and a match-winning eight-wicket haul from Simon Harmer exposed the batting unit’s lack of temperament. Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 and the crucial Bavuma–Bosch partnership pushed the target beyond India’s control. Rishabh Pant admitted India “should have chased it,” while Gautam Gambhir highlighted the team’s struggle to absorb pressure. The defeat leaves India trailing 1-0 ahead of the Guwahati Test.

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shubman Gill’s Injury Left India a Batter Short

1/11
1. Shubman Gill’s Injury Left India a Batter Short

 

India’s chase of 124 became tougher as skipper Shubman Gill couldn’t bat due to a neck spasm, effectively reducing India to 10 wickets and disrupting the batting order on a challenging Eden pitch.

Follow Us

2. Bavuma–Bosch Partnership Shifted Momentum Completely

2/11
2. Bavuma–Bosch Partnership Shifted Momentum Completely

 

South Africa’s crucial 44-run stand on Day 3 between Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch pushed the lead beyond India’s comfort zone, turning a fragile innings into a match-deciding advantage.

Follow Us

3. Temba Bavuma’s Unbeaten 55 Became the Game-Winner

3/11
3. Temba Bavuma’s Unbeaten 55 Became the Game-Winner

 

Bavuma’s composed fifty, built with patience and grit, ensured South Africa posted a defendable 123-run lead — a total that proved decisive on a surface offering sharp turn and uneven bounce.

Follow Us

4. Marco Jansen’s Early Double Strike Destroyed India’s Start

4/11
4. Marco Jansen’s Early Double Strike Destroyed India’s Start

 

Jansen’s new-ball brilliance removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for single digits, triggering panic and forcing India into survival mode before they could settle into the chase.

Follow Us

5. India’s Middle Order Crumbled Under Pressure

5/11
5. India’s Middle Order Crumbled Under Pressure

 

Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja failed to build partnerships, falling to a mix of pace and spin. Pant later admitted pressure kept “building” after the Bavuma–Bosch stand.

Follow Us

6. Simon Harmer’s Match-Changing Spell Exposed India’s Technique

6/11
6. Simon Harmer’s Match-Changing Spell Exposed India’s Technique

 

Harmer’s eight-wicket match haul, featuring sharp turn and surprise variations, dismantled India’s middle order. His stunning yorker to Jadeja became the defining moment of the second innings.

Follow Us

7. Keshav Maharaj’s Double Break Ended India’s Resistance

7/11
7. Keshav Maharaj’s Double Break Ended India’s Resistance

 

Maharaj dismissed Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj in back-to-back balls, snuffing out India’s final hopes and sealing South Africa’s historic first Test win in India since 2010.

Follow Us

8. Treacherous Eden Pitch Favoured Bowlers Throughout

8/11
8. Treacherous Eden Pitch Favoured Bowlers Throughout

 

Variable bounce and increasing turn made scoring difficult, but India failed to adapt. While both teams struggled, South Africa showed better discipline and temperament on the deteriorating track.

Follow Us

9. India’s Poor Home Chasing Record Under Gautam Gambhir Continued

9/11
9. India’s Poor Home Chasing Record Under Gautam Gambhir Continued

 

India suffered their second defeat while chasing under 150 since Gambhir took charge — a rare failure for a team historically dominant in home conditions, highlighting issues with pressure handling.

Follow Us

10. Tactical Misreading of Conditions Hurt India

10/11
10. Tactical Misreading of Conditions Hurt India

 

Sourav Ganguly pointed out the pitch behaved exactly as India expected, implying the real issue was misjudging approach and strategy, not pitch preparation. India simply failed to execute their plans.

 

 

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India vs South Africa Eden TestIndia 30-run defeat analysiswhy India lost Kolkata TestEden Gardens Test match highlightsShubman Gill injury update TestRishabh Pant post-match commentsTemba Bavuma unbeaten 55Bavuma Bosch partnership analysisMarco Jansen early wickets IndiaSimon Harmer eight-wicket haulKeshav Maharaj match turning pointIndia batting collapse vs South AfricaIndia poor chasing record at homeGautam Gambhir reaction to Test defeatIndia vs South Africa Test series 2025Eden pitch report Test matchuneven bounce Eden Gardens wicketIndia middle order failure analysisWashington Sundar batting performanceAxar Patel dismissal MaharajIndia vs South Africa day 3 highlightsTest cricket pressure handling IndiaIndia vs South Africa tactical mistakesSouth Africa first Test win in India since 2010Kolkata Test match key momentsIndia vs South Africa collapse explainedIndia batting temperament issuesGautam Gambhir on India battingRishabh Pant captaincy review
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Varanasi movie
Varanasi Movie: Who Has More Net Worth — Priyanka Chopra Or Mahesh Babu?
camera icon10
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Numerology Predictions For November 17- 23: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For November 17- 23: Check For Your This Week's Health Tip, Zodiacs
camera icon9
title
World Wonders
9 Jaw-Dropping Wonders That Will Leave You Speechless: The World's Most Magnificent Landmarks You Must See Before You Die
camera icon8
title
CSK
4 All-Rounders CSK Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Andre Russell And...