Why Team India Must Recall Mohammed Shami: Proven Match-Winner India Can’t Afford to Overlook in Test Cricket

India’s shocking 30-run defeat to South Africa in the Kolkata Test has reignited the debate around Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the squad. With Sourav Ganguly strongly backing his return, experts believe India missed Shami’s match-winning ability to break partnerships and deliver game-changing spells. Despite fitness concerns and a subdued IPL season, Shami has rediscovered top form in the Ranji Trophy, taking 15 wickets in just three matches. His proven red-ball record, experience in crunch moments, and leadership for younger pacers make him indispensable. As India rebuilds its pace attack, Shami’s comeback looks crucial for success in upcoming Test series.

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
1. India’s Kolkata defeat exposed the need for an experienced strike bowler

1. India’s Kolkata defeat exposed the need for an experienced strike bowler

 

India’s 30-run loss to South Africa showed a glaring gap: the absence of an experienced pacer capable of producing breakthroughs on low-scoring Test pitches where every wicket matters.

2. Mohammed Shami’s incisive middle-overs spells were badly missed

2. Mohammed Shami’s incisive middle-overs spells were badly missed

 

India’s seamers were disciplined but lacked Shami’s trademark ability to dismantle partnerships in the middle passages—crucial in tight, bowling-dominated Tests like the Kolkata clash.

3. Sourav Ganguly publicly backed Shami’s Test return after the defeat

3. Sourav Ganguly publicly backed Shami’s Test return after the defeat

 

Former captain Sourav Ganguly’s strong endorsement on Sports Tak amplified the nationwide call, stressing that the Bumrah-Siraj-Shami trio remains India’s most lethal red-ball combination.

4. Shami’s world-class Test record continues to outperform modern counterparts

4. Shami’s world-class Test record continues to outperform modern counterparts

 

With elite strike rates across continents, upright seam movement, and mastery on flat decks, Shami remains one of world cricket’s most reliable fast bowlers in challenging conditions.

5. His ability to break stubborn partnerships is unmatched in India’s current pool

5. His ability to break stubborn partnerships is unmatched in India’s current pool

 

Shami has a proven reputation for turning matches by removing well-set batters—something India desperately lacked when South Africa built small but match-changing stands in Kolkata.

6. Despite injuries and IPL concerns, his red-ball form shows a resurgence

6. Despite injuries and IPL concerns, his red-ball form shows a resurgence

 

While selectors cited fitness concerns, Shami’s recent Ranji Trophy performances—15 wickets in three games—signal both rhythm and readiness for an immediate Test comeback.

7. Shami’s leadership accelerates growth of India’s next-gen pacers

7. Shami’s leadership accelerates growth of India’s next-gen pacers

 

Younger bowlers like Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep benefit enormously from Shami’s tactical inputs, seam-position mastery, and game-management skills—priceless assets in long-format cricket.

8. Ranji Trophy form strongly validates his competitive intent

8. Ranji Trophy form strongly validates his competitive intent

 

His impactful spells against Assam, including breaking the crucial Purakayastha–Ghadigaonkar partnership, highlight his ability to swing momentum even on easing surfaces—an essential Test trait.

9. India’s selectors risk over-relying on raw pace instead of proven pedigree

9. India’s selectors risk over-relying on raw pace instead of proven pedigree

 

While India’s fast-bowling pool is strong, the first Test showed that experience wins pressure moments—an area where Shami surpasses every pacer currently competing for a spot.

10. Shami remains a proven match-winner capable of transforming India’s attack

10. Shami remains a proven match-winner capable of transforming India’s attack

 

With his skill, control, and adaptability, Shami’s inclusion instantly strengthens balance, depth, and wicket-taking potency—turning India’s bowling unit from “promising” to “fearsome.”

 

