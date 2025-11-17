Why Team India Must Recall Mohammed Shami: Proven Match-Winner India Can’t Afford to Overlook in Test Cricket

photoDetails

India’s shocking 30-run defeat to South Africa in the Kolkata Test has reignited the debate around Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the squad. With Sourav Ganguly strongly backing his return, experts believe India missed Shami’s match-winning ability to break partnerships and deliver game-changing spells. Despite fitness concerns and a subdued IPL season, Shami has rediscovered top form in the Ranji Trophy, taking 15 wickets in just three matches. His proven red-ball record, experience in crunch moments, and leadership for younger pacers make him indispensable. As India rebuilds its pace attack, Shami’s comeback looks crucial for success in upcoming Test series.